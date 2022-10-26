ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Aurora News Register

Area football playoffs round one

Aurora and Hampton opened a second football season -- the playoffs -- Friday night with varying results. The top-seeded Huskies in Class C1 took care of business in the opening round, defeating Scotus Central Catholic 43-13 at home. Aurora led 29-0 at the half with Carsen Staehr catching 11 passes...
AURORA, NE
Kearney Hub

8 Hub Territory volleyball teams in district finals

KEARNEY — Eight Hub Territory volleyball teams have advanced to the district finals scheduled for Saturday. Amherst, Axtell, Shelton, S-E-M and Overton won their subdistrict finals on Tuesday to advance while Minden, Kearney Catholic and Pleasanton earned wild cards. In Class C1, Ord travels to second-seeded Minden for a...
KEARNEY, NE
High School Football PRO

Grand Island, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

GRAND ISLAND, NE
doniphanherald.com

Public power districts in south-central Nebraska vote to merge

ELWOOD — The boards of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and the Dawson Public Power District voted to consolidate during a joint board meeting Monday in Elwood. Prior to the votes, two separate motions from members of the two boards to delay a decision for 90...
ELWOOD, NE
doniphanherald.com

After traveling world, Hastings 'really feels like home'

Whether your vehicle has been dented or scratched by hail, rock, horse or anything else under the sun, Quality 1st Hail & Dent is ready to make it right again. Relocated from 1710 W. A St. to 847 S. Burlington Ave. in October, the newly opened shop owned by veteran repair technician Trey Scott and his wife, Hannah Miller, offers the experience and tools necessary to turn frowns into smiles when it comes to paintless clear coat repair, dent and scratch removal services.
HASTINGS, NE
klkntv.com

Holdrege man killed in boating accident

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Rescue teams found a Holdrege man’s body on Monday, one day after he was killed in a boating accident at Elwood Reservoir. Around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, Elwood Fire and Rescue, Lexington Fire and Rescue and the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office responded to a boating accident at the lake.
HOLDREGE, NE
klkntv.com

WATCH: Gas leak leads to tower of flames in Kearney parking lot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to a gas leak at an Ace Hardware on Wednesday night that ended with an intense tower of flames. Officials say they were unable to isolate the leak and determined the best action would be to burn the propane tank’s contents.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Four businesses sold alcohol to minors, failed to check ID

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Four central Nebraska businesses failed alcohol inspections done by the Nebraska State Patrol. On Friday, Oct. 21, investigators conducted inspections in Hall and Howard Counties. This project was supported in whole or part by a grant under the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
HOWARD COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

GI police: Unsanitary home conditions lead to charges

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is charged with three counts of abuse after police located her and three others living in uninhabitable conditions. Grand Island Police were called out to conduct a welfare check Wednesday morning at a home on West Koenig after neighbors noticed the back patio door open for several days with leaves blowing into the house.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
gifamilyradio.com

GIEA Was Main Distributor Of Chaperone Survey

More information continues to come out on this week's survey that was released from Chaperone regarding teacher satisfaction at Grand Island Public Schools. Former Grand Island Mayor Jeremy Jensen wrote a letter to the Board of Education, that he shared on social media, saying that the teachers union, the Grand Island Education Association was the main distributor of the survey.
gifamilyradio.com

Fatal Accident at Highway 30 and Stuhr Rd

On 10/26/22 at 6:54pm at the intersection of US. Hwy #30 and Stuhr Road, Officers investigated a fatal traffic crash. A white Ford Taurus was eastbound on US Hwy #30 while a Dodge Ram pickup was westbound on US Hwy #30 and was turning left to go southbound on Stuhr Rd. The Dodge pickup turned in front of the Ford Taurus. Both vehicles sustained severe damage.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Two structures lost in fire near Naponee

NAPONEE — About 6,700 acres were burned, and two structures were destroyed, in a fire Sunday north of Naponee. According to a press release, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the National Weather Service at 4:52 p.m. Sunday that reported an indication of a “hot spot” at 22 1/2 Road and G Road, north of Naponee.
NAPONEE, NE

