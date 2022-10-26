Read full article on original website
Related
umass.edu
U.S. News & World Report Global Subject Rankings Give High Marks to Food Science and Agriculture at UMass Amherst
U.S. News & World Report recently released their 2022-23 Global Universities and global subject rankings and two UMass programs earned top marks: food science and technology placed at No. 3 and agriculture at No. 5. These subject-specific rankings — which are not of academic majors, departments or specific schools at...
umass.edu
Retired Faculty Association Meeting Set for Nov. 9
The November Retired Faculty Association meeting will be held in a hybrid in-person/Zoom format, on Wednesday, Nov. 9 starting at 10:15 a.m. The meeting will feature a presentation at 10:45 a.m. on the crisis in Ukraine by UMass Amherst’s Audry Altstadt, history, and Harvard’s Stephen Jones, program director of the Georgian studies program.
umass.edu
Sundar Krishnamurty Receives 2022 ASME Excellence in Research Award
Professor Sundar Krishnamurty, the head of the Mechanical and Industrial Engineering (MIE) Department and the Isenberg Distinguished Professor in Engineering, has been honored with the 2022 Excellence in Research Award from the Computers and Information in Engineering Division of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME). The award was presented to him in absentia at the 2022 ASME International Design Engineering and Computers and Information in Engineering Technical Conference, held last August.
umass.edu
$11.8 Million Grant Will Upgrade UMass Transit Maintenance Facility
UMass Transit has received an $11.8 million grant that will fund significant improvements to its PVTA maintenance facility on campus. The PVTA project includes design, construction and expansion of the building envelope at the 185 Holdsworth Way on-campus repair facility, the additional of four new hydraulic bus service lifts, and the tooling and ancillary support and diagnostic equipment needed for the expanded work areas.
Comments / 0