This November, the voters in Sussex County District 6 have an opportunity to elect an outstanding senator to represent the needs and concerns of all of Sussex County. Russ Huxtable has 25 years of experience working for the good of all citizens in his career with public housing and community development. During those years, he has worked with all levels of government to achieve benefits for all concerned. When elected, he will be able to use these many connections in the Senate, making it possible to achieve workable solutions at both the state and county levels.

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO