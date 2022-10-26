Read full article on original website
At Long Last, Coliseum Redo Set To Start
Hundreds of new apartments, a retail “laneway,” a parking garage, and a medical lab and office building are one big step closer to coming to a Ninth Square surface parking lot — now that the city has officially conveyed the former Coliseum site to a Norwalk-based developer.
Connecticut sees shortage of specialized teachers, placing burden on current teachers
A statewide staffing shortage is crippling school systems throughout Connecticut, leaving dozens of teacher positions open across the state.
Meeting on Haig Avenue Sale Overflows with Questions, Suspicions, Stamford Residents
STAMFORD – Officials must have expected about two dozen people at a meeting about the planned sale of a historic city building on Haig Avenue, because that’s roughly the capacity of a room they reserved at a public library branch nearby. But so many people showed up Tuesday...
Middletown to Opt Out of Accessory Apartment Law, Draft Town Regulations
MIDDLETOWN – Members of the Planning and Zoning Commission said they intend to opt out of the state’s new rules for accessory apartments “for the right reasons,” promising a rewrite of the city’s own accessory dwelling regulations will come first. Towns and cities have until...
State News: Misinterpreted text message about Connecticut State Rep., Bristol Police officers passing and CSCU board increasing tuition
A text message was sent to East Windsor and Enfield voters claiming Republican State Representative Carol Hall voted to help “prosecute women in other states for having an abortion,” according to the CT Mirror. The text message was sent by a political action committee that is controlled by...
Norwalk Council considers illegal apartment issue
NORWALK, Conn. — Legal prohibitions prevent Planning and Zoning inspectors from cracking down on illegal apartments in many instances, Planning and Zoning Director Steven Kleppin said Thursday. Kleppin spoke to the Common Council Public Safety & General Government Committee in an conversation Chairwoman Jenn McMurrer (D-District C) said she’d...
Stratford's Danny's Drive-In closed amid sale and uncertain future
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For 87 years, Danny's Drive-In has been a Connecticut institution, serving up burgers, hot dogs and milkshakes that evoke memories of car hops on skates rolling up car-side with the windows down and a cool summer breeze hanging nearby.
Wall Street firms double down on Connecticut offices
Blue Owl Capital and Citadel are among those planting roots in Connecticut. Financial firms have led the charge in calling employees back to their desks, but more leases outside of the city means workers in the tri-state area don’t have to head back to Wall Street. More companies are...
Connecticut River log drives
Some will know of Richard and Helen Moore at the Town Farm in Springfield. In 1998, Helen compiled a spiral bound book, “History Begins at Home.” It’s a history of Richard Moore’s family. Below is a story written by Richard’s father, Ray Moore, copied as written. The C.V.L. mentioned is the Connecticut Valley Lumber Company. I.P. is International Paper.
Message in a bottle from 1980s found on Charles Island
MILFORD, Conn. — A message in a bottle left by a family visiting Connecticut's shoreline nearly 40 years ago has been unearthed, and now the search is on to find the family who wrote it. The 38-year-old artifact was found buried at Charles Island, a part of Silver Sands...
Logan Leading Within the Margin of Error in New 5th District Poll
Republican George Logan led incumbent U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes by one point in a survey released Thursday by WTNH on the 5th District race, expected to be the most competitive of Connecticut’s congressional seats long held by Democrats. The poll of 500 likely voters was conducted between Oct. 19...
CT towns get $5 million to help fight garbage crisis
The state will offer the grants to help set up food scrap recycling programs in an effort to get food out of the waste stream.
Consultant gives cybersecurity tips after Connecticut real estate attorney loses $300K to a hacker
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford cybersecurity consultant is warning people to on alert after a real estate attorney recently lost more than $300,000 to a hacker. Eric Buhrendorf, the CEO of Evernet Consulting, said being proactive is key. “The problem is he didn’t have a trusted IT that was actively and proactively managing his […]
These are the top 4 most expensive properties for sale in Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Whether for sale or for rent, Connecticut is no stranger to expensive properties. This fall, Litchfield County’s most expensive listing clocked in at $16 million, while a Greenwich estate for sale with a 30-car garage had a price tag of $33.8 million.
Raising Cane’s plans to set up shop in Connecticut
ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — For a long time, the iconic chicken-based fast food chain, Raising Cane’s, was a luxury that mostly the southern states could enjoy. But to all of us in Connecticut who love a good, fried chicken sandwich, our time is here. Raising Cane’s has announced its plans to open a new restaurant […]
How you recycle mattresses is changing in November
When it comes to getting rid of your mattress and clothes, how you recycle them is about change in the state.
Connecticut Fishing Report- October 27, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has been getting out quite a bit, and it has been a ton of fun in the local salt. Bait has been stacked up everywhere, especially around the tidal rivers, and when those rivers start to dump out on the outgoing, some epic blitzes usually follow. Some of the bigger blitzes that he has ever seen have happened recently, and they are usually loaded with striped bass of all sizes and some big bluefish. The strong late-season false albacore push throughout the sound has intensified this week, and this is now shaping up to be one of the better false albacore seasons we’ve had in recent years. When he’s not chasing false albacore pods, Matt has been scoring some nice tautog to 8 pounds in anywhere from 10 to 25 feet of water. The tautog fishing has been consistent across the area, but if you can work some lesser-known pieces of structure, you have a better shot at keepers.
My New Favorite Calzone is Made in Torrington
Who makes the best pizza in Connecticut? Modern? Sally's? Domenic's & Vinnie's? Yeah, they all do, and everyone has their favorite. Who makes the best calzone? Up until yesterday my answer was Spartan Restaurant in Waterbury. I've eaten them all, every pizza from everywhere in Connecticut, and when I mention...
CT State Police Recruitment Information Session
This Saturday, October 29th from 12:00 - 2:00 pm at the CT State Police Museum in Meriden come to learn about being a CT State Trooper!. Come learn about the job as well as ask questions about being a CT Trooper!. The Connecticut State Police Museum is located at 294...
Danbury City Council member, owner of Halas Farm cited for 'ongoing' dumping on city property
DANBURY — A City Council member has failed to respond to a cease-and-desist letter he received for allegedly illegally dumping refuse on designated wetlands located on city-owned property. A copy of the cease-and-desist letter shows officials on the Environmental Impact Commission, in coordination with the city's health department, sent...
