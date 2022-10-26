Hochul and Zeldin Debate Recap; Truth or Lie Quiz: SCOTUS; Andy Borowitz; 30 Issues: The Supreme Court and Democracy; Gather Around with Priya Parker

Read full article on original website
Related
Devin Nunes Apparently Shares Appalling Post About Hammer Attack On Paul Pelosi
The Truth Social CEO's post seemingly on the invasion of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's California home sent Twitter into a frenzy.
Biden casts early vote in Delaware
President Biden voted early in the November midterms at a polling center in Delaware on Saturday alongside his granddaughter Natalie Biden, the 18-year-old daughter of Beau Biden. The two members of the Biden family voted one after another at the same polling station, where the president announced that it was...
WNYC
Dispatcher's 'intuition' may have saved Paul Pelosi, San Francisco's police chief says
The attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was "intentional" and the police dispatcher's "intuition" and "quick thinking" resulted in a faster police response, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said. Paul Pelosi was "violently attacked" by an intruder who broke into the Pelosis' San Francisco home early...
Comments / 0