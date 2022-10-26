Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
Related
Engineers studying lessons learned from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Engineers studying damage left behind from Hurricane Ian for lessons we can learn as we rebuild in storm surge risk zones.
businessobserverfl.com
Southwest Florida housing market is in a topsy-turvy spot post-Ian
Hurricane Ian, in addition to the loss of life and property damage, has also set up something of battle of words (and the use of data) over the status of the Southwest Florida housing market. One on side are reports that show the market in plunge-mode in pockets of Southwest...
floridarambler.com
Five Florida islands to discover while Sanibel rebuilds
I have visited Sanibel dozens of times over 40 years, and I’ve never had a trip there that I didn’t love. So I am sad to know that Hurricane Ian has put this island paradise out of commission for a while. It will be back, and so will...
newsy.com
Florida Seniors' Retirement Plans Were Destroyed With Hurricane Ian
A mobile home village that once attracted an aging generation seeking a slice of paradise is now a reminder of the lives Hurricane Ian upended. A month since the hurricane landed, a pungent smell still lingers in the air. "They're not even telling us when garbage can come pick up...
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide map lighting up in SWFL
The Red Tide map’s lighting up on Friday, is not a good sign as our community works to recover from Hurricane Ian. Aboard the floating laboratory, the WT Hogarth Research Vessel, WINK News spotted the colors of the Gulf changing from brilliant blues to less-vibrant greens and murky browns.
Five years after Hurricane Irma, hundreds are still recovering
A Fox 4 Investigation found hundreds of people are still dealing with damage from the storm more than five years ago.
Bay News 9
One month after Ian, Southwest Florida residents adjusting to new reality
It’s been one month since Hurricane Ian hit and while Southwest Florida has made big strides towards recovery, there’s still a long way to go. Many residents of Southwest Florida are adjusting to their new reality, but some are in dire need of help. Crews are now focused...
usf.edu
Drone captures crimson tide of nutrient-laden stormwater flowing from Caloosahatchee post-Ian
Drone images taken after Hurricane Ian show a crimson tide of nutrient-polluted water flowing from the Caloosahatchee River on its way to the Gulf of Mexico. The Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation uses the drone to take images of the water coming from the Caloosahatchee River, which moves along the eastern edge of Sanibel Island and winds around Lighthouse Point as it moves into the open Gulf of Mexico.
lifeinnaples.net
HISTORIC NAPLES YACHT CLUB ACHIEVES PLATINUM CLUB® OF THE WORLD STATUS
HISTORIC NAPLES YACHT CLUB ACHIEVES PLATINUM CLUB® OF THE WORLD STATUS RANKING IT AMONG TOP PRIVATE CLUBS GLOBALLY. Naples Yacht Club, the first and oldest private club in Naples, has once again achieved status as a Platinum Club® of the World. This ranking of worldwide clubs by The Club Leaders Forum Advisory Board is an additional honor for the Naples Yacht Club and complements its current designation as a Platinum Club of America.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Owners of SWFL Edible Arrangements reflect, reassess role after Hurricane Ian
Almost 20 years ago, local business owner Jennifer Palma received an arrangement of fresh fruit at her late husband’s funeral service. The edible, floral-like arrangement stuck out to her among other flowers and offerings of condolences. “It was something that she had never seen before,” said Matthew Palma, Jennifer’s...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tampa-based organic compost supplier acquires MW Horticulture in Fort Myers
Tampa-based Veransa Group Inc., an organic compost supplier, announced the acquisition of MW Horticulture in Fort Myers. Veransa specializes in transforming green and wood waste into beneficial reuse products on an industrial scale through vertical integration of waste collection/recycling centers with organic products manufacturing facilities. The deal, which closed Oct. 19, includes MW’s green and wood waste collections, recycling and organics production facility in Fort Myers with an option to acquire its LaBelle facility. The acquisition integrates MW’s range of specialized organic blended-soil products into Veransa’s product portfolio and extends Veransa’s geographic reach into the rapidly growing Southwest Florida market. The Fort Myers facility will be modernized under Veransa’s management and safety and operational procedures and will fall under a new South Florida division of the Veransa Group.
travelawaits.com
Sanibel And Captiva Island Making Progress After Ian — Here’s What’s Open
Islanders rejoiced on October 19 — the Sanibel Causeway was opened!. After Hurricane Ian hit Sanibel and Captiva islands with category-four fierceness on September 28, some predicted it would be 6 months before the bridge to the islands from mainland Fort Myers, Florida, would be mended. The powers-that-be, however, understood the islands’ importance to the state and the completion date was moved to October 21. Then it opened days earlier for electric crews and finally residents, property and business owners, and service contractors. The causeway remains closed to all others. The most optimistic estimates see it opening to the general public within 6 months.
floridapolitics.com
Cape Coral refuses to be charmed, lands among Top 10 worst cities for witches
One Florida city did get a special mention, though. Cape Coral refuses to be charmed — at least according to a new report ranking the country’s best and worst cities for witches. The list, put out by Lawn Love, compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on access...
Hurricane Ian's lucrative cleanup deals generate new storm
It has been a month since Hurricane Ian wiped out parts of southwest Florida. Now multimillion-dollar cleanup contracts are generating new tempests in the Category 4 storm's wake. Contractors who remove debris and perform post-storm repairs are fighting over local government contracts that could be worth tens of millions in...
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis announces further Ian relief measures in Fort Myers Beach
Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Fort Myers Beach, along with DEM Director Kevin Guthrie, Senate President-Designate Kathleen Passidomo and Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. DeSantis announced that a debris removal program has been created for Florida and that FEMA will expedite debris removal on private and commercial...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cameron Mitchell unveils Prime Social rooftop restaurant concept in Naples
A rooftop restaurant with outdoor dining proposed for Fifth Avenue South in downtown Naples has a name and a face. Prime Social, a public restaurant and private membership club under development by Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, is targeted to open in early 2024 on the rooftop of the buildings already housing Chops City Grill steakhouse, Emillions Art gallery and Engel & Völkers real estate firm on the north side of Fifth Avenue South just west of the Four Corners intersection.
Florida Weekly
Hurricane Ian’s impact not included in NABOR market report, consensus believes it will fail to upset Naples resilience
The impact of Hurricane Ian, as witnessed on the last two days of September, is not reflected in the September 2022 Market Report by the Naples Area Board of Realtors, which tracks home listings and sales within Collier County (excluding Marco Island). Given this, September’s data showed a predictable pattern of slow closed and pending sales with a slight increase in inventory, which is traditionally the case in historically stable Septembers. While the report captured activity prior to Hurricane Ian’s arrival, broker analysts who reviewed the report on Oct. 18 are confident Naples’ recovery will be swift and the resiliency of its home values will be protected.
Lee Schools announces makeup schedule
The school district has adjusted its schedule to make up for instructional days lost due to Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Presotea opens first Florida location in Fort Myers
Originally from Vietnam, Vu Pham moved to Fort Myers nearly 50 years ago, running a Taekwondo school in Lehigh Acres as a fifth-degree black belt for 25 years. Since retiring five years ago, Pham began sorting and researching through numerous boba tea franchises until finding Presotea. He is opening Presotea’s...
Bishop Verot beats undefeated Estero, gets closer to district title
ESTERO, FLORIDA – Bishop Verot High School in Fort Myers might have the best quarterback in all of Southwest Florida. Carter Smith threw for 2,000 yards last season and accounted for 80 percent of the offense as a freshman. But to go farther this year, Vikings coaches knew they couldn't be so ...
Comments / 0