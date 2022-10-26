Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Barn Raising in rural Arthur
ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) – It’s a good old-fashioned barn raising with a modern touch. Work is underway to rebuild the historic Herschberger-Miller barn on the grounds of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center in Arthur. Originally built in 1879 the barn was dismantled this past Spring. The wood from...
Police respond to Champaign crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a crash Friday at the intersection of State and John Street. The Champaign Police Department confirmed that the accident occurred around noon and involved two vehicles. The first vehicle was driving westbound on John Street failed to yield to a stop sign. It entered the intersection and struck […]
Charleston family of 5 displaced after their home caught fire
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – A family of five is now displaced after their mobile home caught fire early this morning. The fire started in a nearby shed but quickly spread to the mobile home itself. Everyone was able to make it out alright, though one person had to be treated for minor burns. Crews were […]
Danville Police: Woman hurt in Thursday shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old Danville woman is recovering in the hospital after she was hurt in a shooting Thursday night. Danville Police officials said officers responded to the area of State and Lake Streets just before 8 p.m. for a report of shots being fired. When they arrived, they found the victim with […]
WAND TV
Bloodhound tracker recovering after hunting injury and kidnapping
WATSON, Ill. (WAND) — A Watson man is home recovering after being injured in a hunting accident last week. Ron Slifer, owner of Slifer's Bloodhound Service, tracks fallen deer for Illinois hunters. "When they shoot a deer sometimes they quit bleeding and they're at a loss and they call...
newschannel20.com
Man charged with molesting unconscious patient in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A Wisconsin man is facing charges after Urbana police say he molested a patient at Carle Foundation Hospital. Patrick L. Hell, 32, was charged on Friday with criminal sexual abuse. Hell is reportedly a traveling respiratory therapist who inappropriately touches a female patient who was...
Decatur woman turns 100 years old, ‘living one day at a time’
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Halloween may be a scary time of year, but for one Decatur woman, she isn’t scared at all. Instead, she is preparing to celebrate a huge milestone on the holiday. Kathlyn Carroll will turn 100 years old on Halloween. “The Lord has blessed me with me with good health, a wonderful […]
WAND TV
Coroner identifies man found unresponsive at workplace in Paris
EDGAR COUNTY (WAND)- The Edgar County Coroner has released details on the death of a man who was found unresponsive at his workplace in Paris. According to the coroner, a call came into the Edgar County 911 dispatch center at 4:54 am. Thursday, October 27, from an employee at Cadillac Products Packaging stating a male employee had been found unresponsive on the floor near his work station.
MyWabashValley.com
GDL on location at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center for a barn raising
(Good Day Live) The big weekend is here. A two-day public Barn Raising is scheduled for Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29 from 9 am – 5 pm. One of the biggest attractions is the rare opportunity for attendees to witness a partial hand-raising of the Herschberger-Miller barn,
WAND TV
Woman injured in Danville shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was injured in a shooting in Danville Thursday night. Police were called to the 100 block of S. State St. just before 8 p.m. They found a 25-year-old Danville woman with gunshot wounds to her leg and back. The woman said she was parked...
dailyeasternnews.com
Family Weekend to invite families over Halloween weekend
Eastern welcomes families to campus this weekend to celebrate Family Weekend starting Friday. The weekend will begin on Friday with a check-in from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the EIU Bookstore Lobby located in the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union. The night’s events include Family Bingo in the...
Alleged change in leadership begs questions in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – A simple question got a lot more complicated in Monticello Wednesday. Is John Carter still the chief of police? We’ve been working to find out. But the short answer is – we don’t know. A viewer told us the police chief was asked to step down, but the city says he’s […]
WAND TV
Musician Lee Greenwood to stop at newly improved Lincoln Square Theater on farewell tour
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The historic Lincoln Square Theater announced that singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood will be coming to Decatur on his farewell tour. Greenwood is best known for writing and recording "God Bless the U.S.A." also known as "Proud to Be an American." His farewell tour caps off a 40 year career in music. The Decatur stop will happen at the Lincoln Square Theater on December 8 and tickets will go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. at lincolnsquaretheater.com.
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 31 year old Andrew A. Fowler of Maricopa, AZ for disorderly conduct and obstructing identification. Andrew was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Illinois State Police arrested 40 year old John D. Shelton of Effingham for domestic battery. John was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
State Police respond to I-74 crash in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois state troopers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Urbana. The crash happened on the westbound side of the highway near the exit to Lincoln Avenue Friday evening. Troopers said the crash resulted in at least one lane being blocked. There is no word on […]
Herald & Review
More legal problems for man charged with crash involving St. Teresa teacher
DECATUR — The driver accused of injuring a St. Teresa teacher in an April crash is facing more legal troubles. Rashean D. Vorties was arrested Thursday after the Decatur Police Department received a DNA profile linking him to a Glock and a Smith and Wesson handguns seized from a Decatur home.
‘Keep your dogs secured;’ Coles Co. shelter’s request and warning
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Animal Shelter has a simple request for dog owners, but also warned of the consequences of failing to heed their request. On Facebook, the shelter requested that people secure their dogs ahead of the arrival of delivery workers. This comes after staff said two postal workers were either […]
Champaign man saves neighbor from house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is credited with saving his neighbor from his home on Tuesday after the home caught fire. The fire happened at 1002 North Third Street near the intersection of Third and Beardsley Avenue. Champaign Fire officials said that when they arrived, they saw flames and smoke coming from the home. […]
Coroner: Man dies after medical emergency at work
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — A 65-year-old man from Indiana has died after the coroner said he was found unresponsive at his Paris workplace. Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett said the deceased individual is David K. Norris of Rosedale, Ind. Barrett said Edgar County 911 dispatch received a call just before 5 a.m. from an employee […]
Man charged with arson after car burns in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 27-year-old man is charged with arson after University of Illinois Police said he lit a car on fire last week in Campustown. Devonte Moore is charged with a single count of arson. UIPD officials said Moore was identified as the person who witnesses saw last Thursday lighting a pool of […]
