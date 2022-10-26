Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nyspnews.com
Troopers arrest two Individuals from Plattsburgh, NY for petit larceny
On October 27, 2022, Troopers arrested Candice A. Agnew, 41 of Plattsburgh, NY, and Scott R. Agnew, 48 of Plattsburgh, NY for petit larceny. On October 27, 2022, around 12:47 p.m., Troopers responded to JC Penny’s located on Smithfield Boulevard, in the town of Plattsburgh, for a larceny complaint. An investigation determined Candice and Scott were employed as cleaners for JC Penny’s and stole merchandise on two different occasions. Scott took a vacuum cleaner valued at $300.00 on 10/5/2022, passing all points of purchase without paying. Candice took the same vacuum cleaner valued at $300.00 on 10/7/2022, passing all points of purchase without paying.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest a Plattsburgh, NY male for Criminal Contempt 2nd and Resisting Arrest
On October 26, 2022, Troopers arrested Simon L. Conroy, 47 of Plattsburgh, NY for Criminal Contempt 2nd and resisting arrest. On October 23, 2022, around 3:03 p.m., Troopers responded to Conroy Road, in the town of Beekmantown, for an order of protection violation complaint. An investigation determined Conroy violated an Order of Protection by going to the victim’s residence. Conroy fled the scene and was known to be in Canada. An arrest warrant was filed through the Town of Beekmantown Court for Conroy.
mynbc5.com
Former North Country legislator arrested after violating order of protection
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Former North Country legislator Simon Conroy was arrested on Wednesday after New York State Police said he violated an order of protection. Troopers said they were called to Conroy Road in Beekmantown on Sunday after Conroy allegedly went to a person's home where an order of protection had been filed against him. Conroy then fled to Canada.
Vermont man arrested on I-91 in Greenfield for warrant, drugs
A Vermont man was arrested after State Police found drugs hidden in the trunk of his vehicle following a traffic stop.
nyspnews.com
State Police asking for publics assistance in a hit and run accident
On October 21, 2022, around 8:20 p.m., Troopers responded to a personal injury accident on Margaret Street in the City of Plattsburgh. State Police are investigating an accident, Sean P. Lermineu, 39 of Schuyler Falls, NY struck another vehicle causing injury to Paul J. Babbie, 64 of Plattsburgh, NY. Babbie was transported to CVPH for an arm injury but later transferred to UVM due to the type of fracture he sustained. Lermineu Fled the scene but was later located and transported to CVPH for an evaluation.
nyspnews.com
State Police assist Tupper Lake Village Police regarding the missing male
On October 22, 2022, around 11:47 a.m., State Police assisted Tupper Lake Village Police at the Stony Creek parking area off Corey’s Road, in the town of Harrietstown, for the retrieval Jordan M. Beaulieu’s vehicle. Beaulieu was reported missing by his father on October 14, 2022. A search in that area for Beaulieu began. Tupper Lake Village Police requested assistance from the NYS Forest Rangers, DEC and NYSP. An organized search using manpower aided by the NYSP k-9’s, aviation, and URT, failed to locate Beaulieu.
nyspnews.com
Keeseville, NY male arretsed for Failure to Safely Store firearms
On October 25, 2022, Troopers arrested Charles J. Duffany, 77 of Keeseville, NY for Failure to Safely Store Firearms 1st. On October 25, 2022, around 1:41 p.m., Troopers responded to Ausable Street in the town of Ausable for a weapon investigation. An investigation determined Duffany was in possession of three long guns, unsecured, and in plain sight. The guns were taken and secured from the residence.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigate school threat in Swanton
SWANTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a threatening statement made on social media by a student in Swanton. Troopers said they were notified of the threatening post just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday. According to state police, the threat was made by a student at Missisquoi Valley Union Middle/High School in Swanton.
suncommunitynews.com
Margaret St. hit-and-run remains under investigation
Accident left one transferred to UVM and another under evaluation. PLATTSBURGH | Authorities are now asking for the public’s help in the investigation into an Oct. 21 crash on Margaret Street that left one person transferred to the University of Vermont Medical Center. New York State Police said the...
vermontbiz.com
VSP: TT Unit in Smuggler's Notch / Arrest on Warrant
Vermont State Police On October 25th, 2022 at approximately 1442 hours, Troopers from Williston Barracks responded responded to a call of a tractor trailer unit stuck at Smugglers’ Notch on route 108 in the town of Cambridge. The operator of vehicle, Kevin Foster, passed several clearly posted signs advising that tractor trailer units are not permitted before stopping near the peak.
wamc.org
Officials warn of phone scam in Plattsburgh
Plattsburgh officials are warning residents of a phone scam. Customers of the city’s Municipal Lighting Department are reporting receiving calls from individuals claiming to work for the utility. They are asking for personal information including home address and bank accounts claiming the customer has a large credit and they...
‘An Execution’: Authorities Say Teen Plotted Fatal Shooting on Luck Street
The 19-year-old man charged with fatally shooting Hussein Mubarak in July staged the killing, scouted the area near his victim’s Old North End apartment and tried to enlist friends to help him get away with it, according to court filings made public on Thursday. “This was an execution,” acting...
nyspnews.com
Troopers arrest a Florida Male for Criminal Possession of a weapon 4th.
On October 24, 2022, Troopers arrested Roberto C. Betancourt, 36 of Haileah, FL for Criminal Possession of a weapon 4th. On October 24, 2022, around 10:26 a.m., Troopers responded to Champlain Port of Entry for a male who was denied access into Canada, due to possessing a firearm. An investigation determined Betancourt was returning to the United States in his black 2020 Dodge Ram where he was interviewed by US Customs Border and Protection Agents. An Elite Combat pistol was in the vehicle.
Hinesburg man tried to run over girlfriend: Police
Police said the couple began exchanging blows while driving in South Burlington
wwnytv.com
Man accused of fleeing police
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Fort Covington man has been charged after he allegedly fled an attempted traffic stop on Sunday. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 21-year-old Dillon St. Ann-Spinner didn’t stop when they tried to pull him over on U.S. Route 11 in the town of Potsdam.
suncommunitynews.com
West Chazy man facing a felony after store confrontation
PLATTSBURGH | A West Chazy man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened someone at a local business. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were called to an unidentified business in the Town of Plattsburgh Oct. 18 after Matthew M. Clar, 28, allegedly ‘menaced a male victim with a dangerous instrument’.
mynbc5.com
Hinesburg man arrested after allegedly trying to run over woman with his truck
WILLISTON, Vt. — A Hinesburg man is behind bars after police say he tried to run a woman over with his truck in a parking lot. South Burlington Police said 42-year-old Rocky Racicot was driving with a woman on Tuesday near Williston Road and Kennedy Drive when the two got into a physical fight.
mychamplainvalley.com
19-year-old charged with murder for fatal shooting in Old North End
A 19-year-old man is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on a first-degree murder charge for allegedly shooting and killing a man in Burlington’s Old North End in July. Police say Abdiaziz Abdhikadir shot 21-year-old Hussein Mubarak in the head on Luck Street, near Roosevelt Park, on July 7, 2022. Abdhikadir also faces charges on eight counts of attempted murder for allegedly shooting into Mubarak’s apartment in February. There were six children and two adults inside at the time.
WCAX
Car crash closes parts of North Avenue
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating a car crash on North Avenue Thursday night. Police tell us part of the road was shutdown for about a half hour and both cars suffered significant damage. One of the drivers, involved in the crash was sent to the hospital out...
mynbc5.com
Missing Tupper Lake man found dead
HARRIETSTOWN, N.Y. — A Tupper Lake man who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, according to police. The Tupper Lake Police Department reported that the body of 32-year-old Jordan Beaulieu was found by Forest Rangers on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a wooded area off of Corey's Road in Harrietstown.
Comments / 0