Read full article on original website
Related
suntimesnews.com
The late Curt Vogel is inducted in the the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame
JEFFERSON CITY – On Friday, October 28, 2022, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe and the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame inducted the 2022 Class of the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame. The class includes six Missouri veterans, including Curt Vogel of Perryville who was honored posthumously. Curt M. Vogel (posthumous),...
suntimesnews.com
Perryville Chamber of Commerce has four new board members
PERRYVILLE — The Perryville Chamber of Commerce has elected four new members of the Chamber’s board of directors. The Chamber announced Friday the election results. The new board members are Annie Bauwens of Citizens Electric Corp., Melissa Hoehn of First State Community Bank, Shannon Miesner of The Bank of Missouri and Conner Stark of SMC Electric.
suntimesnews.com
SG Library to replace Bloomsdale facility with ‘lockbox’
STE. GENEVIEVE – After four years and deliberation between the board, commissioners, and patrons the difficult decision has been made to vacate the current Bloomsdale Library location effective January 1, 2023. “After looking at the numbers, we noticed that more residents were picking up their holds over any other service we offered,” Library Director Shawn Long said. “That got me to start looking at how we can be more effective with both our staff and our budget. After discussing options with other libraries, a 24/7 locker made the most sense for our Bloomsdale area.”
suntimesnews.com
St. Vincent de Paul is growing to meet new demand
PERRYVILLE – The Perryville Conference of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVDP) has purchased the Colonnade Building including 1.3 acres of land at 312 N. Jackson Street. SVDP is an international Catholic lay organization of women and men who grow spiritually by helping the needy and suffering.
suntimesnews.com
Perryville’s Legion Lake to be stocked with rainbow trout
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) annual winter trout program will soon begin with the stocking of nearly 9,000 rainbow trout in four southeast Missouri waters – Perryville’s Legion Lake, Jackson’s Rotary Lake, Farmington’s Giessing Lake, and Sikeston Recreation Complex Pond.
KFVS12
Mo. Dept. of Conservation to stock more than 9,000 rainbow trout in 4 southeast Mo. waters
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) -The Missouri Department of Conservation’s annual winter trout program will soon begin with the stocking of nearly 9,000 rainbow trout. According to the MDC, the four southeast Missouri waters are Perryville’s Legion Lake, Jackson’s Rotary Lake, Farmington’s Giessing Lake and Sikeston Recreation Complex Pond.
talkbusiness.net
Ritter nears completion of $5.5 million project in Cape Girardeau
Ritter Communications announced Monday (Oct. 24) a $5.5 million expansion project to bring its telecom service and cloud solutions to residential and business customers in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. This is the company’s first expansion project in the Show Me State. “High-quality telecom services are essential to organizations of all...
suntimesnews.com
Chester School Board to meet in special session Tuesday
CHESTER – A special meeting of the Chester School District Board of Education will be held Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 6 p.m. in the High School Family & Consumer Science Classroom (217B) located at 1901 Swanwick Street, Chester, IL. AGENDA. 1. Call to Order and Roll Call. 2....
suntimesnews.com
Civil War exhibit Saturday at PHEC
PERRYVILLE — The Perryville Higher Education Center will host a special Civil War exhibit Saturday. The exhibit is being presented by the J. Felix St. James Camp No. 326 of the Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War. The exhibit will be open 10 a.m. to 2...
KFVS12
Fallen Mo. State Hwy. Patrol troopers honored at ceremony in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Fallen Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were honored at a ceremony in Poplar Bluff on Tuesday, October 25. The morning service at the Fellowship General Baptist Church served as a dedication for a new memorial at the Troop E Headquarters. The memorial is a tribute...
wpsdlocal6.com
Senior and Disabled Adult households encouraged to apply for 'Santa for a Senior' program
PADUCAH — Christmas is right around the corner and the Family Service Society wants to make sure no one in our community is forgotten about. That's why they are once again opening up applications for their Santa for a Senior program. The FSS explained in a release they'll be...
mymoinfo.com
Dianna Bartels announces her resignation as Missouri Circuit 23, Division 3, Judge
(Jefferson County) Dianna Bartels, Division 3 Judge of Missouri’s 23rd Judicial Circuit covering Jefferson County, gave notice of her resignation on Tuesday. Unnamed sources tell KJFF that Bartels was in the middle of disciplinary hearing which may have led to her resignation. Missouri’s 23rd Judicial Circuit Court Presiding Judge...
suntimesnews.com
Two Vergennes, Illinois residents hurt in Highway 32 crash
JEFFERSON CITY — Two Vergennes, Illinois residents suffered minor injuries in a traffic crash on Highway 32 in Ste. Genevieve County Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 56-year-old Rodger A. Miller and 55-year-old Annabell F. Miller were taken to Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital by ambulance. The...
suntimesnews.com
Perryville Board of Aldermen meets Tuesday
PERRYVILLE – The Perryville Board of Aldermen will meet Tuesday in regular session. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the city hall council chambers, 215 N.West Street, Perryville. The meeting is open to the public.
Kait 8
Video shows school resource officer screaming at concerned parent
DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) - A Ripley County mom has concerns about her children’s education after going toe-to-toe with a school resource officer. And it was all captured on video. Mariah Merkwan’s children, 5 and 7, both attend Doniphan R-1 School District. She said there have been multiple instances...
suntimesnews.com
October 29 River Region Sports Wrap
PERRYVLLE – Fifth seed Perryville fell to fourth seed Farmington 49-0 last night. STE. GENEVIEVE – Third seed Ste. Genevieve topped sixth seed Dexter 56-17 last night. The Dragons will play at Park Hills Central Friday night as the Class 3 District 1 Tournament continues. CHESTER – Chester...
wpsdlocal6.com
Dozens of families in public housing in Cairo, Illinois, told to relocate over claims apartment wouldn't survive earthquake
CAIRO, IL — Families living in an apartment building in Cairo, Illinois, were informed Wednesday that they will have to relocate after the Alexander County Housing Authority informed them that the Department of Housing and Urban Development believes the building poses a health and safety risk related to the potential for earthquakes.
Tower Rock won't be accessible this weekend
ST. LOUIS — The formation in the Mississippi River that reached sudden popularity in recent weeks is no longer accessible. Note: The video above is from Oct. 21, when water levels were lower. Tower Rock sprung to fame thanks to low river levels on the Mighty Mississippi. The formation...
KFVS12
Piece by Piece: Murder victim’s remains identified more than 40 years later
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 40 years after a murder victim’s remains are found in Cape Girardeau County, a family in Texas can finally grieve and say goodbye. The story is not a murder mystery. The family of 26-year-old Everette Guy Travis knew he was killed...
wpsdlocal6.com
Happening Today: 10/27/2022
There are several events happening in our area today. Click on the name of the event to find out more information. Lineup begins at 9:30 a.m. in old Kmart parking lot. Event runs from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until trucks are full. Volunteers unload your car. You can...
Comments / 0