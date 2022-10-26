Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
GISH football avoids upset to Omaha North in Class A playoffs
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island played host to Omaha North for their postseason matchup. It was a back-and-forth game but the Islanders come out on top, 35-28. See embedded video for highlights.
Aurora News Register
Area football playoffs round one
Aurora and Hampton opened a second football season -- the playoffs -- Friday night with varying results. The top-seeded Huskies in Class C1 took care of business in the opening round, defeating Scotus Central Catholic 43-13 at home. Aurora led 29-0 at the half with Carsen Staehr catching 11 passes...
Kearney Hub
8 Hub Territory volleyball teams in district finals
KEARNEY — Eight Hub Territory volleyball teams have advanced to the district finals scheduled for Saturday. Amherst, Axtell, Shelton, S-E-M and Overton won their subdistrict finals on Tuesday to advance while Minden, Kearney Catholic and Pleasanton earned wild cards. In Class C1, Ord travels to second-seeded Minden for a...
Grand Island, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Game and Parks to have special hours for deer permit sales
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices will be open to serve deer hunters seeking permits on two days otherwise closed in November. Offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, North Platte, Alliance, Kearney and Bassett will be open for permit sales from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, the Saturday of the Special Landowner Deer Season.
apr.org
A high school newspaper in Nebraska was shut down after it published LGBTQ stories
When the school year started, Northwest High School in Grand Island, Neb., students signed up for the usual offering of elective classes - choir, band, yearbook. But if they wanted to sign up to be on the student newspaper, the Viking Saga, they were out of luck. MARCUS PENNELL: Everyone's...
doniphanherald.com
Public power districts in south-central Nebraska vote to merge
ELWOOD — The boards of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and the Dawson Public Power District voted to consolidate during a joint board meeting Monday in Elwood. Prior to the votes, two separate motions from members of the two boards to delay a decision for 90...
doniphanherald.com
After traveling world, Hastings 'really feels like home'
Whether your vehicle has been dented or scratched by hail, rock, horse or anything else under the sun, Quality 1st Hail & Dent is ready to make it right again. Relocated from 1710 W. A St. to 847 S. Burlington Ave. in October, the newly opened shop owned by veteran repair technician Trey Scott and his wife, Hannah Miller, offers the experience and tools necessary to turn frowns into smiles when it comes to paintless clear coat repair, dent and scratch removal services.
Where’s the beef?: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers crime ring
An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states, federal authorities said.
klkntv.com
Holdrege man killed in boating accident
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Rescue teams found a Holdrege man’s body on Monday, one day after he was killed in a boating accident at Elwood Reservoir. Around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, Elwood Fire and Rescue, Lexington Fire and Rescue and the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office responded to a boating accident at the lake.
klkntv.com
WATCH: Gas leak leads to tower of flames in Kearney parking lot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to a gas leak at an Ace Hardware on Wednesday night that ended with an intense tower of flames. Officials say they were unable to isolate the leak and determined the best action would be to burn the propane tank’s contents.
KSNB Local4
Four businesses sold alcohol to minors, failed to check ID
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Four central Nebraska businesses failed alcohol inspections done by the Nebraska State Patrol. On Friday, Oct. 21, investigators conducted inspections in Hall and Howard Counties. This project was supported in whole or part by a grant under the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
KSNB Local4
GI police: Unsanitary home conditions lead to charges
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is charged with three counts of abuse after police located her and three others living in uninhabitable conditions. Grand Island Police were called out to conduct a welfare check Wednesday morning at a home on West Koenig after neighbors noticed the back patio door open for several days with leaves blowing into the house.
gifamilyradio.com
GIEA Was Main Distributor Of Chaperone Survey
More information continues to come out on this week's survey that was released from Chaperone regarding teacher satisfaction at Grand Island Public Schools. Former Grand Island Mayor Jeremy Jensen wrote a letter to the Board of Education, that he shared on social media, saying that the teachers union, the Grand Island Education Association was the main distributor of the survey.
gifamilyradio.com
Fatal Accident at Highway 30 and Stuhr Rd
On 10/26/22 at 6:54pm at the intersection of US. Hwy #30 and Stuhr Road, Officers investigated a fatal traffic crash. A white Ford Taurus was eastbound on US Hwy #30 while a Dodge Ram pickup was westbound on US Hwy #30 and was turning left to go southbound on Stuhr Rd. The Dodge pickup turned in front of the Ford Taurus. Both vehicles sustained severe damage.
klkntv.com
Kids found in Grand Island home filled with animal feces and trash, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Grand Island Police say a woman was arrested on suspicion of abusing multiple children after officers discovered an uninhabitable home Wednesday. Authorities say they were checking on the welfare of residents near West Koenig and South Clay Streets, where a home’s door had been left open for days.
1 Dead, 3 Injured After Bridge Under Construction Collapses
One person has died and at least three others were injured after they were trapped in the debris of a bridge collapse.
Kearney Hub
Two structures lost in fire near Naponee
NAPONEE — About 6,700 acres were burned, and two structures were destroyed, in a fire Sunday north of Naponee. According to a press release, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the National Weather Service at 4:52 p.m. Sunday that reported an indication of a “hot spot” at 22 1/2 Road and G Road, north of Naponee.
