Judge Sends Perv to Prison After He Continuously Violated Probation
SAN ANGELO, TX – A San Angelo man convicted of sex crimes against children is being sent to prison after failing to complete his probation. According to court documents, on Jan. 22, 2019, Thomas Renteria, 20, of San Angelo, was found guilty on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. The three times the assaults occurred was in Jul. 2011, Jul. 2014, and Jul. 2016. At the time of the conviction Renteria was a juvenile.
Winters PD arrests man with child that was missing since July
Officers discovered there was a warrant issued for the driver out of Oklahoma for kidnapping.
Trespassing, Drug Possession & Warrant Arrests Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 14 arrests including the following: Rodolfo Mendoza was arrested for…
San Angelo Man Arrested After Violent Brutal Attack on Former Spouse
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man has been arrested for aggravated assault after allegedly assaulting a woman and putting a gun to her head. According to court documents, on October 25, 2022, San Angelo police responded to the 2700 block of McGill Boulevard regarding an assault. An officer stated that he spoke with the victims, one male and one female, and learned that the defendant, identified as Mason Burkey, brandished a firearm and pointed the gun at the two victims. The officer also noted that Burkey was no longer on scene.
San Angelo Woman Sentenced to Nearly a Decade for Violent B&E
SAN ANGELO, TX – A San Angelo woman was sentenced to seven years in prison on Wednesday for breaking into a man's home and threatening to kill him. According to court documents, on Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:45 a.m., Angela Hogeda, 42, of San Angelo, pleaded guilty to burglary of a habitation with intent to commit separate felony and aggravate assault with a deadly weapon.
BOOKING REPORT: Tom Green County Detention Facility Fills with DWI Suspects Over the Weekend
SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a 50 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 72 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 46 arrests including the following: Anthony Tambunga was arrested for…
Report: Officers save 4-year-old from kidnapping during traffic stop in Winters
WINTERS, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Officers are credited with saving a 4-year-old child from a kidnapping during a traffic stop in Winters early Thursday morning. A report from the Winters Police Department states a vehicle was pulled over for speeding on SH 153 around 1:00 a.m., and when officers approached the vehicle, they saw the 4-year-old […]
San Angelo man involved in fatal 2021 crash found guilty
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for three counts of evading arrest or detention causing death and three counts of second-degree manslaughter for his involvement in a 2021 crash that killed three children. Antonio Jose Gonzales was charged after leading police on a chase at […]
Tom Green County Jury Sentences Driver in Deadly Crash to Maximum Sentence
SAN ANGELO – A Tom Green County Jury sentenced the man who was responsible for killing three San Angelo teens in a fatal crash in 2021 to 20 years in prison on Friday. As previously reported, from the week of Oct. 17 to 21, Antonio Gonzales was put on trial for three counts of manslaughter and three counts of evading arrest that caused death. On Wednesday Oct. 19, it was reported that the jury found Gonzales guilty. For more see: Jury Finds Gonzales Guilty of Manslaughter in the High Speed Crash That Killed 3 Children The court recessed for Thursday and resumed on Friday more for the…
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Angelo (San Angelo, TX)
According to the San Angelo Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported. The officials stated that the crash happened at the intersection of Avenue J and S Bryant.
WATCH: Rollover Crash on Rural Road Sends Car into a Pasture
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County first responders were dispatched to a rollover crash with injuries on Walling Pecan Rd. just east of US 277 South and the airport road Friday morning. Reporters on the scene say in appears an older model red car was traveling at a high...
Public Meeting Set on Electing vs Appointing San Angelo Police Chief
SAN ANGELO – The City of San Angelo Charter Review Committee is needing your help. The group is looking for potential options to place on the May 2023 ballot regarding the police chief position in San Angelo. Currently San Angelo is the only city in the State of Texas...
WATCH: Spooky House Fire Near Bradford Elementary School
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire near Bradford Elementary School in northeast San Angelo Thursday afternoon that threatened a structure near the school. Reporters on the scene say there was smoke coming from under the eves of the house. Watch video from the...
ICYMI: Early Voting Times & Locations Through Next Week in Tom Green County
SAN ANGELO – Early voting for the pivotal midterm elections continues in Texas though Nov. 4 for the general election on Nov. 8 and polls are open this weekend in San Angelo. Early voting for the midterm elections began Monday in Texas and runs through Nov. 4. There are...
West Texas Weekend events calendar, Oct. 28-30
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 1 p.m. - Socktastic Celebration, Austin Avenue Church of Christ, 1020 Austin Ave. - BROWNWOOD. 6 p.m....
San Angelo, Texas Is Haunted by the ‘Lady in Blue’
The story of San Angelo's Lady in Blue is a different kind of ghost story. This is a "holy" ghost story. This miraculous ghost story takes place in San Angelo, long before settlers arrived in Texas. Jumano Indians reported more than 500 visions of "The Lady In Blue" from 1620 until 1631. There are many native artworks produced during that time that endured on rocks in the area that depicts the Lady in Blue.
BREAKING: City of San Angelo Relents on Draconian Animal Shelter Limits
SAN ANGELO – The City of San Angelo and Concho Valley PAWS and other volunteer animal rescue organizations have reached an agreement that increases the number of dogs and cats that can be housed in the City Animal Shelter. According to information for COSA, the City enacted a capacity limit on Sept. 13 for the number of animals that can be housed at the Animal Shelter. The goal was set that the shelter must reduce the animal population by Nov. 30 to 125 dogs and 50 cats. After meeting with adoption partner Concho Valley PAWS and several local rescue organizations, the City has reevaluated…
RSV cases rise in the Concho Valley
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, with people who get it will usually experience cold-like symptoms. The virus can affect anyone but babies are the most vulnerable. “The thing that we worry about and the reason we tell everyone about RSV is because it's...
Friday Night Football Week 10 Edition
SAN ANGELO, Texas — In case you missed it, week ten edition of Friday Night Football. Highlights and scores of 16 games across the Concho Valley.
Christian Nationalism and Sanctuary Cities
OPINION — I live outside the city of San Angelo and can’t vote on the ordinance that would make San Angelo “a Sanctuary City for the Unborn.” Truth be told, at first I wasn’t paying much attention to it, anyway, because I thought it was a symbolic vote that had no real power, unlike the laws passed by the state legislature.
