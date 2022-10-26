ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VETERANS DAY PARADE

Fourth and Liberty streets in downtown will be closed the morning of Saturday, Nov. 5, for the annual Winston-Salem Veterans Day Parade. The parade starts at 10 a.m. at Fourth and Spruce Streets and proceeds east on Fourth Street to Liberty, where it turns right before ending at First Street.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

