Kent, CT

Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk Council considers illegal apartment issue

NORWALK, Conn. — Legal prohibitions prevent Planning and Zoning inspectors from cracking down on illegal apartments in many instances, Planning and Zoning Director Steven Kleppin said Thursday. Kleppin spoke to the Common Council Public Safety & General Government Committee in an conversation Chairwoman Jenn McMurrer (D-District C) said she’d...
NORWALK, CT
zip06.com

Cannabis Moratorium Extended through Dec. 31

The Planning and Zoning Commission (PZC) has decided to extend a previously expired moratorium on applications for cannabis dispensaries at a meeting on Oct. 3, a period which will now run through Dec. 31. The Commission had initially implemented a text amendment for a moratorium on all applications for dispensaries...
New Haven Independent

At Long Last, Coliseum Redo Set To Start

Hundreds of new apartments, a retail ​“laneway,” a parking garage, and a medical lab and office building are one big step closer to coming to a Ninth Square surface parking lot — now that the city has officially conveyed the former Coliseum site to a Norwalk-based developer.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Transportation Today News

Connecticut DOT demonstrates LED-flashings technology

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently demonstrated the effectiveness of wrong way LED-flashing technology to stop a wrong way driver. For the demonstration, CTDOT closed the off-ramp on Queen Street in Southington. “This year has been by far the deadliest year in recent memory, with 22 wrong way fatalities occurring on the highways,” CTDOT […] The post Connecticut DOT demonstrates LED-flashings technology appeared first on Transportation Today.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
mycitizensnews.com

21st District Probate Judge gets law license reinstated

NAUGATUCK — 21st District Probate Judge Peter Mariano had his law license reinstated on Oct. 26 after about a year of it being inactive. The district encompasses Naugatuck, Prospect, Beacon Falls and Middlebury. Probate courts oversee decedents’ estates and trusts, and handle a wide range of issues affecting children, the elderly, and people with intellectual and psychiatric disabilities.
NAUGATUCK, CT
sheltonherald.com

Stratford's Danny's Drive-In closed amid sale and uncertain future

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For 87 years, Danny's Drive-In has been a Connecticut institution, serving up burgers, hot dogs and milkshakes that evoke memories of car hops on skates rolling up car-side with the windows down and a cool summer breeze hanging nearby.
STRATFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Cleanup Underway After PFAS Seeps Into Rooms at Hartford Hospital

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is investigating after PFAS seeped into multiple hospital rooms due to a system malfunction. DEEP officials said a helipad fire suppression system malfunction that happened on Hartford Hospital's helipad caused the issue. The type of foam used to be allowed in routine firefighting...
iheart.com

CT State Police Recruitment Information Session

This Saturday, October 29th from 12:00 - 2:00 pm at the CT State Police Museum in Meriden come to learn about being a CT State Trooper!. Come learn about the job as well as ask questions about being a CT Trooper!. The Connecticut State Police Museum is located at 294...
MERIDEN, CT
vermontjournal.com

Connecticut River log drives

Some will know of Richard and Helen Moore at the Town Farm in Springfield. In 1998, Helen compiled a spiral bound book, “History Begins at Home.” It’s a history of Richard Moore’s family. Below is a story written by Richard’s father, Ray Moore, copied as written. The C.V.L. mentioned is the Connecticut Valley Lumber Company. I.P. is International Paper.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- October 27, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has been getting out quite a bit, and it has been a ton of fun in the local salt. Bait has been stacked up everywhere, especially around the tidal rivers, and when those rivers start to dump out on the outgoing, some epic blitzes usually follow. Some of the bigger blitzes that he has ever seen have happened recently, and they are usually loaded with striped bass of all sizes and some big bluefish. The strong late-season false albacore push throughout the sound has intensified this week, and this is now shaping up to be one of the better false albacore seasons we’ve had in recent years. When he’s not chasing false albacore pods, Matt has been scoring some nice tautog to 8 pounds in anywhere from 10 to 25 feet of water. The tautog fishing has been consistent across the area, but if you can work some lesser-known pieces of structure, you have a better shot at keepers.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Message in a bottle from 1980s found on Charles Island

MILFORD, Conn. — A message in a bottle left by a family visiting Connecticut's shoreline nearly 40 years ago has been unearthed, and now the search is on to find the family who wrote it. The 38-year-old artifact was found buried at Charles Island, a part of Silver Sands...
MILFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Republican Registrar of Voters in New Britain defends character after Confederate flag was seen in his office

NEW BRITAIN – Republican Registrar of Voters Peter Gostin defended his character this week after it was called into question by visitors to his office in City Hall. In an article published Wednesday, the New Britain Progressive reported that Central Connecticut State University student Taina Manick discovered a Confederate flag in Gostin’s office when she came to pick up voter registration cards for students Monday.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC News

Elected official from Connecticut admits he entered Capitol during Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON — An elected official in Connecticut has admitted for the first time publicly that he entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. Gino DiGiovanni, a GOP alderman in Derby, was interviewed by an NBC Connecticut reporter after online sleuths investigating the attack on the Capitol told NBC News they had identified him as one of the approximately 3,000 individuals who entered the building that day.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut

Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
CONNECTICUT STATE

