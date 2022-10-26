ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridarambler.com

Five Florida islands to discover while Sanibel rebuilds

I have visited Sanibel dozens of times over 40 years, and I’ve never had a trip there that I didn’t love. So I am sad to know that Hurricane Ian has put this island paradise out of commission for a while. It will be back, and so will...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Red tide map lighting up in SWFL

The Red Tide map’s lighting up on Friday, is not a good sign as our community works to recover from Hurricane Ian. Aboard the floating laboratory, the WT Hogarth Research Vessel, WINK News spotted the colors of the Gulf changing from brilliant blues to less-vibrant greens and murky browns.
LEE COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Drone captures crimson tide of nutrient-laden stormwater flowing from Caloosahatchee post-Ian

Drone images taken after Hurricane Ian show a crimson tide of nutrient-polluted water flowing from the Caloosahatchee River on its way to the Gulf of Mexico. The Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation uses the drone to take images of the water coming from the Caloosahatchee River, which moves along the eastern edge of Sanibel Island and winds around Lighthouse Point as it moves into the open Gulf of Mexico.
SANIBEL, FL
lifeinnaples.net

HISTORIC NAPLES YACHT CLUB ACHIEVES PLATINUM CLUB® OF THE WORLD STATUS

HISTORIC NAPLES YACHT CLUB ACHIEVES PLATINUM CLUB® OF THE WORLD STATUS RANKING IT AMONG TOP PRIVATE CLUBS GLOBALLY. Naples Yacht Club, the first and oldest private club in Naples, has once again achieved status as a Platinum Club® of the World. This ranking of worldwide clubs by The Club Leaders Forum Advisory Board is an additional honor for the Naples Yacht Club and complements its current designation as a Platinum Club of America.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Owners of SWFL Edible Arrangements reflect, reassess role after Hurricane Ian

Almost 20 years ago, local business owner Jennifer Palma received an arrangement of fresh fruit at her late husband’s funeral service. The edible, floral-like arrangement stuck out to her among other flowers and offerings of condolences. “It was something that she had never seen before,” said Matthew Palma, Jennifer’s...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Tampa-based organic compost supplier acquires MW Horticulture in Fort Myers

Tampa-based Veransa Group Inc., an organic compost supplier, announced the acquisition of MW Horticulture in Fort Myers. Veransa specializes in transforming green and wood waste into beneficial reuse products on an industrial scale through vertical integration of waste collection/recycling centers with organic products manufacturing facilities. The deal, which closed Oct. 19, includes MW’s green and wood waste collections, recycling and organics production facility in Fort Myers with an option to acquire its LaBelle facility. The acquisition integrates MW’s range of specialized organic blended-soil products into Veransa’s product portfolio and extends Veransa’s geographic reach into the rapidly growing Southwest Florida market. The Fort Myers facility will be modernized under Veransa’s management and safety and operational procedures and will fall under a new South Florida division of the Veransa Group.
FORT MYERS, FL
travelawaits.com

Sanibel And Captiva Island Making Progress After Ian — Here’s What’s Open

Islanders rejoiced on October 19 — the Sanibel Causeway was opened!. After Hurricane Ian hit Sanibel and Captiva islands with category-four fierceness on September 28, some predicted it would be 6 months before the bridge to the islands from mainland Fort Myers, Florida, would be mended. The powers-that-be, however, understood the islands’ importance to the state and the completion date was moved to October 21. Then it opened days earlier for electric crews and finally residents, property and business owners, and service contractors. The causeway remains closed to all others. The most optimistic estimates see it opening to the general public within 6 months.
SANIBEL, FL
Action News Jax

Hurricane Ian's lucrative cleanup deals generate new storm

It has been a month since Hurricane Ian wiped out parts of southwest Florida. Now multimillion-dollar cleanup contracts are generating new tempests in the Category 4 storm's wake. Contractors who remove debris and perform post-storm repairs are fighting over local government contracts that could be worth tens of millions in...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Gov. DeSantis announces further Ian relief measures in Fort Myers Beach

Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Fort Myers Beach, along with DEM Director Kevin Guthrie, Senate President-Designate Kathleen Passidomo and Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. DeSantis announced that a debris removal program has been created for Florida and that FEMA will expedite debris removal on private and commercial...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cameron Mitchell unveils Prime Social rooftop restaurant concept in Naples

A rooftop restaurant with outdoor dining proposed for Fifth Avenue South in downtown Naples has a name and a face. Prime Social, a public restaurant and private membership club under development by Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, is targeted to open in early 2024 on the rooftop of the buildings already housing Chops City Grill steakhouse, Emillions Art gallery and Engel & Völkers real estate firm on the north side of Fifth Avenue South just west of the Four Corners intersection.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Hurricane Ian’s impact not included in NABOR market report, consensus believes it will fail to upset Naples resilience

The impact of Hurricane Ian, as witnessed on the last two days of September, is not reflected in the September 2022 Market Report by the Naples Area Board of Realtors, which tracks home listings and sales within Collier County (excluding Marco Island). Given this, September’s data showed a predictable pattern of slow closed and pending sales with a slight increase in inventory, which is traditionally the case in historically stable Septembers. While the report captured activity prior to Hurricane Ian’s arrival, broker analysts who reviewed the report on Oct. 18 are confident Naples’ recovery will be swift and the resiliency of its home values will be protected.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Presotea opens first Florida location in Fort Myers

Originally from Vietnam, Vu Pham moved to Fort Myers nearly 50 years ago, running a Taekwondo school in Lehigh Acres as a fifth-degree black belt for 25 years. Since retiring five years ago, Pham began sorting and researching through numerous boba tea franchises until finding Presotea. He is opening Presotea’s...
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy