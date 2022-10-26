ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon Ducks Player of the Game: Running back Noah Whittington

The Oregon Ducks moved to 7-1 on the season, and 5-0 in conference play, with a 42-24 win over the Cal Golden Bears on Saturday. Bo Nix threw for 412 yards and three touchdowns, and he added three more on the ground as well in another outstanding performance for the gunslinger. However, today’s player of the game goes to another key performer in Oregon’s offense, running back Noah Whittington. Whittington had perhaps his best game in an Oregon uniform, rushing 10 times for 66 yards, which led the team. Additionally, he also tied for the team lead in receiving yards (67) while securing...
EUGENE, OR
The Blade

Ottawa Hills boys blank Evergreen 5-0 to win fourth straight district soccer title

Ottawa Hills and Evergreen came into the Division III boys soccer district title game with identical records but on separate paths. The state powerhouse Green Bears rolled to their fourth straight district championship with a 5-0 over the upstart and gutsy Vikings. No. 6 ranked Ottawa Hills (15-4-1) scored three first-half goals, including two in the first 10 minutes, on its home turf. The Green Bears advanced to play No. 11 ranked Hanover United (17-1-2) on Wednesday in the regional semifinals at Sandusky Perkins. Ottawa Hills has reached the state final four in each of the past two seasons.
TOLEDO, OH

