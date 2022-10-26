Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Former Vinton Co. township fiscal officer pleads guilty to felony
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Former Vinton Township Fiscal Officer and Union Ridge Wildlife Center head Cy Vierstra pled guilty this week to one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, one count of theft in office, and multiple counts of tampering with records. Vierstra was the subject...
Ohio man charged with two counts of abduction
An Ohio man has been charged with two counts of abduction. The Guernsey County Sheriff says Zackary K. Smith, age 35 of Fairview, has also been charged with one count of Gross Sexual Imposition a felony of the fourth degree. Sheriff Paden says they found out about an incident that took place on October 24 […]
WTAP
Local man is arrested for a string of crimes
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One man was arrested on Wednesday after a string of alleged crimes - all of which happened in a time span of an hour and a half. Officers first responded after a woman claimed she had been assaulted. Parkersburg Police Chief Board said the woman told...
West Virginia woman faces $5.25 million fine for drug, gun charges
PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) — A woman from Parkersburg, West Virginia has pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges, the Department of Justice says. She faces a $5.25 million fine. Court documents say that Ashley Kawczynski, 32 of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of […]
Ohio man loses house with all assets after being sentenced to jail
An Ohio man will lose his home along with all assets on, around, or in the home after being sentenced to jail. Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden of Guernsey County said Brett McLaughlin age 58, of Cambridge was sentenced to 20 years in prison McLaughlin’s residence was raided by Investigators from CODE Task Force and the […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg man charged after multiple incidents
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly striking a house and a resident with his vehicle and leaving the scene of two accidents. He also reportedly spoke to and frightened a juvenile who had just gotten off a school bus, but police said there was no criminal offense in that incident.
WSAZ
Man charged in connection with Easter Sunday murder found guilty
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A jury deliberating the fate of a man on trial in connection with an Easter Sunday murder reached a verdict Tuesday afternoon. The jury found Keontae Nelson, 20, of Charleston, guilty on all 6 charges - murder, complicity to murder, complicity to aggravated murder, conspiracy, burglary, and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Kane Roush.
West Virginia man found guilty on all 6 charges in Ohio murder case
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man accused of a Pomeroy murder was found guilty by a Meigs County jury on Tuesday. Keontae Nelson was found guilty on all six charges: murder, murder, complicity, conspiracy, burglary, and tampering with evidence. Nelson is one of three defendants charged in the death of 25-year-old Kane Roush, who was fatally […]
Judy Petty: Establishing the Facts in a Suspicious Death
Faculty Member, Criminal Justice and Forensic Science. Note: This is the first in a series of articles reviewing and analyzing the facts and evidence related to the death of Judy Petty. Many readers have followed the work of myself and my investigative partner, George Jared, on two previously unsolved homicide...
Ohio man convicted of attempted murder
JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man accused of attempted murder and felonious assault has been convicted in a Jackson County, Ohio, Court in connection to a 2021 shooting. According to the Jackson County, OH, Sheriff’s Office, Larry, Jason Farmer, 38, formerly of Jackson, OH, was convicted of Attempted Murder, Felonious Assault and Improperly Discharging […]
meigsindypress.com
Nelson Guilty on All Charges in Murder of Kane Roush
POMEROY, Ohio – The second man involved with the Easter Sunday murder of a Pomeroy man has been convicted on multiple counts in the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas. Keontae Nelson, 20, of Charleston, West Virginia was indicted on charges related to the April 4, 2021 death of Kane Roush in Pomeroy. Nelson was indicted on June 1, 2002 with multiple counts. The jury returned the following:
Missing West Virginia man sought in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. According to the KCSO, David Means, 41 was reported missing from the Lakewood Drive area of Sissonville. Deputies say Means was last seen Tuesday, Oct. 25 wearing a camouflaged jacket and black and blue basketball […]
WHIZ
Muskingum County most wanted suspects
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office has added two names to its list of most wanted suspects. Authorities are searching for 37-year-old Wendy May Norman and 41-year-old Ryan Andrew Norman. Wendy Norman is wanted on a felony indictment for charges of Endangering Children, Domestic Violence, Corrupting Another w/Drugs,...
wchstv.com
Fayette deputies say Putnam woman charged after heroin found in vehicle
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said a Putnam County woman was charged after a vehicle was pulled over during a traffic stop and deputies found heroin and drug paraphernalia. Meggan D. Albaugh, 36, of Culloden was charged with possession with intent to deliver after...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Prescription Take Back Day Saturday
MARIETTA — Law enforcement, businesses and other groups are teaming up again to help residents properly dispose of unneeded prescription drugs. The second of the federal Drug Enforcement Agency’s biannual National Prescription Take Back Days is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, with a variety of local collection sites.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Magistrate Court
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Oct. 21-23: • Jerrell Edward Harrison, 1635 Vogel Ave., Columbus, was arraigned on charges of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) with intent to deliver and transporting a controlled substance and released on $150,000 bond. •...
Juvenile in custody after Braxton County schools lockdown
Braxton County High School and Middle School were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning, but according to a release from West Virginia State Police Tuesday afternoon, there was no viable threat.
825 abandoned Ohio buildings to be torn down
WELLSTON, OH (WOWK)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Friday that an old abandoned building in Wellston, Ohio will be torn down. The former location of Big Jay’s bar on the 1200 block of South Pennsylvania Ave. will be demolished and sold for future commercial development. The Jackson County Land Reutilization Corporation says they obtained the […]
Sheriff’s office seeks to identify West Virginia break-in suspect
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person they say broke into the Fairplain Yacht Club. They say the incident happened early Monday morning around 3 or 4 a.m. Anyone with information about the person in the photographs above should contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department […]
West Virginia man involved in I-79 crash remains in critical condition
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man involved in a crash on I-79 on Friday, Oct. 21 remains in critical condition. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said that the driver of a Ford Escape that crossed the median into oncoming traffic is a 63-year-old man from Spencer, West Virginia. At the time, deputies said two people were […]
