Houlton, ME

observer-me.com

SeDoMoCha wins Penquis League championship

DOVER-FOXCROFT — The SeDoMoCha Middle School girls soccer finished the 2022 season as champion of the Penquis League Large School division. Following a 5-1 semifinal victory over Warsaw Middle School of Pittsfield, the Eagles hosted Mattanawcook Junior High School of Lincoln in the Penquis League Large School championship game on Saturday, Oct. 22. SeDoMoCha earned a 2-1 victory to claim the title.
LINCOLN, ME
Z107.3

Here’s the Possible Date Bangor Will Be Breaking Out the Snow Shovels

Winter will show up whether we like it or not. There's no escape. Every now and then, snow makes a super late appearance, and you almost let yourself wonder for just a minute if this is going to be a nice, slow year for snow. But usually, sometime in December or January, we start getting pummeled. But almost everyone gets a little giddy over the first snow of the year.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Car crashes into Bangor’s Bull Moose

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A car crashed into a building in Bangor Friday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. at Bull Moose on Hogan Road. Police say the driver is okay after the slow speed crash took out a pole outside the store. All the stores in The Maine Square...
BANGOR, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Brewer house fire quickly knocked down by firefighters

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer family is safe and accounted for after fire broke out at their home Saturday morning. Crews were called to the home on South Main Street around 8 a.m. Brewer’s Deputy Fire Chief tells TV5 the fire started in the attic, causing minor damage.
BREWER, ME
92 Moose

Maine Man Hospitalized After Being Accidentally Shot By a Friend While Bird Hunting

According to the Kennebec Journal, a Maine man from Industry has been hospitalized following an apparent hunting accident that happened in the Maine woods last weekend. The KJ is reporting that David Dorr, 66 of Industry, had been in the woods hunting with a friend in the small Maine town of Starks. Dorr's friend, a woman from Rhode Island in her 60s, stepped off the path and into the woods to flush out some birds.
STARKS, ME
mainepublic.org

Northern Maine transmission line gets key vote from state regulators

State regulators gave initial approval Wednesday to new transmission line that would connect a massive renewable energy project in Aroostook County to New England's power grid. The Maine Public Utilities Commission stopped short of finalizing an agreement with the two project developers – LS Power Base and wind power developer...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Minor dead after crash in Madison

MADISON, Maine — Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Route 148 (White School House Road) in Madison around 11:10 p.m. on Thursday. A news release from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office on Friday stated the driver of the vehicle, Robert Simonds, 30, of Madison, was driving west on Route 148 when he left the road and struck a tree.
MADISON, ME
thecentersquare.com

Maine moves ahead with wind project in Aroostook County

(The Center Square) – Maine regulators are moving ahead with a pair of renewable power projects aimed at diversifying the state's energy portfolio and cutting greenhouse gas emissions. The Maine Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to a 1,000-megawatt wind power facility project in Maine's northern Aroostook...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
newscentermaine.com

Hunters worry about PFAS chemicals in deer meat this season

MAINE, Maine — Firearm season for white-tailed deer opens this Saturday for Maine residents amid growing concerns about toxic chemicals in game animals. In November of 2021, a "do not eat" advisory was issued for deer harvested in Fairfield and surrounding communities after several animals tested positive for elevated levels of industrial chemicals known as PFAS.
FAIRFIELD, ME
wabi.tv

Early heating assistance on the way for thousands of Mainers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Ahead of the winter season, many vulnerable Mainers need help filling their oil tanks. MaineHousing Thursday announced it has released $11 million in Home Energy Assistance Program benefits. The funding is being released nearly a month ahead of the typical HEAP schedule, allowing fuel vendors across...
AUGUSTA, ME
themainewire.com

Aroostook Enigma: Mystery Surrounds Maine Potato Matriarch’s Stillborn Senate Bid – Steve Robinson Investigates

It’s a genuine Aroostook County Mystery: What happened to Sue McCrum, the matriarch of the powerful Penobscot McCrum potato empire, that led her to drop out of the District 2 State Senate race just 24 hours after she filed papers to run? On March 5, 2020, McCrum filed to enter the race. Before her paperwork had even appeared on the state ethics website, she’d already terminated her candidacy.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Ellsworth American

Twilite Motel closes after six decades

ELLSWORTH — The Twilite Motel, which has been open for 67 years, will no longer be operating as a motel. Former owners Ariela and Chuck Zucker sold the business on Oct. 12 after owning and operating the motel since 2007. The motel has changed hands five times during its lifetime.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Stephen L Dalton

The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, ME

If you’re going to the Governor’s on the weekend, you better call (207-827-4277) ahead to ensure you’ll be seated, especially if there are a bunch of you. After August, college students typically fill the seats to get some genuine home cooking.
OLD TOWN, ME
colbyecho.news

Waterville landlords concerned about proposed ordinances

On Oct. 18, the Waterville City Council held its weekly meeting to discuss matters of importance to the city. One point of contention was the proposed rental registration ordinance. This ordinance requires more comprehensive documentation of the housing in Waterville. This includes the contact information of landlords, the number of...
WATERVILLE, ME
foxbangor.com

HIGH PFAS LEVELS FOUND IN MIDDLE SCHOOL

The State of Maine is requiring all schools to test their water supply for harmful chemicals and to make immediate changes if they are found. Large amounts of PFAS were found in the caravel middle school water supply and officials are taken aback to say the least. ” I think...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Neighbors of Old Town paper mill sue the plant over 'offensive' odors

Two neighbors of the Nine Dragons Paper mill in Old Town are suing the plant's owner for emitting a foul odor. In a class action lawsuit filed in federal district court in Bangor, neighbors Walter Demmons and Kirk Ramsay said the plant emits a rotten egg odor that invades their homes and has caused unspecified property damages.
OLD TOWN, ME

