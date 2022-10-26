Read full article on original website
Return Day is a unique Sussex tradition
Return Day in Georgetown is a truly unique Sussex County tradition that dates back about 230 years to 1792, a year after the county seat was moved from Lewes to the newly-created town of Georgetown. At that time, Delaware law required all county voters to cast their ballots in the county seat.
Hopkins Preserve is legacy for farming family
The Sussex County Land Trust unveiled its master plan for Hopkins Preserve Oct. 22 on the property along Sweetbriar Road west of Lewes, and hundreds turned out to see it. The plan – including trails and preserved natural areas for wildlife – is the most ambitious project the trust has taken on since it was formed in 2001.
The Best Thrift Shops in Delaware
- Whether you're in the mood to shop for vintage items or looking for an original piece of art, there are many places in Delaware where you can find a treasure trove of goods. Many of these stores accept donations and have extensive lists of hours and locations. Several have maps of their locations and a list of their daily hours.
News Briefs 10/28/22
Sussex County Council will not meet Tuesday, Nov. 1, or Tuesday, Nov. 8. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15, in the county administration building, 2 The Circle, Georgetown. That is the only scheduled meeting in November. Rehoboth stormwater task force to meet. The...
Pot-Nets Lakeside donates to Christian Storehouse
Pot-Nets Lakeside Community Homeowners Association donated $900 in proceeds from a recent hot dog and bake sale to the Christian Storehouse in Millsboro. Shown are in back (l-r) Joseph Valerio, Matt Hickman, Maria Sutz and Heidi Daniel. In front are Nancy Bunting, Ken Smaniotto, Jennifer Quigley and Michael Crosby.
Georgetown homeless village is greatly needed
I have been working with our local homeless people for years now. The actual construction of these tiny homes in Georgetown is truly a gift for all and a wonderful solution. Thank you, Sussex County and Georgetown, for providing a safe solution for our neighbors who have been living in tents and cars. Thank you to the businesses and individuals who have given financial help.
Bayhealth career fairs start Nov. 1
Bayhealth will host multiple career fairs in November to fill open positions throughout the organization, including some at the new Bayhealth Total Care facility set to open in February 2023. Bayhealth invites anyone interested in making a difference in the community through a career in healthcare to attend one of...
JoAnne K. Rutherford, woman of faith
JoAnne K. (Barton) Rutherford, 77, of Georgetown, formerly of Anne Arundel County, Md., passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, surrounded by her family. JoAnne was born and raised in Baltimore, daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Schierzka) Barton. She graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 1977 with a master of education degree focusing on administration/supervision. After graduation, she embarked on a lifetime of teaching fifth grade in Anne Arundel County and Baltimore County Schools. JoAnne retired from teaching in 1995 and, along with her husband Joe, made their home in Georgetown in 1998.
Phelps is the man for the RD14 job
I am writing this letter to voice my complete support of Carl Phelps, who is running to become the District 14 state representative. I have known Carl and his wife Esther for many years. When Carl relocated to Lewes, he demonstrated a strong desire to become involved in the local...
Sussex Academy holds Homecoming festivities
Sussex Academy in Georgetown held its annual Homecoming festivities Oct. 13. In addition to a pep rally, the school’s athletics program hosted home volleyball and soccer matches.
Vote the Democratic ticket in Delaware
I am the proud daughter and niece of World War II heroes. My dad survived his ship being torpedoed off the coast of North Africa. My mother’s oldest brother, a Marine, was awarded the Purple Heart on Iwo Jima. My mother’s closest brother flew in the Pacific, then was a POW for nine months in Korea and later flew Vietnam out of Dover. I learned the love of my country and what that really means from those whose courage gave us the freedoms we enjoy today.
Steve Smyk and the value of experience
Life teaches all of us lessons. Some lessons come at the high cost of wasted time, effort, miscalculation and ultimately, failure. Other lessons, those learned by the side of a successful mentor, are lasting and repeatable. In the world of politics, there is absolutely no asset more valuable than experience.
Parker Selby will govern for all people
Jane Addams is a social work pioneer and was an ardent advocate for local government regulations and programs that meet everyone’s basic needs, irrespective of income or class status. In 1892, she said, “The good we secure for ourselves is precarious and uncertain until it is secure for all of us and incorporated into our common life.”
Races to Watch: 9th House District
The next race we’re focusing on as part of Delaware Public Media’s 2022 Election coverage is the 9th House District. Incumbent Republican Kevin Hensley faces Democratic challenger, Terrell Williams. It's the fourth election in a row Hensley's faced a challenge. Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick takes a closer...
Blunt Rochester hosts roundtable on nurse shortage
A roundtable held by Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester Thursday focused on Delaware’s nurse shortage. Healthcare professionals and lawmakers discussed responses to the problem, particularly in fast-growing and fast-aging Sussex County. Nurses describe a workforce stretched thin, facing increasingly difficult patients and often pushed to leave the field or self-medicate...
Parkinson’s group sets bowling fundraiser Nov. 4
The Parkinson’s Education and Support Group of Sussex County will host a bowling fundraiser from 3 to 6:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4, at Lefty’s Alley & Eats near Lewes. Local businesses are supporting the group with a donation of $500 each and some will be bringing their employees to bowl. Supporting businesses include Community Bank, Tidemark FCU, Aquacare Physical Therapy, Lewes Building Company, George Sherman Plumbing and Heating, Jack Lingo Realtor, Irish Eyes and Griswold Home Care. A silent auction will offer baskets from local restaurants such as Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, Bethany Blues and The Starboard; gift cards from local businesses such as Ocean Grill Long Neck, SoDel Concepts, Capriotti’s, Grotto Pizza; and wines, crafts, movie tickets and many more items.
Huxtable is a problem solver
I would like to weigh in on the state Senate District 6 election. I recently had the opportunity to meet Russ Huxtable at a neighborhood gathering and feel that he is the right person for the right time in Delaware. Contrary to the claims that he is a developer, Russ...
Anaerobic digestion is being mischaracterized
As a longtime Seaford resident and a front-line environmentalist, I’ve been dumbfounded by a few others’ interpretations of the environmental impacts of the Bioenergy Innovation Center expansion. In full disclosure, I am now a BIC employee. But I have spent more than 35 years producing and discharging the...
Huxtable will represent all Sussex Countians
This November, the voters in Sussex County District 6 have an opportunity to elect an outstanding senator to represent the needs and concerns of all of Sussex County. Russ Huxtable has 25 years of experience working for the good of all citizens in his career with public housing and community development. During those years, he has worked with all levels of government to achieve benefits for all concerned. When elected, he will be able to use these many connections in the Senate, making it possible to achieve workable solutions at both the state and county levels.
Input invited on state park restaurant
A final decision on the possible construction of a restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park is expected to be made by Dec. 31. The proposal has created a letter-writing campaign to this newspaper and state officials in opposition. Another presentation on the project and opportunity for public input will be...
