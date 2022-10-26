ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, TX

gostanford.com

Hicks Leads Card to Title

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – Charles Hicks became the first Pac-12 repeat men's cross country champion since Grant Fisher and led No. 1 Stanford to a dominant performance at the conference meet on Friday at the UC Riverside Agricultural Operations Center. The Cardinal placed five among the top seven, and six...
STANFORD, CA
gostanford.com

Notebook: UCLA

A THIN RUNNING back depth chart was stretched even more with the news that starter Casey Filkins could be out for the season with an injury. With Filkins missing for much of last week's 15-14 victory over Arizona State, quarterback Tanner McKee threw 57 passes. That was the fifth-most in school history and the most since T.C. Ostrander fired 59 against UCLA in 2007.
STANFORD, CA
gostanford.com

Sweep on The Palouse

STANFORD, Calif. – Led by outside hitter Caitie Baird, No. 8 Stanford swept Washington State, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22, Friday, at Bohler Gym. Stanford (15-4, 10-1 Pac-12) hit .288 as a team, while holding Washington State (15-7, 7-4 Pac-12) to a .183 clip. The Cardinal racked up 50 digs, held a 5-1 advantage in aces and a 12.0 to 10.0 edge in blocks.
STANFORD, CA
gostanford.com

Beaten by the Beavers

STANFORD, Calif. - The Cardinal struck first, but Oregon State rallied from 1-0 down to defeat No. 5 Stanford 2-1 on Thursday evening. It marked only the second loss of the season for Stanford, and its first loss at home since October of 2021. The Cardinal falls to 9-2-4 and...
STANFORD, CA
gostanford.com

Greubel’s Brace Fuels Rout

STANFORD, Calif. – Graduate student Abby Greubel scored a pair of goals to fuel No. 7 Stanford's (15-2-1, 8-1-0 Pac-12) 5-0 rout of Utah (6-7-4, 2-5-2 Pac-12) on Thursday from Cagan Stadium. The win stretched Stanford's win streak to eight matches, while it has not allowed a goal in...
STANFORD, CA
gostanford.com

Field Hockey Topped by No. 23 Maine

ORONO, Maine – Heading to New England for its final conference weekend, Stanford field hockey fell to No. 23 Maine in a high-scoring affair, 4-2, on Friday afternoon. The Cardinal drops to 7-8 this season with a 3-4 mark in the America East. Lynn Vanderstichele had a season-high three...
STANFORD, CA

