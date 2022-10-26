ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

High School Football PRO

Dixon, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Dixon, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Fort Campbell High School football team will have a game with Webster County High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
earnthenecklace.com

Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family

Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Local bank moves into historic Evansville building

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A historic building in Evansville has a new tenant. Banterra Bank has moved into the old National City Bank building at the corner of Third and Main streets. Signs were put up October 26, and the newly remodeled loan office is on the second floor. The building was built in 1913 […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

14 News bids farewell to Shaelie Clark

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After six years on the team, Wednesday marks the last day for 14 News Sunrise Anchor Shaelie Clark. Five of those have been on the Sunrise anchor desk. She got her start here as our Owensboro bureau reporter. Shaelie has shared some of our community’s happiest...
OWENSBORO, KY
hancockclarion.com

Getting to know you; Lacey Mosby

Lacey Mosby, North Hancock Elementary’s Family Resource and Youth Services Center Coordinator, grew up in Hawesville near Vastwood Park. She and her family spent many evenings at the park with little league and softball and enjoyed the playground and walking trail. Lacey played volleyball, Summer League Softball and tennis. She graduated from Hancock County High School in 2008.
HAWESVILLE, KY
14news.com

Dozens of double rainbow photos sent in by viewers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several viewers spotted bright rainbows Tuesday in many parts of the Tri-State. It was in the evening around 5:30, and many even captured a double rainbow. The views came after our rainy day, and the position of the sun allowed for those bright colors to pop.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Lost wallet makes journey back home

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) Losing a wallet during a football game would cause many people to lose hope. One man in Newburgh did, until a good Samaritan came along. “I thought I lost all of my money and the thoughts of identity theft started going through my head,” says Greg Day. Day and his wife took […]
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

Renovations underway at League Stadium in Huntingburg

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A bit of baseball and Hollywood history is getting an upgrade. We’re talking about League Stadium. That’s the stadium in Huntingburg that was also featured in the iconic movie A League of their Own. The prep work is underway for new lower level stadium...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
14news.com

Evansville restaurants battling staffing shortages, occasional closures

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses and restaurants across the country have struggled to keep themselves afloat, citing staffing issues, a lack of resources or even employee burnout. Those issues are still plaguing businesses in the Evansville area. Gerst Haus has been a staple...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Furniture returned after bizarre ‘chairnapping’ incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Somewhere along the way, there must’ve been a joke that started “a guy walks into a bar and steals two chairs.” However, for the owners of Tiki on Main- there is no punchline for the joke after a man walked onto the bar’s patio, stole two chairs, and walked off into the night.
EVANSVILLE, IN

