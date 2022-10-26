A THIN RUNNING back depth chart was stretched even more with the news that starter Casey Filkins could be out for the season with an injury. With Filkins missing for much of last week's 15-14 victory over Arizona State, quarterback Tanner McKee threw 57 passes. That was the fifth-most in school history and the most since T.C. Ostrander fired 59 against UCLA in 2007.

STANFORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO