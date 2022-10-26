Read full article on original website
Who Is Snoop Dogg’s Wife? Everything To Know About Shante Broadus
The prolific rapper Snoop Dogg, born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., is one of the most successful artists of all time, and his business partner, who has managed to largely stay out of the public spotlight, just so happens to be his wife, Shante Broadus. From his breakout album Doggystyle to his first No. 1 single […]
Snoop Dogg sold his most-prized possession for a large amount of money
Snoop Dogg is known for his marijuana-smoking habits, and he’s being recognized for it to help others. During an interview with Variety, Seth Rogen and his wife, Lauren Miller Rogen, shared how they raised five figures for Alzheimer’s awareness, thanks to the West Coast rapper. “Snoop Dogg once...
Snoop Dogg Admitted the Only Person to Ever Out-Smoke Him is Willie Nelson
Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson are known for their love of cannabis, but only one of the famous musicians is 'the greatest smoker of all time.'
An X-Ray of Marilyn Monroe's Skull Tells the Story of Her Medical History
There are few stories less tragic than that of Marilyn Monroe. Born in the city of Los Angeles, the actress was a product of an affair between her mother, Gladys Pearl Baker, and her co-worker Charles Stanley Gifford. Early in Marilyn’s childhood, her mother was committed to a mental hospital.
DJ Akademiks Says He Would Testify Against Lil Baby If He Goes to Court After It’s Only Me Disses
DJ Akademiks says if Lil Baby were to ever go to court, he would testify against the Atlanta rapper. The blogger has come out to say this after his name appeared in two diss lines on Baby's new album, It's Only Me. On Monday (Oct. 17), DJ Akademiks hit up...
Oprah Winfrey Has Split Up Her $17 Million Montecito Estate and Sold It to 2 Famous Friends
Oprah Winfrey's real estate portfolio reflects her successful 50-year career and love for her close friends, like Jennifer Aniston.
Find out why Jay-Z wants out of his partnership with major brand
When most people think of D’Ussé, they think of Jay-Z, but apparently the rapper doesn’t want any parts of the brand in the future. According to TMZ, Jay-Z is selling the brand to his partners at Bacardi, but he thinks the company is playing games. Earlier this...
Coolio’s Son Reveals Cause of Death
"Gangsta's Paradise" rapper Coolio died late last month at a friend's home in Los Angeles. He was 59. At the time, a cause of death was not announced, but in an interview with The US Sun earlier this week, the Grammy winner's oldest son, Artis Ivey III, spoke about his father's passing, which tragically occurred on Ivey's 33rd birthday.
Keke Palmer says she is ‘pretty devastated’ after Being Mortal shut down amid Bill Murray allegations
Keke Palmer does celebrity impressions on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Keke Palmer has spoken out after her film Being Mortal was shut down amid allegations against her co-star, Bill Murray. In April, Searchlight Pictures suspended production on the film after Murray was accused of “inappropriate behaviour”.
Talking With Tami
In Case You Missed It: Niecy Nash-Betts & Jessica Betts On ‘Tamron Hall Show’
On the Tuesday, October 4 edition of “Tamron Hall,” Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2020, joined the show in-studio for a daytime exclusive interview about how their relationship blossomed and making history as the first same-sex couple to be featured on the cover of Essence magazine. The Emmy winning actress who stars in ABC’s “The Rookie: Feds” spoke about the personal importance of incorporating Jessica’s last name into her own and shared her honest conversation with daughter Dia about how she identifies. Jessica, who Niecy refers to as her ‘hersband,’ also gave insight as to how the couple transitioned from friendship to romantic partnership and explained how she hopes their groundbreaking Essence cover will open up the dialogue for further representation. See more inside and video clip…
Nicki Minaj Releases Second ‘Likkle Miss’ Remix Feat. The Fine Nine — Listen
Nicki Minaj dropped a remix of Skeng’s ‘Likkle Miss’ on her compilation album a few weeks ago and not too long ago, the pair dropped the music video which you can watch here. Last night, just like the big remix she did of her single ‘Super Freaky...
Oprah Warned Paul McCartney About His Kanye West ‘All Day’ Collaboration
Paul McCartney and Kanye West collaborated on several songs, but Oprah warned McCartney about working on one song in particular
Lil Baby Says BBLs Are Becoming Played Out
Lil Baby believes the Brazilian butt lift craze is getting slightly out of hand. The Atlanta rapper is currently on a promo run for his It's Only Me album, which drops on Friday (Oct. 14). On Wednesday (Oct. 11), Lil Baby was a guest on Big Loon's The Experience Podcast. During the talk, the "In a Minute" rapper was asked about his preference in a woman's body type.
Cardi B Discovers YouTube Vlogger Tasha K Only Has $1083.02 In Her Business Account
Cardi B attempted to collect the $3 million that YouTube vlogger Tasha K owes her, and what was in the relocated woman’s bank account was nowhere near what Cardi’s due. Radar Online reported that Tasha K, born Tasha Kebe, had exactly $1083.02 in her business account at Chase Bank. Court records disclosed the information to the Bronx rapper– who is seemingly not playing about her money. Cardi has moved forward with forcefully trying to gain her monetary judgment issued by a judge.
Pop Smoke Fans Angry After Photos Surface of Rapper’s Alleged Killer Eating Pizza Hut In Prison
Pop Smoke's fans are angry after photos of his alleged killer eating pizza hut in prison surfaced on social media. On Friday (Oct. 7), Akademiks posted on his Instagram page a photo of Pop Smoke's alleged killer posing in prison with a box of Pizza Hut behind him on his bed. In another picture, the young man is—shockingly—looking at his smartphone with two boxes of Pizza Hut and a brownie box on his mattress.
Ashanti Appears to Respond to Irv Gotti’s Comments About Their Alleged Relationship on “Gotta Move On (Remix)”
Ashanti appears to have responded to Irv Gotti’s recent comments about their alleged relationship. “It’s giving obsessed, it’s giving you stressed / It’s giving you pressed, it’s giving this n***a missing the best / But it’s been 20 years, please cry less / We can see you and your tears,” she sings on a remix of Diddy’s new track “Gotta Move On,” a snippet of which emerged online earlier this week.
Fallout for Kanye West continues, now in Miami. Rapper just got slapped with a lawsuit
The fallout continues for Kanye West — in Miami. In the wake of the rapper’s egregious anti-Semitic comments on social media, major brands including Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap have severed ties with him. “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3...
Nick Cannon & LaNisha Cole Hold Church Ceremony For Daughter Onyx After Revealing The Infant Received Death Threats
Turning to faith! On Sunday, October 16, Nick Cannon and baby mama LaNisha Cole held a "baby dedication" ceremony for their 1-month-old daughter, Onyx.Social media photos showed the pair and their loved ones dressed in white and gold while inside a local church, with the tot clad in a lace white dress and white sneakers."Such a beautiful Sunday! Onyx Ice Cole Cannon was dedicated to Yahweh today!!!" Cannon, 42, wrote alongside a set of Instagram photos, while Cole captioned her own post, "Thank you to our church family for yesterday's ceremony! It was beautiful."The special gathering comes just days after...
Coolio's Girlfriend Reveals Rapper's True Colors After Death, Why Marriage Did Not Happen
In a new interview published on Monday, October 3, Mimi Ivey, Coolio's long-term girlfriend, paid respect to the late rapper, with whom she was intimately connected for a decade. She also revealed his true colors - his true qualities that fans could not necessarily see since they do not live with him.
Wendy Williams Net Worth: A Glimpse of The Wendy Williams Show Host’s Life and Success
Good news for Wendy Williams' fans, she's now reportedly "home and healing" after staying in a wellness facility. The famed broadcaster has been known for hosting the nationally syndicated TV talk show The Wendy Williams Show. Table of contents. So, take a glimpse of the life and success of Williams...
