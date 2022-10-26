The community of Angola by the Bay’s Sea Gals social group awarded the proceeds of its weekly mini farmers markets Oct. 11 to a local organization. For years at the group’s monthly meetings, the Sea Gals have collected food for local charities. During the pandemic, when the group was not able to meet, volunteers started to collect food and monetary donations in the community parking lot once a month. This collection effort was then opened up to the entire community. This year alone, 10 carloads of food and $1,640 have been collected and delivered to the Community Resource Center in Rehoboth Beach.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO