Winston-salem, NC

FOX8 News

Viral school threats put 2 Greensboro high schools on edge

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On Wednesday and Thursday, parents and students of Dudley and Grimsley High Schools were on high alert after several school threat warnings went viral on social media. Students at GHS tell FOX8 they saw the posts of a school shooting on social media and got plenty of screenshots sent to their […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Lexington hospital's fundraiser is a sportsman's dream

LEXINGTON, N.C. — It's the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Lexington Hospital which is part of the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist system. "We have held this event for years and every year it grows bigger and bigger," said Board member Birke McNeill, "In fact this year we are raffling off a boat, a truck, and even an ATV."
LEXINGTON, NC
warrenrecord.com

Ministry enjoys trip

The Ladies Day Out Ministry sponsored a trip to the Barn Dinner Theatre in Greensboro on Saturday, Oct. 22. There were 48 people in attendance who enjoyed dinner and a play entitled, “Is There Life After 50?” Everyone reported having a good time. The group expressed appreciation for its bus driver, Mello Davis, father of County Commission Chairman Tare Davis, and to Tare Davis for the use of the Lake Gaston’s Charters bus line. Commissioner Walter Powell was in attendance on this trip and so was the Mayor of Middleburg, Ray Bullock. Some people left early and others got back on the bus before a group photograph. Pictured, from the left, are Catherine Hunt, Ruby Downey, Mary Turner, Linda Chambers, Brenda McGee, Rebecca Solomon, Lisa Smith, Mary Terry, Arvella Scott, Sophia Jefferson, Cora Fogg and Santita Williams.
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Forsyth Republicans mourn the loss of Stan Elrod

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth GOP community is mourning the loss of their own. Stan Elrod, a Forsyth County Board of Education candidate and long-time educator, has died. The Forsyth County republicans released the following statement since his passing:. On behalf of the Forsyth County GOP, we are...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Guilford County Schools teacher assistant saves choking student

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County Schools teacher's assistant saved one of her students. On Sept. 21, Megan Hamilton of Northern Elementary School was on lunch duty, when one of the students came up to her. At first, she thought he was about to throw up, but she quickly realized Cade, the student, was choking.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
cityofws.org

Public Safety 5th Annual Drive-Thru Fall Festival

This year we will have the 5th annual Public Safety “Drive-Thru” Fall Festival. The Fall Festival will be a free event for all children and their families. Our hope is to promote a safe and fun way for families to trick or treat, from the trunks of decorated first responder vehicles, as well as for all to enjoy time with everyone involved in public safety. In these unpredictable times, our goal is to give our children some sense of normality.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Several streets closed ahead of NC A&T's homecoming parade

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several streets will be closed in Greensboro due to North Carolina A&T State University's homecoming events on Saturday. The following streets will be closed starting at 5:00 a.m. :. Murrow Boulevard between Friendly Avenue and N. Elm Street. Sullivan Street between Benbow and Lindsay Streets. Lindsay...
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Winston-Salem Main Street Shooter Arrested

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police's Criminal Intelligence Bureau/Violent Firearms Investigation Team (VFIT) has continued to investigate the incident that happened last Friday. From the prolonged investigation, VFIT obtained an arrest warrant for Discharging a Weapon into a Occupied Property on 22-year-old Stephon Malik Holland. On Thursday, Holland was arrested...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

