Read full article on original website
Related
niagaracounty.com
Niagara County Department of Health Reports Rabid Bat in Lockport
The Niagara County Department of Health (NCDOH) confirmed a rabid bat on Prospect Street, City of Lockport on October 27, 2022. The Lockport resident accidentally stepped on the bat inside her home and it bit her. Rabies post-exposure treatment for the homeowner will be coordinated by the Division of Nursing. Bats, raccoons, skunks, and fox are all common wildlife carriers of the rabies virus. It is possible that a rabid animal can shed (share) the virus by direct contact before symptoms appear visible. A rabid animal can only be confirmed by submitting a laboratory sample.
wnypapers.com
NCDOH reports rabid bat in Town of Lockport
Submitted by the Niagara County Department of Health. The Niagara County Department of Health confirmed a rabid bat on Prospect Street in the City of Lockport on Thursday. A Lockport resident accidentally stepped on the bat inside her home, and it bit her. Rabies post-exposure treatment for the homeowner will be coordinated by the division of nursing.
wnypapers.com
Niagara County Department of Health encourages communities to protect themselves against the flu - especially this season
Submitted by the Niagara County Department of Health. It’s fall, and influenza (flu) season is here again. The flu is a respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat and lungs. The virus spreads mainly from person to person through droplets made when people with flu cough, sneeze or talk. The virus also may spread when people touch something with flu virus on it and then touch their eyes, nose or mouth. Flu can cause severe illness, hospitalization and death. Anyone can get the flu, and serious problems can occur at any age.
niagaracounty.com
Early Voting in Niagara County Begins this Saturday, October 29
Early voting for the November 8 General Election begins this Saturday in Niagara County at the times and locations listed below and runs through Sunday November 6. All sites are accessible to voters with physical disabilities. Early Voting dates and times:. Saturday, October 29, 2022: 9:00am to 5:00pm. Sunday, October...
Town of Cheektowaga delays overnight parking ban
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Supervisor Diane Benczkowski announced Friday that the overnight parking ban has been delayed in the Town of Cheektowaga. In working with the Highway Superintendent and Chief of Police, it was determined that police will not enforce the ban until the snow season starts. Warnings of the regulations may be issued but […]
Overnight winter parking delays across Western New York
Overnight winter parking restrictions have been delayed in some Western New York areas due to favorable weather forecasts.
Town of Tonawanda pushes back winter parking ban
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda announced Friday that its yearly overnight winter parking ban has been delayed until at least Nov. 15. The Town made the decision thanks to the forecasting of favorable weather throughout early November, as the ban was scheduled to go into place Nov. 1. When the […]
West Seneca man sentenced for defrauding scheme
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old West Seneca man was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge for his involvement in a defrauding scheme, the Erie County District Attorney announced Friday. Between Oct. 1, 2021 and April 26, 2022, Dylan J. Biddeman, working with a 34-year-old co-defendant, stole merchandise from a home improvement retailer in […]
rochesterfirst.com
Brighton Surgery Center ranked among best in US, third in New York State
BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) – A privately-owned, suburban surgery center has been named one of the best in New York and the United States. Brighton Surgery Center is getting ready to celebrate 20 years in business. Most recently, they were recognized on a national scale by Newsweek as third in...
wnypapers.com
Center Street update: Major changes at Gather
To those Lewiston residents traveling Center Street who have noticed exterior work taking place at Gather American Eatery: That’s just the beginning. Gallo Restaurant owner Michael Hibbard is overhauling his popular eatery, which opened in March 2020. Outside, “We’re replacing from ground level, up three foot – it's all...
Three shot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino overnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were shot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino early Saturday morning, according to Buffalo police. Police responded to the call to the parking garage just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, where two males and one female, all in their early to mid 20’s, all from Buffalo, were transported to ECMC and […]
wellsvillesun.com
Gabby Kranock still needs a miracle: Cards and prayers requested, GoFundMe link
Teenager who was nearly killed by a drunk driver may never walk again. GoFundMe and a card shower are easy ways to help Gabby. On Sept. 3rd, Gabby Kranock sustained severe injuries from a crash due to the recklessness of an underage drunk driver in Portville, NY. She was not in the car, but standing in a yard.
3 arrests in internet probe
State Police say an investigation into Internet Crimes Against Children nets three arrests. Trooper say the investigations took place in Amherst and Depew.
Four Niagara Falls residents charged in alleged narcotics conspiracy
Michael Pryor, 25, Shawn Pryor, 31, and Ahmadja Greene, 28, all of whom live in the Falls, were identified as either members or associates of the Crips, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
2 Bank Robbers Who Stole $80,000 From A Tonawanda Bank Are Still Wanted
Soon, it will be 7 years since two men robbed a bank in Tonawanda and they still haven't been captured. The robbers got away with $80,000 dollars, stolen from Evans Bank on Niagara Falls Boulevard on January 8, 2016. The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Field Office in Buffalo is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to each of the men's arrests.
wnypapers.com
Radisson project clearing hurdles: Latest proposals see a number of changes
Progress continues toward residential living at the Radisson Hotel property at Whitehaven and East River roads. A number of procedural steps were taken at last month’s Grand Island Town Board meeting, and further action is expected at November’s Planning Board meeting. These actions follow release of an updated...
NewsChannel 36
Missing Child Alert canceled by police
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Erie County Sheriffs Office is looking for Haileigh Roberts, a 13-year-old who went missing out of Holland, N.Y. at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police believe Roberts may have traveled with an unknown man to Corning. Roberts is believed to be in danger and may be in...
Three arrested after internet crimes against children investigation
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were arrested following an internet crimes against children investigation, New York State Police announced Friday. 25-year-old Samuel P. Lipsius of Amherst, 74-year-old John B. Merow of Amherst and 65-year-old Gene T. Smith of Depew were all arrested on charges of possession of obscene sexual performance by a child. Lipsius […]
16-year-old driver in Monday's fatal accident on Rte. 33 arraigned Friday
The 16-year-old male driver of the fatal crash on the Rte. 33 inbound ramp to the Scajaquada Expressway this past Monday was in Family Court on Friday for arraignment. Read more here:
WIVB
Lisa Chimera appointed Deputy Erie County Executive
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Tuesday the appointment of Lisa Chimera as Deputy Erie County Executive. Chimera has served as an Erie County Legislator since July 2019, serving the communities of Tonawanda, Kenmore, Black Rock, Riverside, and University Heights areas of Buffalo. She has...
Comments / 0