An area in Denver near I-25 and I-170 that used to be a printing facility for the Denver Post newspaper, will become a 40+ acre community, including World Trade Center Denver. By sometime in 2024 the landscape of the Denver Metro will be changing again, with this new "FoxPark Denver" development. It will have many things, including Virgin Hotels' first Colorado hotel, and the home of the World Trade Center.

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO