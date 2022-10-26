ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is Snoop Dogg’s Wife? Everything To Know About Shante Broadus

The prolific rapper Snoop Dogg, born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., is one of the most successful artists of all time, and his business partner, who has managed to largely stay out of the public spotlight, just so happens to be his wife, Shante Broadus. From his breakout album Doggystyle to his first No. 1 single […]
Snoop Dogg sold his most-prized possession for a large amount of money

Snoop Dogg is known for his marijuana-smoking habits, and he’s being recognized for it to help others. During an interview with Variety, Seth Rogen and his wife, Lauren Miller Rogen, shared how they raised five figures for Alzheimer’s awareness, thanks to the West Coast rapper. “Snoop Dogg once...
Parade

Coolio’s Son Reveals Cause of Death

"Gangsta's Paradise" rapper Coolio died late last month at a friend's home in Los Angeles. He was 59. At the time, a cause of death was not announced, but in an interview with The US Sun earlier this week, the Grammy winner's oldest son, Artis Ivey III, spoke about his father's passing, which tragically occurred on Ivey's 33rd birthday.
Talking With Tami

In Case You Missed It: Niecy Nash-Betts & Jessica Betts On ‘Tamron Hall Show’

On the Tuesday, October 4 edition of “Tamron Hall,” Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2020, joined the show in-studio for a daytime exclusive interview about how their relationship blossomed and making history as the first same-sex couple to be featured on the cover of Essence magazine. The Emmy winning actress who stars in ABC’s “The Rookie: Feds” spoke about the personal importance of incorporating Jessica’s last name into her own and shared her honest conversation with daughter Dia about how she identifies. Jessica, who Niecy refers to as her ‘hersband,’ also gave insight as to how the couple transitioned from friendship to romantic partnership and explained how she hopes their groundbreaking Essence cover will open up the dialogue for further representation. See more inside and video clip…
Lil Baby Says BBLs Are Becoming Played Out

Lil Baby believes the Brazilian butt lift craze is getting slightly out of hand. The Atlanta rapper is currently on a promo run for his It's Only Me album, which drops on Friday (Oct. 14). On Wednesday (Oct. 11), Lil Baby was a guest on Big Loon's The Experience Podcast. During the talk, the "In a Minute" rapper was asked about his preference in a woman's body type.
Cardi B Discovers YouTube Vlogger Tasha K Only Has $1083.02 In Her Business Account

Cardi B attempted to collect the $3 million that YouTube vlogger Tasha K owes her, and what was in the relocated woman’s bank account was nowhere near what Cardi’s due. Radar Online reported that Tasha K, born Tasha Kebe, had exactly $1083.02 in her business account at Chase Bank. Court records disclosed the information to the Bronx rapper– who is seemingly not playing about her money. Cardi has moved forward with forcefully trying to gain her monetary judgment issued by a judge.
Pop Smoke Fans Angry After Photos Surface of Rapper’s Alleged Killer Eating Pizza Hut In Prison

Pop Smoke's fans are angry after photos of his alleged killer eating pizza hut in prison surfaced on social media. On Friday (Oct. 7), Akademiks posted on his Instagram page a photo of Pop Smoke's alleged killer posing in prison with a box of Pizza Hut behind him on his bed. In another picture, the young man is—shockingly—looking at his smartphone with two boxes of Pizza Hut and a brownie box on his mattress.
Ashanti Appears to Respond to Irv Gotti’s Comments About Their Alleged Relationship on “Gotta Move On (Remix)”

Ashanti appears to have responded to Irv Gotti’s recent comments about their alleged relationship. “It’s giving obsessed, it’s giving you stressed / It’s giving you pressed, it’s giving this n***a missing the best / But it’s been 20 years, please cry less / We can see you and your tears,” she sings on a remix of Diddy’s new track “Gotta Move On,” a snippet of which emerged online earlier this week.
Nick Cannon & LaNisha Cole Hold Church Ceremony For Daughter Onyx After Revealing The Infant Received Death Threats

Turning to faith! On Sunday, October 16, Nick Cannon and baby mama LaNisha Cole held a "baby dedication" ceremony for their 1-month-old daughter, Onyx.Social media photos showed the pair and their loved ones dressed in white and gold while inside a local church, with the tot clad in a lace white dress and white sneakers."Such a beautiful Sunday! Onyx Ice Cole Cannon was dedicated to Yahweh today!!!" Cannon, 42, wrote alongside a set of Instagram photos, while Cole captioned her own post, "Thank you to our church family for yesterday's ceremony! It was beautiful."The special gathering comes just days after...
