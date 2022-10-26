Read full article on original website
Related
ctemag.com
Custom-Designed Double Contour Single Flute Gundrill
Star SU, part of the Star Cutter family of companies, has announced its new Custom-Designed Double Contour Single Flute Gundrill with an extended carbide length head feature. This special tool design has proven to reduce tool drift for the length of the cut, providing excellent TIR readings from entry of the part to the exit.
ctemag.com
Measurement solutions keep gears shifting smoothly
Synchronizer rings are key components in manual, automatic and dual-clutch transmissions. The rings help align the different speeds of the gears to enable accurate and smooth gear shifting. The synchronization system has a significant effect on the efficiency and noise generation of the gearbox. For the gearboxes to be efficient,...
ctemag.com
TD 110 Tool Breakage Detector
Specially designed for quickly sensing tool breakage during use within a machine tool,HEIDENHAIN CORPORATIONintroduces the new TD 110 Tool Breakage Detector. Providing contact-free inspection of drill bits and end mills, it can determine whether a tool is broken off by more than 2mm as it passes within a machine tool, yielding significant time and money savings.
Comments / 0