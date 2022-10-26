Attention current UNI students, faculty and staff! Make sure to complete the UNI Climate Survey before it closes on Nov. 4. This is a confidential online survey administered through Rankin Climate, LLC to examine the living, learning and working conditions on campus. It’s an easy way to make your voice heard and help us make campus a better place for everyone.
Ailey II, the next generation of dance, will visit the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center (GBPAC) in Cedar Falls on Nov. 6 as part of its 22-city United States tour. One of the most popular dance companies in the country, Ailey II combines a rigorous touring schedule with extensive community outreach programs. The company continues to build bridges from the studio to the stage for talented young performers from The Ailey School under the wings of Artistic Director Francesca Harper.
