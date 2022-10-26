MORGANTOWN, West Virginia - For the first time in the seven seasons of Kansas State soccer, K-State has clinched an appearance in the Big 12 Soccer Championship. Kansas State closed out its 2022 regular season schedule on Thursday night, as the Wildcats dropped a 1-0 decision to West Virginia at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. However, with Baylor losing at home to Oklahoma State, 1-0, K-State's eight points in the standings prevailed and clinched the final spot into the championship.

