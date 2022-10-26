Read full article on original website
observer-me.com
SeDoMoCha wins Penquis League championship
DOVER-FOXCROFT — The SeDoMoCha Middle School girls soccer finished the 2022 season as champion of the Penquis League Large School division. Following a 5-1 semifinal victory over Warsaw Middle School of Pittsfield, the Eagles hosted Mattanawcook Junior High School of Lincoln in the Penquis League Large School championship game on Saturday, Oct. 22. SeDoMoCha earned a 2-1 victory to claim the title.
New Data Says These Are The Top 10 Maine Towns to Shoot a Deer in & Number One Shocks Us All
It's almost time for one of the most popular seasons in the state of Maine's rich hunting history.. Whitetail Deer Season!. Rifle season for Whitetail Deer opens Saturday in the Pine Tree State and hunters from the New Hampshire to Canadian border will be heading out into the woods to try and bag the biggest trophy buck of their lives.
Here’s the Possible Date Bangor Will Be Breaking Out the Snow Shovels
Winter will show up whether we like it or not. There's no escape. Every now and then, snow makes a super late appearance, and you almost let yourself wonder for just a minute if this is going to be a nice, slow year for snow. But usually, sometime in December or January, we start getting pummeled. But almost everyone gets a little giddy over the first snow of the year.
wabi.tv
Car crashes into Bangor’s Bull Moose
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A car crashed into a building in Bangor Friday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. at Bull Moose on Hogan Road. Police say the driver is okay after the slow speed crash took out a pole outside the store. All the stores in The Maine Square...
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
wabi.tv
Brewer house fire quickly knocked down by firefighters
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer family is safe and accounted for after fire broke out at their home Saturday morning. Crews were called to the home on South Main Street around 8 a.m. Brewer’s Deputy Fire Chief tells TV5 the fire started in the attic, causing minor damage.
Maine Man Hospitalized After Being Accidentally Shot By a Friend While Bird Hunting
According to the Kennebec Journal, a Maine man from Industry has been hospitalized following an apparent hunting accident that happened in the Maine woods last weekend. The KJ is reporting that David Dorr, 66 of Industry, had been in the woods hunting with a friend in the small Maine town of Starks. Dorr's friend, a woman from Rhode Island in her 60s, stepped off the path and into the woods to flush out some birds.
mainepublic.org
Northern Maine transmission line gets key vote from state regulators
State regulators gave initial approval Wednesday to new transmission line that would connect a massive renewable energy project in Aroostook County to New England's power grid. The Maine Public Utilities Commission stopped short of finalizing an agreement with the two project developers – LS Power Base and wind power developer...
Minor dead after crash in Madison
MADISON, Maine — Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Route 148 (White School House Road) in Madison around 11:10 p.m. on Thursday. A news release from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office on Friday stated the driver of the vehicle, Robert Simonds, 30, of Madison, was driving west on Route 148 when he left the road and struck a tree.
Child Dies in Crash; Another Child Has Serious Head Injury in Madison, Maine
Child Dies in Crash and Another Child Has Life-Threatening Head Injury. Police said a child died at the scene of a crash Thursday night in Madison, Maine and another child suffered a life-threatening head injury. Third Child and Two Adults Sustain Non-Life Threatening Injuries. A third child and two adults...
thecentersquare.com
Maine moves ahead with wind project in Aroostook County
(The Center Square) – Maine regulators are moving ahead with a pair of renewable power projects aimed at diversifying the state's energy portfolio and cutting greenhouse gas emissions. The Maine Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to a 1,000-megawatt wind power facility project in Maine's northern Aroostook...
newscentermaine.com
Hunters worry about PFAS chemicals in deer meat this season
MAINE, Maine — Firearm season for white-tailed deer opens this Saturday for Maine residents amid growing concerns about toxic chemicals in game animals. In November of 2021, a "do not eat" advisory was issued for deer harvested in Fairfield and surrounding communities after several animals tested positive for elevated levels of industrial chemicals known as PFAS.
I Don’t Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a ‘Hippie Hideout’
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
wabi.tv
Early heating assistance on the way for thousands of Mainers
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Ahead of the winter season, many vulnerable Mainers need help filling their oil tanks. MaineHousing Thursday announced it has released $11 million in Home Energy Assistance Program benefits. The funding is being released nearly a month ahead of the typical HEAP schedule, allowing fuel vendors across...
themainewire.com
Aroostook Enigma: Mystery Surrounds Maine Potato Matriarch’s Stillborn Senate Bid – Steve Robinson Investigates
It’s a genuine Aroostook County Mystery: What happened to Sue McCrum, the matriarch of the powerful Penobscot McCrum potato empire, that led her to drop out of the District 2 State Senate race just 24 hours after she filed papers to run? On March 5, 2020, McCrum filed to enter the race. Before her paperwork had even appeared on the state ethics website, she’d already terminated her candidacy.
Ellsworth American
Twilite Motel closes after six decades
ELLSWORTH — The Twilite Motel, which has been open for 67 years, will no longer be operating as a motel. Former owners Ariela and Chuck Zucker sold the business on Oct. 12 after owning and operating the motel since 2007. The motel has changed hands five times during its lifetime.
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, ME
If you’re going to the Governor’s on the weekend, you better call (207-827-4277) ahead to ensure you’ll be seated, especially if there are a bunch of you. After August, college students typically fill the seats to get some genuine home cooking.
colbyecho.news
Waterville landlords concerned about proposed ordinances
On Oct. 18, the Waterville City Council held its weekly meeting to discuss matters of importance to the city. One point of contention was the proposed rental registration ordinance. This ordinance requires more comprehensive documentation of the housing in Waterville. This includes the contact information of landlords, the number of...
foxbangor.com
HIGH PFAS LEVELS FOUND IN MIDDLE SCHOOL
The State of Maine is requiring all schools to test their water supply for harmful chemicals and to make immediate changes if they are found. Large amounts of PFAS were found in the caravel middle school water supply and officials are taken aback to say the least. ” I think...
mainepublic.org
Neighbors of Old Town paper mill sue the plant over 'offensive' odors
Two neighbors of the Nine Dragons Paper mill in Old Town are suing the plant's owner for emitting a foul odor. In a class action lawsuit filed in federal district court in Bangor, neighbors Walter Demmons and Kirk Ramsay said the plant emits a rotten egg odor that invades their homes and has caused unspecified property damages.
