Read full article on original website
Related
KSLTV
One injured, US 6 closed in both directions due to crash
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Both directions of U.S. Highway 6 are shut down near mile marker 193 in Utah County due to a two-car crash. Sgt. Cam Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL the crash happened on the eastbound side of the highway. One person is in...
FOX 13 Investigates: Salt Lake City lowers the bar for police response times
Response times within the Salt Lake City Police Department are still among the worst in Utah, but they have improved.
ksl.com
Idaho woman charged with exploiting dying champion speedskater in Utah
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Prosecutors have refiled charges against an Idaho woman accused of getting a champion speed skater in Utah to sign his will over to her while he was dying and unable to comprehend what was going on. Marina Billings, 50, of Pocatello, was charged Thursday in 3rd...
hebervalleyradio.com
Heber City Police Shift Report: 10/27
HEBER CITY, Utah-Friday, the Heber City Police Department released its shift report for October 27. Case #2210-1335/Suspicious complainant reported the driver of a silver sedan parked in their spot and urinated on a dune buggy. Case #2210-1345/Vehicle Burglary complainant reported the back window of his truck was broken and several...
1 dead following Unified Police Department and SWAT standoff in Midvale
Unified Police Department and SWAT are currently at 8555 South Monroe St. in Midvale dealing with an armed man who shot at law enforcement and hit at least one police car.
eastidahonews.com
Husband, father of 4 killed in Utah road rage confrontation
SANDY, Utah (KSL.com) — A husband and father of four was shot and killed during a road rage confrontation in Sandy on Wednesday. On Thursday, police confirmed that Chris Mortensen, 42, of Pleasant Grove, was the victim in the deadly confrontation. “We are devastated to lose a dedicated husband...
UPDATE: SLCPD reports all road closures lifted following crash
Police are currently investigating the scene of a crash that occurred at 400 South 400 West Thursday morning.
kslnewsradio.com
Missing Utah County Jail inmate taken back into custody Thursday
SPANISH FORK, Utah — An inmate who had gone missing from the Utah County Jail was found and taken back into custody Thursday evening. According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Lorilyn Homer, 53, had been in jail on felony theft changes. A judge gave Homer a 72-hour furlough. She was required to return to jail Tuesday at 5 p.m.
KSLTV
Get Gephardt helps South Jordan man prove his insurance claim
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — If you have been in a crash caused by a semi-truck driver, you should be able to count on the trucking company to fix your car. But if the company refuses to believe their driver was at fault, right or wrong, they could refuse to pay your claim.
kslnewsradio.com
Drivers in Salt Lake Valley, Tooele could face winter driving conditions
SALT LAKE CITY — Drivers in parts of Salt Lake and Tooele counties could be facing some winter driving conditions during their Thursday morning commutes. Jon Wilson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says lake-effect snow from the Great Salt Lake could last nearly all night. “We do...
KSLTV
1 man dead following hours-long SWAT standoff near elementary school
MIDVALE, Utah – The report of an armed and intoxicated man sitting in a car in Midvale Thursday night ended with a police chase and the man found dead inside a home Friday morning. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department said Midvale dispatch received the call just before...
kjzz.com
Kearns woman hopes her tragic story will raise awareness of pedestrian deaths
KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — A string of recent pedestrian deaths, including one that happened Friday morning, has rattled a Kearns woman. “It’s a huge trigger,” said Rhonda Herridge. “I don’t watch the news very much anymore because there’s so much out there.”. Herridge’s connection...
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources gives tips for wildlife safety after video of moose getting caught in backyard swing
A moose sighting in a Park City woman's backyard sparked warnings from wildlife experts who said no matter how cute it might look, those animals are dangerous.
KSLTV
‘Extremely impaired’ woman arrested after going 110 mph on freeway
NEPHI, Utah — A woman who law enforcers say was so high on drugs that she should be held in custody at least two days before being allowed back in public, was arrested Wednesday after going over 100 mph on the freeway, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Veda...
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both travellers and local people alike.
eastidahonews.com
Utah student hit by truck while walking to school dies from her injuries
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KSL.com) — A Springville High School senior hit by a pickup truck while walking to school on Tuesday has died from her injuries, police announced Wednesday night. Lilly Warren was hit about 7:45 a.m. near 620 S. Canyon Road, which is close to the high school. Springville...
ksl.com
Man fleeing from police in Bountiful arrested for 2nd time in 2 weeks
SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of trying to steal items from a Bountiful store was arrested in Salt Lake City following several slow-speed chases with police and assistance from a bystander. The incident marked the second time in two weeks that Jose Benito Guanajuato, 37, was arrested...
30 YEARS LATER: One Florida man makes it his mission to restore the memorial of 12 fallen soldiers on Antelope Island
This 30th-year anniversary event would not have happened if Geoffrey Hitchcock of Florida had not decided to visit Antelope Island with his wife to pay respects to the 12 special operatives during a work trip in Salt Lake City last June.
KUTV
Utah couple, 2-year-old daughter rescued after vehicle gets stuck in snow on closed road
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Search and Rescue crews late Sunday rescued an Orem family stranded on a closed canyon road when their vehicle became stuck in the snow. The Utah County Sheriff's Office stated the couple and their 2-year-old daughter were driving the Nebo Scenic Bypass on Sunday when they turned into Santaquin Canyon, reportedly expecting it to lead them back toward Utah Valley.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
Comments / 0