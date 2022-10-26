Read full article on original website
K-StateSports
K-State Clinches Eight Seed in 2022 Big 12 Championship
MORGANTOWN, West Virginia - For the first time in the seven seasons of Kansas State soccer, K-State has clinched an appearance in the Big 12 Soccer Championship. Kansas State closed out its 2022 regular season schedule on Thursday night, as the Wildcats dropped a 1-0 decision to West Virginia at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. However, with Baylor losing at home to Oklahoma State, 1-0, K-State's eight points in the standings prevailed and clinched the final spot into the championship.
K-State Begins Exhibition Slate Against Fort Hays State
October 31, 2022 | 6:30 p.m. | Bramlage Coliseum | Manhattan, Kan. Tickets available by calling (800) 221-CATS or visit kstatesports.com/tickets. MANHATTAN, Kansas - Kansas State will play the first of two exhibition games on Monday, as the Wildcats host Fort Hays State in Bramlage Coliseum at 6:30 p.m. •...
Wildcats Host #2 Longhorns Friday
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State kicks off the second half of Big 12 conference play with a match-up with #2 Texas on Friday night at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats and the Longhorns take flight at 6:30 p.m. K-State (12-9, 3-5 Big 12) took the first set from #14 Baylor...
