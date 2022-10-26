Another one-point overtime loss for the Tigers. On the last night of the regular high school football season, the DeKalb County Tigers lost to the visiting Stone Memorial Panthers on senior night 29 to 28 in overtime. With the win, Stone Memorial (9-1, 4-1) claims the regular season region championship and will host Hixson (5-5, 3-3 Region 3) in the first round of the state play-offs. The Tigers (6-4, 2-3), who have lost three straight including a one-point overtime loss at Upperman two weeks ago, finishes at 4th place in the region and will travel to East Hamilton (7-3, 6-0 Region 3) next Friday night (November 4) for the first round of the state play-offs. Kick-off will be at 7 p.m. (EDT) and WJLE will have LIVE coverage.

SMITHVILLE, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO