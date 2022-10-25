Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond
Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
NASDAQ
Ares Capital Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 9.92% Yield (ARCC)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which saw buying by Chief Financial Officer Penelope F. Roll.
NASDAQ
The Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, The Trade Desk (TTD) closed at $53.71, marking a -0.09% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.2%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Why Rollins Stock Jumped 15% This Week
Shares of Rollins (NYSE: ROL) popped 15% this past week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The pest control specialist announced stronger-than-expected sales and profits. Rollins also boosted its quarterly cash payout to investors by a whopping 30%. So what. Rollins' revenue climbed 12.2% year over year...
NASDAQ
First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.67 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.41%. A...
NASDAQ
These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years
The Nasdaq Composite has had a rough year, shedding 10 percentage points more than the 22% decline that the S&P 500 has seen since early January. It's home to many formerly high-flying tech and growth stocks, so losses have been more concentrated in this index than in more diversified ones like the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
NASDAQ
Long-Term Investment Options in Metaverse Stocks: 5 Companies That Could Prosper in the Age of Web3
While excitement surrounding the emergence of the metaverse has seen plenty of investor interest grow throughout 2022, recent market downturns have heavily impacted the performance of stocks. Now, as a new year of more innovations and hopes of greater fiscal control loom, it may be worth investors taking a fresh look at some of the key players of the metaverse.
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks on My Buy List
Growth stocks have been hit the hardest in the ongoing bear market. That's because they typically rise the fastest when markets are charging higher, resulting in lofty valuations. While the steep drop can be painful for shareholders, it also presents the best opportunity to juice long-term returns when markets recover.
NASDAQ
3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Bear Market
The fast-moving stock market lends itself to high volatility. That factor may or may not work in favor of investors, though prospective buyers can find bargains if they exercise enough patience. However, the current down cycle is the most severe since the 2008 financial crisis. That factor could mean an...
NASDAQ
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Magnificent Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
For most investors, 2022 hasn't gone as planned. Following a year where the biggest drawdown in the S&P 500 totaled just 5%, the benchmark index has responded in 2022 by plunging into a bear market and delivering its worst first-half return in 52 years. But that's nothing compared to the...
NASDAQ
SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) closed at $5.45, marking a +1.87% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%. Heading into today, shares of the company had gained...
NASDAQ
Why Carter's Stock Was Flopping on Friday
Friday was a generally upbeat day for the stock market, but you wouldn't know that from the performance of children's apparel retailer Carter's (NYSE: CRI). The company's stock was down by almost 5% in midafternoon trading, in the wake of its latest earnings release. So what. Carter's unveiled its third-quarter...
NASDAQ
This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth
Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) is a relatively new member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (it was added in 2020). It sports a 2.2% dividend yield, which seems modest given the broader market's yield of around 1.7%. But given the generous 10% annualized dividend growth rate over the past decade, income investors focused on dividend growth will want to take a closer look while the bears have control of the market. Here's why.
NASDAQ
PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.06, changing hands as high as $55.61 per share. PennyMac Financial Services Inc shares are currently trading up about 14.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
The Big Banks Report Earnings and We Dig In
In this podcast, Motley Fool analysts Deidre Woollard and Jason Moser discuss:. Bank of America's strong quarter. BNY Mellon's move to hold crypto for its clients. Why banks are pumping up their loan-loss reserves. Elsewhere, advertising tech stocks have been hurt, but actual spend is holding up. Motely Fool producer...
NASDAQ
Why TAL Education Group Stock Popped Today
Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) jumped today after the Chinese education stock posted better-than-expected results in its second-quarter earnings report. The stock finished the day up 10.1% as a result. So what. After the Chinese government banned for-profit core academic tutoring services for K-12 students last year, TAL...
NASDAQ
DT Midstream (DTM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
DT Midstream (DTM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.86 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.78 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.65%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Mosaic (MOS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Mosaic (MOS) closed at $53.14, marking a -0.75% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained...
NASDAQ
Verisk (VRSK) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Verisk Analytics, Inc. VRSK is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 1, after market close. VRSK’s earnings surprise history has been impressing so far. It witnessed an earnings surprise of 3.8% in the last four quarters (three beats and one miss), on average. Against this backdrop,...
NASDAQ
Embraer (ERJ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Embraer (ERJ) closed at $9.86, marking a +1.65% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%. Coming into today, shares of the plane and...
Comments / 0