Jacksonville, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
Calhoun Journal

Saints Come Marching Into Oxford

Oxford, AL – Hope Christian Academy, the newest K-12 Christian school in Calhoun County, exploring its athletics options after receiving blessing of Oxford City Council. The newest K-12 Christian school in Calhoun County received the blessing of the Oxford City Council Tuesday night. After making a formal announcement of its founding on its social media platforms Wednesday, officials at Hope Christian Academy will begin a full-court press for students and faculty.
OXFORD, AL
weisradio.com

Hayes has another record-setting night in Piedmont win at Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA – Piedmont senior quarterback Jack Hayes had another spectacular outing on the football field Friday night at Sylacauga. Hayes threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores, including a 64-yard touchdown for the Bulldogs’ first score – the longest of his career – in a 41-20 victory over the Class 5A Aggies.
SYLACAUGA, AL
Calhoun Journal

Sigh of Relief Across Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Munford gets players back, rallies in second half to beat Ashville in final regular-season game; PV rallies to edge Weaver THURSDAY SCORES Munford 24, Ashville 9 Pleasant Valley 28, Weaver 22 STATEWIDE SCORES Autaugaville 70, Central-Coosa 20 Bessemer Academy 34, Cornerstone 8 Brooks 28, Lauderdale County 7 Center Point at Leeds, canceled […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
rocketcitynow.com

Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to one family

Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to the family of murder victim Lisa Ann Millican. Amendment 3 on the ballot this year has a story that dates back long before 2022. The story starts forty years ago in Dekalb County's Little River Canyon at Lynn Overlook, with a girl by the name of Lisa Ann Millican and ends with her family, who we began speaking with back in 2018.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Pedestrian struck outside Oxford football stadium

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) -A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday night outside of Lamar Field in Oxford. Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge confirmed the accident happened on Highway 78 in Oxford between Stewart Street and Edmar Street. The victim was transported to Regional Medical Center. Get news alerts in...
OXFORD, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Gadsden Mayor and City Leaders Inauguration

Gadsden, AL – Gadsden’s new mayor, council, and school board members will be sworn in at a public inauguration event on Monday, November 7, 2022 at The Venue at Coosa Landing. The program will begin at 10:00 a.m. and the public is encouraged to attend. Mayor-elect Craig Ford...
GADSDEN, AL
Calhoun Journal

October 26, 2022 – Calhoun County Most Wanted

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Land Acquisition for Future Growth on Fort McClellan

Calhoun County, AL – Creedmoor® Sports recently purchased, from the McClellan Development Authority (MDA), more than 30 acres on the grounds of historic Fort McClellan. The land acquisition includes four acres immediately adjacent to the company’s current facility and is dedicated to supporting future expansion.
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Man killed during officer-involved shooting in Etowah Co.

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A person is dead after shots were fired during a chase with a four-wheeler, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton. Police say around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, an Etowah County Investigator attempted to stop a four-wheeler driven by a male on Holliday Circle in the Egypt Community. During the pursuit, the man stopped the ATV on Walker Mountain Road and ran on foot. During the foot pursuit, a struggle occurred and shots where fired, resulting in the death of the man.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama men charged with stealing military night vision scopes worth more than $500,000

Two civilian employees at the Anniston Army Depot (ANAD) have been charged with conspiracy to steal property of the United States, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Department of Defense Criminal Investigative Service Special Agent in Charge Cynthia Bruce, Defense Logistics Agency Office of the Inspector General Assistant Deputy Inspector General Ronald Wesley, and United States Army Criminal Investigation Division Acting Special Agent in Charge D. Todd Outlaw.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Trick-Or-Treating Transit Alert For Anniston

Anniston, AL – Please be aware of Street Closures taking place on Monday, Oct. 31st, from 5:30 PM until 8:30 PM for Glenwood Terrace’s annual night of Trick-Or-Treating. Glenwood Terrace, from its intersection with Highland Avenue to its intersection with Coleman Drive, will be closed for this event.
ANNISTON, AL
ABC 33/40 News

One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Etowah County Friday morning. The Etowah County Sheriff's Office an investigator tried to stop an ATV driven by a white male on Holliday Circle in the Egypt community around 10:30 a.m. and a chase began.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL

