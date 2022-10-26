ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara County, NY

Niagara County Department of Health Reports Rabid Bat in Lockport

The Niagara County Department of Health (NCDOH) confirmed a rabid bat on Prospect Street, City of Lockport on October 27, 2022. The Lockport resident accidentally stepped on the bat inside her home and it bit her. Rabies post-exposure treatment for the homeowner will be coordinated by the Division of Nursing. Bats, raccoons, skunks, and fox are all common wildlife carriers of the rabies virus. It is possible that a rabid animal can shed (share) the virus by direct contact before symptoms appear visible. A rabid animal can only be confirmed by submitting a laboratory sample.
NCDOH reports rabid bat in Town of Lockport

Submitted by the Niagara County Department of Health. The Niagara County Department of Health confirmed a rabid bat on Prospect Street in the City of Lockport on Thursday. A Lockport resident accidentally stepped on the bat inside her home, and it bit her. Rabies post-exposure treatment for the homeowner will be coordinated by the division of nursing.
Niagara County Department of Health encourages communities to protect themselves against the flu - especially this season

Submitted by the Niagara County Department of Health. It’s fall, and influenza (flu) season is here again. The flu is a respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat and lungs. The virus spreads mainly from person to person through droplets made when people with flu cough, sneeze or talk. The virus also may spread when people touch something with flu virus on it and then touch their eyes, nose or mouth. Flu can cause severe illness, hospitalization and death. Anyone can get the flu, and serious problems can occur at any age.
Early Voting in Niagara County Begins this Saturday, October 29

Early voting for the November 8 General Election begins this Saturday in Niagara County at the times and locations listed below and runs through Sunday November 6. All sites are accessible to voters with physical disabilities. Early Voting dates and times:. Saturday, October 29, 2022: 9:00am to 5:00pm. Sunday, October...
Town of Cheektowaga delays overnight parking ban

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Supervisor Diane Benczkowski announced Friday that the overnight parking ban has been delayed in the Town of Cheektowaga. In working with the Highway Superintendent and Chief of Police, it was determined that police will not enforce the ban until the snow season starts. Warnings of the regulations may be issued but […]
Town of Tonawanda pushes back winter parking ban

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda announced Friday that its yearly overnight winter parking ban has been delayed until at least Nov. 15. The Town made the decision thanks to the forecasting of favorable weather throughout early November, as the ban was scheduled to go into place Nov. 1. When the […]
West Seneca man sentenced for defrauding scheme

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old West Seneca man was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge for his involvement in a defrauding scheme, the Erie County District Attorney announced Friday. Between Oct. 1, 2021 and April 26, 2022, Dylan J. Biddeman, working with a 34-year-old co-defendant, stole merchandise from a home improvement retailer in […]
Center Street update: Major changes at Gather

To those Lewiston residents traveling Center Street who have noticed exterior work taking place at Gather American Eatery: That’s just the beginning. Gallo Restaurant owner Michael Hibbard is overhauling his popular eatery, which opened in March 2020. Outside, “We’re replacing from ground level, up three foot – it's all...
Three shot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were shot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino early Saturday morning, according to Buffalo police. Police responded to the call to the parking garage just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, where two males and one female, all in their early to mid 20’s, all from Buffalo, were transported to ECMC and […]
Missing Child Alert canceled by police

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Erie County Sheriffs Office is looking for Haileigh Roberts, a 13-year-old who went missing out of Holland, N.Y. at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police believe Roberts may have traveled with an unknown man to Corning. Roberts is believed to be in danger and may be in...
Three arrested after internet crimes against children investigation

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were arrested following an internet crimes against children investigation, New York State Police announced Friday. 25-year-old Samuel P. Lipsius of Amherst, 74-year-old John B. Merow of Amherst and 65-year-old Gene T. Smith of Depew were all arrested on charges of possession of obscene sexual performance by a child. Lipsius […]
Lisa Chimera appointed Deputy Erie County Executive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Tuesday the appointment of Lisa Chimera as Deputy Erie County Executive. Chimera has served as an Erie County Legislator since July 2019, serving the communities of Tonawanda, Kenmore, Black Rock, Riverside, and University Heights areas of Buffalo. She has...
