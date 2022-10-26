Read full article on original website
Redmen Hall hosts monthly meat raffle
Redmen Hall will host its monthly meat raffle at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at the hall, 745 Main St. Doors open at 6 p.m., and a lasagna meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. The meal cost is $8. Raffles start at 7 p.m. The Redmen Hall...
Jim Pierson presents backyard archeology to after school group
Hidden treasures and metal detectors were part of Jim Pierson’s presentation on an introduction to Backyard Archaeology to the Marion Natural History Museum’s after school group. The students had a chance to take a close look at some of the artifacts he’s found in his backyard, and were...
Annual Holiday Bazaar will bring festive cheer to Tri-town
Attend the 55th Annual “Christmas by the Sea Bazaar” on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 am to 1 pm at St. Anthony’s Parish, 26 Hammond St., Mattapoisett. New to this year, over 50 pieces of original painted artwork by Sandy McIlmail, a Mattapoisett artist, will be available for purchase. Her pieces include holiday decor, wall hangings, trays, birdhouses, furniture, wooden chests, storage boxes, and more.
A.D. Makepeace donates $10,000 to Library
When Christopher Makepeace helped present a $10,000 check from the A.D. Makepeace Company to the Wareham Library Foundation, he had a famous proverb in mind: “It’s better to raise strong children than to fix broken adults.”. “That kind of puts it all in perspective,” Makepeace said at the...
Bonnie (VanEtten) Whitney
Today our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of Bonnie (VanEtten) Whitney, who passed unexpectedly on 10/7/22 at 940 pm. She was a beloved mother, sister, aunt, dog mom and friend. Bonnie was born on 9/27/1965 in Quincy, MA to Cynthia Wishart (Maxim). Bonnie spent her younger years...
‘Anything chocolate’: Trick-or-Treaters take over Main street
The chilly weather did not stop trick-or-treaters from taking over Main street on Oct. 28. Businesses along Main Street opened their doors for video game characters, creepy clowns, and princesses. The annual event sparked joy for many, especially for event organizer Tracy McGraw of the Wareham Village Association. “It’s all...
Yaniv Plays Brahms on October 29
On Saturday, October 29, the New Bedford Symphony Orchestra will present Yaniv Plays Brahms at the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center. For this concert, NBSO Music Director Yaniv Dinur moves from the podium to the keyboard to perform Johannes Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 1. He will pass the baton to guest conductor Oriol Sans, who will lead the orchestra in the evening's three selections.
Opinion: A blight on all of us that we need to fix
I write to endorse Paul Heroux for Bristol County Sheriff, and to ask all Bristol County voters to please take part in this election. Voting is how change happens, and we badly need a change in this office. First things first: The election is just days away and early voting...
Girls’ field hockey plays defensively, racks up wins
According to coach Lauren O’Brien, the girls’ varsity field hockey team at Old Rochester Regional High School doesn’t have a “star player,” instead they “have a wide spread of who’s contributing and who’s scoring.”. The team has seen six wins, two ties...
