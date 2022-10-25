The Cross Country team competed at the State Championships on Tuesday and they did awesome! The Boys team finished 13th overall in an extremely competitive field with many nationally ranked teams. The girls team finished 1st among the most competitive 5A state meet in the history of Utah edging out Timpanogos by 5 points. This is the 5th time the girls team has won state in a row which is an incredible feat! They are now the first team to have won state on all three state courses, and they are now top 5 in state history for all divisions for most consecutive state titles for Women's Cross Country. The Red Devils were led by Sarah Galbraith who finished 5th place overall, and Lydia Templeman who finished 12th. Not too far behind them were Savannah Galbraith, Emily Sumsion, Adri Bird, Brianna Young, and Addi Orndorff. Congrats to Coach Smith for being the first coach in state history to have 5 consecutive State Championships. #RDP.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO