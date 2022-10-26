ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Former Vinton Co. township fiscal officer pleads guilty to felony

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Former Vinton Township Fiscal Officer and Union Ridge Wildlife Center head Cy Vierstra pled guilty this week to one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, one count of theft in office, and multiple counts of tampering with records. Vierstra was the subject...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man charged with two counts of abduction

An Ohio man has been charged with two counts of abduction. The Guernsey County Sheriff says Zackary K. Smith, age 35 of Fairview, has also been charged with one count of Gross Sexual Imposition a felony of the fourth degree.  Sheriff Paden says they found out about an incident that took place on October 24 […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Local man is arrested for a string of crimes

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One man was arrested on Wednesday after a string of alleged crimes - all of which happened in a time span of an hour and a half. Officers first responded after a woman claimed she had been assaulted. Parkersburg Police Chief Board said the woman told...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia woman faces $5.25 million fine for drug, gun charges

PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) — A woman from Parkersburg, West Virginia has pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges, the Department of Justice says. She faces a $5.25 million fine. Court documents say that Ashley Kawczynski, 32 of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg man charged after multiple incidents

PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly striking a house and a resident with his vehicle and leaving the scene of two accidents. He also reportedly spoke to and frightened a juvenile who had just gotten off a school bus, but police said there was no criminal offense in that incident.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WSAZ

Man charged in connection with Easter Sunday murder found guilty

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A jury deliberating the fate of a man on trial in connection with an Easter Sunday murder reached a verdict Tuesday afternoon. The jury found Keontae Nelson, 20, of Charleston, guilty on all 6 charges - murder, complicity to murder, complicity to aggravated murder, conspiracy, burglary, and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Kane Roush.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man found guilty on all 6 charges in Ohio murder case

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man accused of a Pomeroy murder was found guilty by a Meigs County jury on Tuesday. Keontae Nelson was found guilty on all six charges: murder, murder, complicity, conspiracy, burglary, and tampering with evidence. Nelson is one of three defendants charged in the death of 25-year-old Kane Roush, who was fatally […]
POMEROY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man convicted of attempted murder

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man accused of attempted murder and felonious assault has been convicted in a Jackson County, Ohio, Court in connection to a 2021 shooting. According to the Jackson County, OH, Sheriff’s Office, Larry, Jason Farmer, 38, formerly of Jackson, OH, was convicted of Attempted Murder, Felonious Assault and Improperly Discharging […]
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
meigsindypress.com

Nelson Guilty on All Charges in Murder of Kane Roush

POMEROY, Ohio – The second man involved with the Easter Sunday murder of a Pomeroy man has been convicted on multiple counts in the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas. Keontae Nelson, 20, of Charleston, West Virginia was indicted on charges related to the April 4, 2021 death of Kane Roush in Pomeroy. Nelson was indicted on June 1, 2002 with multiple counts. The jury returned the following:
POMEROY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Missing West Virginia man sought in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. According to the KCSO, David Means, 41 was reported missing from the Lakewood Drive area of Sissonville. Deputies say Means was last seen Tuesday, Oct. 25 wearing a camouflaged jacket and black and blue basketball […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WHIZ

Muskingum County most wanted suspects

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office has added two names to its list of most wanted suspects. Authorities are searching for 37-year-old Wendy May Norman and 41-year-old Ryan Andrew Norman. Wendy Norman is wanted on a felony indictment for charges of Endangering Children, Domestic Violence, Corrupting Another w/Drugs,...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Prescription Take Back Day Saturday

MARIETTA — Law enforcement, businesses and other groups are teaming up again to help residents properly dispose of unneeded prescription drugs. The second of the federal Drug Enforcement Agency’s biannual National Prescription Take Back Days is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, with a variety of local collection sites.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County Magistrate Court

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Oct. 21-23: • Jerrell Edward Harrison, 1635 Vogel Ave., Columbus, was arraigned on charges of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) with intent to deliver and transporting a controlled substance and released on $150,000 bond. •...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

825 abandoned Ohio buildings to be torn down

WELLSTON, OH (WOWK)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Friday that an old abandoned building in Wellston, Ohio will be torn down. The former location of Big Jay’s bar on the 1200 block of South Pennsylvania Ave. will be demolished and sold for future commercial development. The Jackson County Land Reutilization Corporation says they obtained the […]
WELLSTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Sheriff’s office seeks to identify West Virginia break-in suspect

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person they say broke into the Fairplain Yacht Club. They say the incident happened early Monday morning around 3 or 4 a.m. Anyone with information about the person in the photographs above should contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV

