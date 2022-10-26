ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, TN

wjle.com

Another one-point overtime loss for the Tigers

Another one-point overtime loss for the Tigers. On the last night of the regular high school football season, the DeKalb County Tigers lost to the visiting Stone Memorial Panthers on senior night 29 to 28 in overtime. With the win, Stone Memorial (9-1, 4-1) claims the regular season region championship and will host Hixson (5-5, 3-3 Region 3) in the first round of the state play-offs. The Tigers (6-4, 2-3), who have lost three straight including a one-point overtime loss at Upperman two weeks ago, finishes at 4th place in the region and will travel to East Hamilton (7-3, 6-0 Region 3) next Friday night (November 4) for the first round of the state play-offs. Kick-off will be at 7 p.m. (EDT) and WJLE will have LIVE coverage.
SMITHVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

Speedway season finale moved up to Saturday

NASHVILLE - One of two Wilson County racers – Hunter Wright or Dylan Fetcho – will be crowned track champion a day early at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway. The track’s season finale showdown between Wright and Fetcho, originally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 30, has been moved up to Saturday, Oct. 29 to avoid inclement weather in Sunday’s forecast.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville

A developer looks to build a multi-family dwelling on land near Centennial Park. Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements. Parking is an issue in Nashville and now some Metro Council members said they want developers to decide the number of parking spaces needed for whatever project they’re building.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

$100 million motorsports park set to open in Cumberland County

WESTEL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A $100 million motorsports park is set to open in Cumberland County next year. It’s expected to bring more than 100 jobs and attract some of the top racers from around the world. Flatrock is a grand prix style club racetrack in Westel. “Flatrock started,...
wkdzradio.com

Oak Grove Woman Dies After Herndon Head-On Crash

An Oak Grove woman died following a crash on Herndon Oak Grove Road in Herndon Wednesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound SUV driven by Tonya Newberry crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic and hit a car driven by Carolyn Hamby, of Nashville, head-on, near the intersection of Kentucky 345.
OAK GROVE, KY
Rutherford Source

Remembering Murfreesboro Developer and Philanthropist Mark Pirtle

Anyone involved in business or community development in Murfreesboro over the last roughly 40 years interacted with Mark Pirtle. He was a bundle of energy and ideas who always walked into a room with a smile on his face and kind words to those who interacted with him, be you the governor or simply a community member sitting on the board of one of the many organizations he helped. Pirtle died October 3, 2022 at the age of 70.
MURFREESBORO, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Albino deer hit by car in Chapel Hill returns home

CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — An albino deer struck and killed by a car last winter has returned home to the community. The deer was known to many in Chapel Hill as "Ole Caney." He was nearly nine years old—a rare case for an albino deer, who seldom live to maturity.
CHAPEL HILL, TN
WREG

TN state Rep. Barbara Cooper has died, House Dems confirm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State Rep. Barbara Cooper has died, a spokesman for Tennessee’s House Democrats confirmed Wednesday morning. Cooper represented Memphis in the Tennessee House of Representatives since the late 1990s. She was running to fill the District 86 seat again in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Representative Cooper was not only the oldest-serving legislator […]
MEMPHIS, TN
whopam.com

Woman dies after KY 117 crash

One of the people injured in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on Herndon-Oak Grove Road has died from her injuries. The report from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year old Tonya Newberry of Oak Grove was southbound near KY 345 when she veered into the northbound lane and struck a vehicle head-on operated by Carolyn Hamby of Nashville.
OAK GROVE, KY
Wilson County Source

Take a First Look at the Proposed Titans Stadium

The Tennessee Titans today shared renderings of its potential new stadium, which would encompass 1.7 million square feet with a capacity of approximately 60,000. The renderings follow last week’s announcement that the team and the City of Nashville had reached a proposed agreement for a new, enclosed stadium, which will be discussed by Metro Council […] The post Take a First Look at the Proposed Titans Stadium appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN

