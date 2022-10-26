Ailey II, the next generation of dance, will visit the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center (GBPAC) in Cedar Falls on Nov. 6 as part of its 22-city United States tour. One of the most popular dance companies in the country, Ailey II combines a rigorous touring schedule with extensive community outreach programs. The company continues to build bridges from the studio to the stage for talented young performers from The Ailey School under the wings of Artistic Director Francesca Harper.

