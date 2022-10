Charles Peterson, 97, passed away Tuesday, October 25th, 2022 at his home in West Grove, Pennsylvania surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Lucy Peterson, with whom he shared 71 years of marriage. Born in Poplar, North Carolina he was the son of Samuel and Texie Peterson. He had ten brothers and one sister, all of whom preceded him in death.

WEST GROVE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO