Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
3 Free Halloween Celebrations Your Entire Family Will EnjoyDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant GroupDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
theweektoday.com
Jim Pierson presents backyard archeology to after school group
Hidden treasures and metal detectors were part of Jim Pierson’s presentation on an introduction to Backyard Archaeology to the Marion Natural History Museum’s after school group. The students had a chance to take a close look at some of the artifacts he’s found in his backyard, and were...
theweektoday.com
Annual Holiday Bazaar will bring festive cheer to Tri-town
Attend the 55th Annual “Christmas by the Sea Bazaar” on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 am to 1 pm at St. Anthony’s Parish, 26 Hammond St., Mattapoisett. New to this year, over 50 pieces of original painted artwork by Sandy McIlmail, a Mattapoisett artist, will be available for purchase. Her pieces include holiday decor, wall hangings, trays, birdhouses, furniture, wooden chests, storage boxes, and more.
theweektoday.com
A.D. Makepeace donates $10,000 to Library
When Christopher Makepeace helped present a $10,000 check from the A.D. Makepeace Company to the Wareham Library Foundation, he had a famous proverb in mind: “It’s better to raise strong children than to fix broken adults.”. “That kind of puts it all in perspective,” Makepeace said at the...
Here’s what we know about the families seeking shelter in Kingston and Plymouth
"It would have been easier to provide support if we had been a part of the planning process." Kingston and Plymouth town officials are expressing frustration with the state for failing to notify them ahead of time that dozens of people in need would be seeking shelter in their towns.
Travis Roy Foundation makes final donation before disbanding
BOSTON, Massachusetts — The Travis Roy Foundation created in the name of a Boston University hockey player who was paralyzed 11 seconds into his first college shift shut down on Friday — but not without a final gift. The foundation is donating more than $4 million to two...
BREAKING: St. Bridget Church Closed; No Masses This Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Saint Bridget Church announced this afternoon, October 26, there will be no masses this weekend, and the church will be closed. “Due to Parish staff contracting COVID, and under an abundance of caution, the church will remain closed and reopen on Wednesday, November 2,” said the announcement.
Former Framingham Mayor Spicer Finalist For Town Manager Position
STOUGHTON – Former Framingham Mayor Yvonne Spicer is a finalist for the Town Manager position in Stoughton. She is one four candidates for the leadership position in the community, which is a suburb of Brockton. She is the only woman finalist. Spicer, who easily lost her re-election bid for...
nerej.com
Atlantic Capital Ptrs. completes sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center and At Square One for a total of $47m
North Dartmouth, MA Atlantic Capital Partners has completed the $27.375 million sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center, a super-regional shopping center. The asset, anchored by national retailers Kohls, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Christmas Tree Shops and Firestone, is one of the most desirable shopping centers in the local market given the property’s access and co-tenancy. Justin Smith, head of capital markets; Chris Peterson, vice president of capital markets; Sam Koonce, associate and Cole Van Gelder, analyst, oversaw the transaction which had Atlantic Capital Partners exclusively representing both buyer and seller.
WCVB
A tour of East Taunton: Massasoit State Park, a beer can museum and the Star Drive-In
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Where can you go for a beautiful hike at astate park, grab a lobster roll or fried clams, and learn about one of the most unusual museums in America – one devoted entirely to beer cans? It’s all in East Taunton, a village within the southeastern Massachusetts city of Taunton.
WCVB
The history of Norumbega Park and the Totem Pole Ballroom in Newton's village of Auburndale
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The city of Newtonis actually a collection of small villages, 13 in all. From Chestnut Hill to Newtonville to Waban, each community boasts its own unique characteristics. The village of Auburndale is no exception.
theweektoday.com
Yaniv Plays Brahms on October 29
On Saturday, October 29, the New Bedford Symphony Orchestra will present Yaniv Plays Brahms at the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center. For this concert, NBSO Music Director Yaniv Dinur moves from the podium to the keyboard to perform Johannes Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 1. He will pass the baton to guest conductor Oriol Sans, who will lead the orchestra in the evening's three selections.
nerej.com
Greater Boston Commercial Properties completes $8m sale of Monahan’s Marine
Weymouth, MA Bret O’Brien and Nishan Papazian of Greater Boston Commercial Properties Inc. of Northborough represented the seller in the portfolio sale of 390, 396, & 396 Rear Washington St. as well as the business Monahan’s Marine for $8 million. The portfolio sale consists of three buildings totaling...
Lots of Women Report Being Drugged at a Popular Boston Music Venue
It just opened this fall of 2022, already garnering praise as an outstanding music venue, and this. Multiple women have reported being drugged while seeing concerts, on separate occasions, at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. According to NewsCenter 5, these women have told Boston police about their various incidents...
firefighternation.com
Boston (MA) Firefighter Killed by Cancer; Was 38-Year Veteran
Boston Fire Lieutenant Edward Bergdoll has died of cancer. He was a 38-year veteran of the department assigned to Engine 16, according to Boston Firefighters Local 718 IAFF. Bergdoll had been battling a rare form of lymphoma that led to his death on Wednesday. Visit Legacy.com for his full obituary.
theweektoday.com
Elementary schoolers bring books to life with pumpkins
You would be forgiven for thinking that Jacoby Pellegrini drew the pumpkin with Harry Potter’s face on it. The Wareham Elementary School second grader was dressed just like the boy wizard, complete with wand, glasses and hair dyed black. Unfortunately, the dye was also coloring his forehead, where a lightning-bolt scar was painted.
thegraftonnews.com
Expanding leadership at Grafton Police
Earlier in October, department members, family and friends attended the pinning ceremony for Lt. Neil Minardi, who was promoted as the Gra_on Police’s first deputy chief. Members of the Select Board, the town administrator and Senator Michael Moore were also present to celebrate the event.
whdh.com
Crews work to put out house fire in Milford
MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A house fire in Milford ripped through several floors Friday night as crews worked to put out the flames. Milford Fire was called to a home on Whitney Street sometime after 9 p.m. for the incident. A fire engine from Franklin was also called in for mutual aid as well, according to a social media post from their department.
ABC6.com
Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash old mattresses or box springs
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts residents looking to get rid of their old mattress or box spring can no longer put it in their trash starting Nov. 1. The Commonwealth is implementing new waste ban disposal regulations that require mattresses and box spring boxes to be recycled or donated.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
What A Find! closing its doors after 13 years
One of Fairhaven’s most visible businesses is closing its doors. Located on Route 6, What A Find! Consignment has sold used furniture for 15 years, run by owners Lief and Linda Johannessen. The building has been a furniture store for decades. Built in 1951 by Linda’s dad, Leach Furniture...
capecod.com
Several towns respond to house fire in Orleans
ORLEANS – Firefighters from several departments responded to a house fire in Orleans just after 8:30 AM Friday. The house at 34 Sea Mist Drive was reportedly vacant when crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke showing. No injuries were reported. The fire appeared to be in the attic area.
