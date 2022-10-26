ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Boiling Springs, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wilsonpost.com

Speedway season finale moved up to Saturday

NASHVILLE - One of two Wilson County racers – Hunter Wright or Dylan Fetcho – will be crowned track champion a day early at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway. The track’s season finale showdown between Wright and Fetcho, originally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 30, has been moved up to Saturday, Oct. 29 to avoid inclement weather in Sunday’s forecast.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Coliseum Nights Come To Tennessee Miller Coliseum

As Murphy Center celebrates it golden anniversary along with memories of the world’s top artists performing there, the question arises about a similar future for the Tennessee Miller Coliseum. That’s MTSU’s well-used horse coliseum on West Thompson Lane. Known for its popular horse shows, ag-related events and...
MURFREESBORO, TN
News Talk KIT

Haunts of the Heartland: The Most Active Paranormal Locations in Tennessee

Here are some places in to keep in mind when looking for an otherworldly connection. If you haven't ever heard the song "The Ride" by David Allen Coe, this might be the perfect tune to add to a playlist when looking for places in Nashville with a haunted ambiance. There is much more to Nashville than Music Row, and with all the history surrounding this river city, it is of little surprise that there are a few specters to be found, and perhaps heard busking down on Broadway. If you cross paths with a ghostly resemblance of Hank Williams just tip your hat in hello.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Amanda Hara joins WSMV 4 News as morning co-anchor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — WSMV 4 announced today that Amanda Hara will be joining WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda is currently the anchor of multiple newscasts and the Executive Producer of Digital at WVLT, the Gray Television-owned CBS affiliate in Knoxville, Tennessee where she has been since 2012.
NASHVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Bobby Q’s making progress on reopening

Cookeville – For 35 years, Bobby-Q’s Barbecue and Fish was a staple of the Cookeville community and the barbecue world. Then, just like that, the doors were shuttered. Recently, however, Nashville based Monell’s announced plans to reopen the beloved restaurant. A new sign was unveiled at it’s...
COOKEVILLE, TN
WSMV

Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville

A developer looks to build a multi-family dwelling on land near Centennial Park. Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements. Parking is an issue in Nashville and now some Metro Council members said they want developers to decide the number of parking spaces needed for whatever project they’re building.
NASHVILLE, TN
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Tennessee

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

$100 million motorsports park set to open in Cumberland County

WESTEL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A $100 million motorsports park is set to open in Cumberland County next year. It’s expected to bring more than 100 jobs and attract some of the top racers from around the world. Flatrock is a grand prix style club racetrack in Westel. “Flatrock started,...
fox32chicago.com

Willie Nelson's Tennessee home hits the market for $2.5 million

NASHVILLE - A home that once belonged to Willie Nelson is on the market. The property, spanning 155 acres of countryside, features a three-bedroom log cabin built by the country music legend himself. Available for $2.5 million, it has only ever had two owners – the 89-year-old and its current residents.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy