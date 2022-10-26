Read full article on original website
Louisville forces eight turnovers, thumps No. 10 Wake Forest
Malik Cunningham ran for two touchdowns and Louisville’s defense forced eight turnovers as the host Cardinals throttled No. 10 Wake
C-NS football rolls in playoff opener; Liverpool falls to Proctor in OT
CENTRAL NEW YORK – A fifth consecutive Section III Class AA championship for the Cicero-North Syracuse football team will require it to defeat the Baldwinsville side it topped one year […]
Will Howard’s 4 TDs helps No. 22 Kansas State crush No. 9 Oklahoma State
Will Howard was 21-of-37 passing for 296 yards and four touchdowns as No. 22 Kansas State routed No. 9 Oklahoma
