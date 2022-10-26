ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasatch County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
KSLTV

One injured, US 6 closed in both directions due to crash

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Both directions of U.S. Highway 6 are shut down near mile marker 193 in Utah County due to a two-car crash. Sgt. Cam Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL the crash happened on the eastbound side of the highway. One person is in...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

Heber City Police Shift Report: 10/27

HEBER CITY, Utah-Friday, the Heber City Police Department released its shift report for October 27. Case #2210-1335/Suspicious complainant reported the driver of a silver sedan parked in their spot and urinated on a dune buggy. Case #2210-1345/Vehicle Burglary complainant reported the back window of his truck was broken and several...
HEBER CITY, UT
eastidahonews.com

Husband, father of 4 killed in Utah road rage confrontation

SANDY, Utah (KSL.com) — A husband and father of four was shot and killed during a road rage confrontation in Sandy on Wednesday. On Thursday, police confirmed that Chris Mortensen, 42, of Pleasant Grove, was the victim in the deadly confrontation. “We are devastated to lose a dedicated husband...
SANDY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Missing Utah County Jail inmate taken back into custody Thursday

SPANISH FORK, Utah — An inmate who had gone missing from the Utah County Jail was found and taken back into custody Thursday evening. According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Lorilyn Homer, 53, had been in jail on felony theft changes. A judge gave Homer a 72-hour furlough. She was required to return to jail Tuesday at 5 p.m.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

1 man dead following hours-long SWAT standoff near elementary school

MIDVALE, Utah – The report of an armed and intoxicated man sitting in a car in Midvale Thursday night ended with a police chase and the man found dead inside a home Friday morning. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department said Midvale dispatch received the call just before...
MIDVALE, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both travellers and local people alike.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Utah couple, 2-year-old daughter rescued after vehicle gets stuck in snow on closed road

PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Search and Rescue crews late Sunday rescued an Orem family stranded on a closed canyon road when their vehicle became stuck in the snow. The Utah County Sheriff's Office stated the couple and their 2-year-old daughter were driving the Nebo Scenic Bypass on Sunday when they turned into Santaquin Canyon, reportedly expecting it to lead them back toward Utah Valley.
OREM, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy