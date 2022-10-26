ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattapoisett, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

theweektoday.com

Jim Pierson presents backyard archeology to after school group

Hidden treasures and metal detectors were part of Jim Pierson’s presentation on an introduction to Backyard Archaeology to the Marion Natural History Museum’s after school group. The students had a chance to take a close look at some of the artifacts he’s found in his backyard, and were...
MARION, MA
theweektoday.com

Annual Holiday Bazaar will bring festive cheer to Tri-town

Attend the 55th Annual “Christmas by the Sea Bazaar” on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 am to 1 pm at St. Anthony’s Parish, 26 Hammond St., Mattapoisett. New to this year, over 50 pieces of original painted artwork by Sandy McIlmail, a Mattapoisett artist, will be available for purchase. Her pieces include holiday decor, wall hangings, trays, birdhouses, furniture, wooden chests, storage boxes, and more.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
theweektoday.com

A.D. Makepeace donates $10,000 to Library

When Christopher Makepeace helped present a $10,000 check from the A.D. Makepeace Company to the Wareham Library Foundation, he had a famous proverb in mind: “It’s better to raise strong children than to fix broken adults.”. “That kind of puts it all in perspective,” Makepeace said at the...
WAREHAM, MA
nerej.com

Atlantic Capital Ptrs. completes sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center and At Square One for a total of $47m

North Dartmouth, MA Atlantic Capital Partners has completed the $27.375 million sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center, a super-regional shopping center. The asset, anchored by national retailers Kohls, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Christmas Tree Shops and Firestone, is one of the most desirable shopping centers in the local market given the property’s access and co-tenancy. Justin Smith, head of capital markets; Chris Peterson, vice president of capital markets; Sam Koonce, associate and Cole Van Gelder, analyst, oversaw the transaction which had Atlantic Capital Partners exclusively representing both buyer and seller.
DARTMOUTH, MA
theweektoday.com

Yaniv Plays Brahms on October 29

On Saturday, October 29, the New Bedford Symphony Orchestra will present Yaniv Plays Brahms at the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center. For this concert, NBSO Music Director Yaniv Dinur moves from the podium to the keyboard to perform Johannes Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 1. He will pass the baton to guest conductor Oriol Sans, who will lead the orchestra in the evening's three selections.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
firefighternation.com

Boston (MA) Firefighter Killed by Cancer; Was 38-Year Veteran

Boston Fire Lieutenant Edward Bergdoll has died of cancer. He was a 38-year veteran of the department assigned to Engine 16, according to Boston Firefighters Local 718 IAFF. Bergdoll had been battling a rare form of lymphoma that led to his death on Wednesday. Visit Legacy.com for his full obituary.
BOSTON, MA
theweektoday.com

Elementary schoolers bring books to life with pumpkins

You would be forgiven for thinking that Jacoby Pellegrini drew the pumpkin with Harry Potter’s face on it. The Wareham Elementary School second grader was dressed just like the boy wizard, complete with wand, glasses and hair dyed black. Unfortunately, the dye was also coloring his forehead, where a lightning-bolt scar was painted.
thegraftonnews.com

Expanding leadership at Grafton Police

Earlier in October, department members, family and friends attended the pinning ceremony for Lt. Neil Minardi, who was promoted as the Gra_on Police’s first deputy chief. Members of the Select Board, the town administrator and Senator Michael Moore were also present to celebrate the event.
GRAFTON, MA
whdh.com

Crews work to put out house fire in Milford

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A house fire in Milford ripped through several floors Friday night as crews worked to put out the flames. Milford Fire was called to a home on Whitney Street sometime after 9 p.m. for the incident. A fire engine from Franklin was also called in for mutual aid as well, according to a social media post from their department.
MILFORD, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

What A Find! closing its doors after 13 years

One of Fairhaven’s most visible businesses is closing its doors. Located on Route 6, What A Find! Consignment has sold used furniture for 15 years, run by owners Lief and Linda Johannessen. The building has been a furniture store for decades. Built in 1951 by Linda’s dad, Leach Furniture...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
capecod.com

Several towns respond to house fire in Orleans

ORLEANS – Firefighters from several departments responded to a house fire in Orleans just after 8:30 AM Friday. The house at 34 Sea Mist Drive was reportedly vacant when crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke showing. No injuries were reported. The fire appeared to be in the attic area.
ORLEANS, MA

