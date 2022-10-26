Read full article on original website
Related
atozsports.com
The biggest reason outside of offense that the Tennessee Vols are still undefeated
The first thing that comes to mind when talking about the Tennessee Vols this season is their offense. Tennessee is averaging 50.1 points per game (No. 1 in the nation) through seven games this season. It’s safe to say that scoring points is the Vols’ strength and the biggest reason they’re undefeated.
wilsonpost.com
Speedway season finale moved up to Saturday
NASHVILLE - One of two Wilson County racers – Hunter Wright or Dylan Fetcho – will be crowned track champion a day early at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway. The track’s season finale showdown between Wright and Fetcho, originally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 30, has been moved up to Saturday, Oct. 29 to avoid inclement weather in Sunday’s forecast.
Longtime Nashville sportswriter dies
A longtime sports fixture at the old Nashville Banner — and other local media outlets — has died. Sportswriter and personality Joe Biddle was 78 years old.
Nashville Parent
Coliseum Nights Come To Tennessee Miller Coliseum
As Murphy Center celebrates it golden anniversary along with memories of the world’s top artists performing there, the question arises about a similar future for the Tennessee Miller Coliseum. That’s MTSU’s well-used horse coliseum on West Thompson Lane. Known for its popular horse shows, ag-related events and...
Former Middle TN cheer coach sentenced to 24 years for secretly recording young girls
A former cheer coach accused of secretly recording young girls has accepted a plea deal.
wvlt.tv
Friends, family say teen found dead near Cookeville had ‘heart of gold’
PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) — Family and friends on Friday remembered and shared memories of 15-year-old Olivia Taylor, whose body was found in a wooded area east of Cookeville on Thursday. Taylor was reported missing on Wednesday and her body found Thursday afternoon. Family members say Olivia Taylor was...
Haunts of the Heartland: The Most Active Paranormal Locations in Tennessee
Here are some places in to keep in mind when looking for an otherworldly connection. If you haven't ever heard the song "The Ride" by David Allen Coe, this might be the perfect tune to add to a playlist when looking for places in Nashville with a haunted ambiance. There is much more to Nashville than Music Row, and with all the history surrounding this river city, it is of little surprise that there are a few specters to be found, and perhaps heard busking down on Broadway. If you cross paths with a ghostly resemblance of Hank Williams just tip your hat in hello.
WSMV
Amanda Hara joins WSMV 4 News as morning co-anchor
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — WSMV 4 announced today that Amanda Hara will be joining WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda is currently the anchor of multiple newscasts and the Executive Producer of Digital at WVLT, the Gray Television-owned CBS affiliate in Knoxville, Tennessee where she has been since 2012.
ucbjournal.com
Bobby Q’s making progress on reopening
Cookeville – For 35 years, Bobby-Q’s Barbecue and Fish was a staple of the Cookeville community and the barbecue world. Then, just like that, the doors were shuttered. Recently, however, Nashville based Monell’s announced plans to reopen the beloved restaurant. A new sign was unveiled at it’s...
WSMV
Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville
A developer looks to build a multi-family dwelling on land near Centennial Park. Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements. Parking is an issue in Nashville and now some Metro Council members said they want developers to decide the number of parking spaces needed for whatever project they’re building.
Mother speaks after teenage daughter found dead near Cookeville; suspect arrested
What started as the case of a missing Putnam County teen has now evolved into a homicide investigation.
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Tennessee
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in Tennessee.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Tennessee
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
wvlt.tv
$100 million motorsports park set to open in Cumberland County
WESTEL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A $100 million motorsports park is set to open in Cumberland County next year. It’s expected to bring more than 100 jobs and attract some of the top racers from around the world. Flatrock is a grand prix style club racetrack in Westel. “Flatrock started,...
DA files for Tullahoma alderman’s removal from office
The Coffee County District Attorney has followed through on his threat to file a judicial ouster of a Tullahoma alderman.
This Is The Best Deli In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best delis in the country, including this favorite in Tennessee.
Investigation underway after man found shot multiple times in Murfreesboro
An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot multiple times overnight in Murfreesboro.
fox32chicago.com
Willie Nelson's Tennessee home hits the market for $2.5 million
NASHVILLE - A home that once belonged to Willie Nelson is on the market. The property, spanning 155 acres of countryside, features a three-bedroom log cabin built by the country music legend himself. Available for $2.5 million, it has only ever had two owners – the 89-year-old and its current residents.
fox17.com
'Overwhelming demand': George Strait, Chris Stapleton add second Nashville show
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country music icons George Strait and Chris Stapleton are adding a second Nashville show to their stadium tour next summer following "overwhelming demand." Earlier this week, the duo announced they'll play at six stadiums across the US next year—and Nissan Stadium is now on their...
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key Events
Local Democrats tout visit from state party chair, push 44th District House candidate. As the 2022 elections approach on November 8th, the Sumner County Democratic Party is touting a key stop by the state's Democratic Party Chair and pushing the candidacy of 44th District House candidate Kesa Fowler.
Comments / 0