Whether your vehicle has been dented or scratched by hail, rock, horse or anything else under the sun, Quality 1st Hail & Dent is ready to make it right again. Relocated from 1710 W. A St. to 847 S. Burlington Ave. in October, the newly opened shop owned by veteran repair technician Trey Scott and his wife, Hannah Miller, offers the experience and tools necessary to turn frowns into smiles when it comes to paintless clear coat repair, dent and scratch removal services.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO