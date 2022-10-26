On October 27, 2022, Troopers arrested Candice A. Agnew, 41 of Plattsburgh, NY, and Scott R. Agnew, 48 of Plattsburgh, NY for petit larceny. On October 27, 2022, around 12:47 p.m., Troopers responded to JC Penny’s located on Smithfield Boulevard, in the town of Plattsburgh, for a larceny complaint. An investigation determined Candice and Scott were employed as cleaners for JC Penny’s and stole merchandise on two different occasions. Scott took a vacuum cleaner valued at $300.00 on 10/5/2022, passing all points of purchase without paying. Candice took the same vacuum cleaner valued at $300.00 on 10/7/2022, passing all points of purchase without paying.

PLATTSBURGH, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO