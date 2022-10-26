Read full article on original website
Oregon Ducks Player of the Game: Running back Noah Whittington
The Oregon Ducks moved to 7-1 on the season, and 5-0 in conference play, with a 42-24 win over the Cal Golden Bears on Saturday. Bo Nix threw for 412 yards and three touchdowns, and he added three more on the ground as well in another outstanding performance for the gunslinger. However, today’s player of the game goes to another key performer in Oregon’s offense, running back Noah Whittington. Whittington had perhaps his best game in an Oregon uniform, rushing 10 times for 66 yards, which led the team. Additionally, he also tied for the team lead in receiving yards (67) while securing...
WATCH: Virginia Player Reactions to Miami Defeat
Watch Brennan Armstrong, Will Bettridge, Antonio Clary, Mike Hollins, and Coen King comment on UVA's four-overtime loss to Miami
Injury Update: Michigan State still missing a couple starters on defense, special teams
The Spartans' defensive line depth continues to be limited heading into tonight's game vs. Michigan
Ottawa Hills boys blank Evergreen 5-0 to win fourth straight district soccer title
Ottawa Hills and Evergreen came into the Division III boys soccer district title game with identical records but on separate paths. The state powerhouse Green Bears rolled to their fourth straight district championship with a 5-0 over the upstart and gutsy Vikings. No. 6 ranked Ottawa Hills (15-4-1) scored three first-half goals, including two in the first 10 minutes, on its home turf. The Green Bears advanced to play No. 11 ranked Hanover United (17-1-2) on Wednesday in the regional semifinals at Sandusky Perkins. Ottawa Hills has reached the state final four in each of the past two seasons.
