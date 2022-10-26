SAN ANGELO – The City of San Angelo and Concho Valley PAWS and other volunteer animal rescue organizations have reached an agreement that increases the number of dogs and cats that can be housed in the City Animal Shelter. According to information for COSA, the City enacted a capacity limit on Sept. 13 for the number of animals that can be housed at the Animal Shelter. The goal was set that the shelter must reduce the animal population by Nov. 30 to 125 dogs and 50 cats. After meeting with adoption partner Concho Valley PAWS and several local rescue organizations, the City has reevaluated…

