Professor Sundar Krishnamurty, the head of the Mechanical and Industrial Engineering (MIE) Department and the Isenberg Distinguished Professor in Engineering, has been honored with the 2022 Excellence in Research Award from the Computers and Information in Engineering Division of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME). The award was presented to him in absentia at the 2022 ASME International Design Engineering and Computers and Information in Engineering Technical Conference, held last August.

2 DAYS AGO