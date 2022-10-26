Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wjle.com
Another one-point overtime loss for the Tigers
Another one-point overtime loss for the Tigers. On the last night of the regular high school football season, the DeKalb County Tigers lost to the visiting Stone Memorial Panthers on senior night 29 to 28 in overtime. With the win, Stone Memorial (9-1, 4-1) claims the regular season region championship and will host Hixson (5-5, 3-3 Region 3) in the first round of the state play-offs. The Tigers (6-4, 2-3), who have lost three straight including a one-point overtime loss at Upperman two weeks ago, finishes at 4th place in the region and will travel to East Hamilton (7-3, 6-0 Region 3) next Friday night (November 4) for the first round of the state play-offs. Kick-off will be at 7 p.m. (EDT) and WJLE will have LIVE coverage.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols defender sends tweet that shows he’s more than ready to take on Kentucky
If you’re worried that the Tennessee Vols are looking past the Kentucky Wildcats and thinking about their upcoming matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs on November 5, a recent tweet from UT linebacker Roman Harrison should clear up any concern. Harrison, a senior from Georgia, sent a tweet early Friday...
wilsonpost.com
Speedway season finale moved up to Saturday
NASHVILLE - One of two Wilson County racers – Hunter Wright or Dylan Fetcho – will be crowned track champion a day early at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway. The track’s season finale showdown between Wright and Fetcho, originally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 30, has been moved up to Saturday, Oct. 29 to avoid inclement weather in Sunday’s forecast.
WSMV
Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville
A developer looks to build a multi-family dwelling on land near Centennial Park. Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements. Parking is an issue in Nashville and now some Metro Council members said they want developers to decide the number of parking spaces needed for whatever project they’re building.
Former Middle TN cheer coach sentenced to 24 years for secretly recording young girls
A former cheer coach accused of secretly recording young girls has accepted a plea deal.
Check your tickets. Someone in West Tennessee is $100,000 richer after Powerball drawing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two lucky folks in Tennessee – one of them in the Mid-South – are each $100,000 richer after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. Lottery officials said a winning ticket was sold in Covington at the Exxon at 955 Hwy. 51 North. The other winning ticket was sold in Bristol, in the far northeastern part of the state.
Mother speaks after teenage daughter found dead near Cookeville; suspect arrested
What started as the case of a missing Putnam County teen has now evolved into a homicide investigation.
WATE
‘Good ending to a rough night’: Cumberland County farmer escapes burning truck
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Cumberland County farmer is calling himself blessed after escaping death Monday night. His truck burst into flames while hauling 17 bales of hay along Highway 68. “It was quite dark and my truck seemed like it was smoking,” said Roger Hartle, owner of...
Investigation underway after man found shot multiple times in Murfreesboro
An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot multiple times overnight in Murfreesboro.
wvlt.tv
$100 million motorsports park set to open in Cumberland County
WESTEL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A $100 million motorsports park is set to open in Cumberland County next year. It’s expected to bring more than 100 jobs and attract some of the top racers from around the world. Flatrock is a grand prix style club racetrack in Westel. “Flatrock started,...
Longtime Nashville sportswriter dies
A longtime sports fixture at the old Nashville Banner — and other local media outlets — has died. Sportswriter and personality Joe Biddle was 78 years old.
wkdzradio.com
Oak Grove Woman Dies After Herndon Head-On Crash
An Oak Grove woman died following a crash on Herndon Oak Grove Road in Herndon Wednesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound SUV driven by Tonya Newberry crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic and hit a car driven by Carolyn Hamby, of Nashville, head-on, near the intersection of Kentucky 345.
Mother sues CSX for $12.5M after losing three kids in Tennessee train crash
A mother who lost three children to a train crash in Marshall County has now filed a multi-million lawsuit against CSX and the city of Chapel Hill, claiming their negligence played a factor in the deadly crash.
Remembering Murfreesboro Developer and Philanthropist Mark Pirtle
Anyone involved in business or community development in Murfreesboro over the last roughly 40 years interacted with Mark Pirtle. He was a bundle of energy and ideas who always walked into a room with a smile on his face and kind words to those who interacted with him, be you the governor or simply a community member sitting on the board of one of the many organizations he helped. Pirtle died October 3, 2022 at the age of 70.
chattanoogacw.com
Albino deer hit by car in Chapel Hill returns home
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — An albino deer struck and killed by a car last winter has returned home to the community. The deer was known to many in Chapel Hill as "Ole Caney." He was nearly nine years old—a rare case for an albino deer, who seldom live to maturity.
TN state Rep. Barbara Cooper has died, House Dems confirm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State Rep. Barbara Cooper has died, a spokesman for Tennessee’s House Democrats confirmed Wednesday morning. Cooper represented Memphis in the Tennessee House of Representatives since the late 1990s. She was running to fill the District 86 seat again in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Representative Cooper was not only the oldest-serving legislator […]
whopam.com
Woman dies after KY 117 crash
One of the people injured in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on Herndon-Oak Grove Road has died from her injuries. The report from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year old Tonya Newberry of Oak Grove was southbound near KY 345 when she veered into the northbound lane and struck a vehicle head-on operated by Carolyn Hamby of Nashville.
lipscomb.edu
Rutherford County Director of Schools honored with Murfreesboro Shining Light Award
The Be A Light tour stopped in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Monday, Oct. 24, where more than 100 alumni, parents of students, prospective students, donors and friends gathered to hear the latest updates from Lipscomb University. As President Candice McQueen has challenged the Lipscomb community to be a light, at each...
Tennessee Innocence Project working to free Cookeville man convicted of 1998 double homicide
Greg Lance has never seen his daughter outside prison walls. He has spent more than two decades behind bars for a crime he says he didn't commit.
Take a First Look at the Proposed Titans Stadium
The Tennessee Titans today shared renderings of its potential new stadium, which would encompass 1.7 million square feet with a capacity of approximately 60,000. The renderings follow last week’s announcement that the team and the City of Nashville had reached a proposed agreement for a new, enclosed stadium, which will be discussed by Metro Council […] The post Take a First Look at the Proposed Titans Stadium appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Comments / 0