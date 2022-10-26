The Oregon Ducks moved to 7-1 on the season, and 5-0 in conference play, with a 42-24 win over the Cal Golden Bears on Saturday. Bo Nix threw for 412 yards and three touchdowns, and he added three more on the ground as well in another outstanding performance for the gunslinger. However, today’s player of the game goes to another key performer in Oregon’s offense, running back Noah Whittington. Whittington had perhaps his best game in an Oregon uniform, rushing 10 times for 66 yards, which led the team. Additionally, he also tied for the team lead in receiving yards (67) while securing...

EUGENE, OR ・ 5 MINUTES AGO