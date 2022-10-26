Read full article on original website
Saints Come Marching Into Oxford
Oxford, AL – Hope Christian Academy, the newest K-12 Christian school in Calhoun County, exploring its athletics options after receiving blessing of Oxford City Council. The newest K-12 Christian school in Calhoun County received the blessing of the Oxford City Council Tuesday night. After making a formal announcement of its founding on its social media platforms Wednesday, officials at Hope Christian Academy will begin a full-court press for students and faculty.
weisradio.com
Hayes has another record-setting night in Piedmont win at Sylacauga
SYLACAUGA – Piedmont senior quarterback Jack Hayes had another spectacular outing on the football field Friday night at Sylacauga. Hayes threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores, including a 64-yard touchdown for the Bulldogs’ first score – the longest of his career – in a 41-20 victory over the Class 5A Aggies.
Sigh of Relief Across Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Munford gets players back, rallies in second half to beat Ashville in final regular-season game; PV rallies to edge Weaver THURSDAY SCORES Munford 24, Ashville 9 Pleasant Valley 28, Weaver 22 STATEWIDE SCORES Autaugaville 70, Central-Coosa 20 Bessemer Academy 34, Cornerstone 8 Brooks 28, Lauderdale County 7 Center Point at Leeds, canceled […]
Friday Scoreboard for Alabama High School Football
Calhoun County, AL – Here is a list of Friday night’s Alabama high school football games; includes Thursday night’s results. Pleasant Valley 28, Weaver 22 (Thurs.) Cottage Hill Christian 36, St. Luke’s Episcopal 15.
rocketcitynow.com
Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to one family
Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to the family of murder victim Lisa Ann Millican. Amendment 3 on the ballot this year has a story that dates back long before 2022. The story starts forty years ago in Dekalb County's Little River Canyon at Lynn Overlook, with a girl by the name of Lisa Ann Millican and ends with her family, who we began speaking with back in 2018.
wbrc.com
Pedestrian struck outside Oxford football stadium
OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) -A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday night outside of Lamar Field in Oxford. Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge confirmed the accident happened on Highway 78 in Oxford between Stewart Street and Edmar Street. The victim was transported to Regional Medical Center. Get news alerts in...
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Skeletal remains found in vehicle belonging to Alabama man missing since 1983
Skeletal remains were found inside 1980 brown Ford Bronco that belonged to a Rainbow City man missing since 1983, Gadsden police announced today. Alan Douglas Livingston was 25 when he vanished in April of that year. An Ohio native, Livingston worked at the Goodyear plant in Gadsden, according to a...
Jacksonville City Council Meeting Appoints New Municipal Judge and Gives Updates on Projects
Jacksonville, AL – The city of Jacksonville heels a regularly scheduled city council meeting. Invocation: Rev. Velma Thomas St. Paul C.M.E. Church. Adoption of agenda. – Unanimously Approved with notes changes.
GUILTY: Alabama jury finds Jimmy Spencer guilty on all counts
A jury has found Jimmy Spencer guilty on seven counts of capital murder for the murder of three people in Guntersville in 2018.
weisradio.com
Gadsden Mayor and City Leaders Inauguration
Gadsden, AL – Gadsden’s new mayor, council, and school board members will be sworn in at a public inauguration event on Monday, November 7, 2022 at The Venue at Coosa Landing. The program will begin at 10:00 a.m. and the public is encouraged to attend. Mayor-elect Craig Ford...
October 26, 2022 – Calhoun County Most Wanted
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Man shot dead after police chase ATV in Alabama
A man was shot dead following a police chase in Etowah County on Friday, according to law enforcement officials. A statement issued by Etowah County's Sheriff's Office did not confirm who shot the man but characterized the shooting as "officer-involved."
Land Acquisition for Future Growth on Fort McClellan
Calhoun County, AL – Creedmoor® Sports recently purchased, from the McClellan Development Authority (MDA), more than 30 acres on the grounds of historic Fort McClellan. The land acquisition includes four acres immediately adjacent to the company’s current facility and is dedicated to supporting future expansion.
wbrc.com
Man killed during officer-involved shooting in Etowah Co.
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A person is dead after shots were fired during a chase with a four-wheeler, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton. Police say around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, an Etowah County Investigator attempted to stop a four-wheeler driven by a male on Holliday Circle in the Egypt Community. During the pursuit, the man stopped the ATV on Walker Mountain Road and ran on foot. During the foot pursuit, a struggle occurred and shots where fired, resulting in the death of the man.
Alabama men charged with stealing military night vision scopes worth more than $500,000
Two civilian employees at the Anniston Army Depot (ANAD) have been charged with conspiracy to steal property of the United States, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Department of Defense Criminal Investigative Service Special Agent in Charge Cynthia Bruce, Defense Logistics Agency Office of the Inspector General Assistant Deputy Inspector General Ronald Wesley, and United States Army Criminal Investigation Division Acting Special Agent in Charge D. Todd Outlaw.
‘Armed and dangerous’ rape suspect who launched manhunt along I-20 in Irondale still on the run
A man sought in a violent attack and fled from police, launching a massive search in Irondale, remains on the run. Police on Friday identified the wanted suspect as 21-year-old Navaeh-Ojore Timothy-Carl Payton. He is charged with first-degree rape in the attack, and third-degree burglary in a break-in that police...
ABC 33/40 News
City of Gadsden removes dam near Big Wills Creek to help prevent future accidents
Big Wills Creek is a popular site for people to come to go swimming, canoeing, and kayaking. However, hazardous conditions are created during periods of increased flow and several drowning fatalities have occurred at this site. "It's just a different life without your child. He was my only son and...
Trick-Or-Treating Transit Alert For Anniston
Anniston, AL – Please be aware of Street Closures taking place on Monday, Oct. 31st, from 5:30 PM until 8:30 PM for Glenwood Terrace’s annual night of Trick-Or-Treating. Glenwood Terrace, from its intersection with Highland Avenue to its intersection with Coleman Drive, will be closed for this event.
ABC 33/40 News
One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Etowah County
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Etowah County Friday morning. The Etowah County Sheriff's Office an investigator tried to stop an ATV driven by a white male on Holliday Circle in the Egypt community around 10:30 a.m. and a chase began.
