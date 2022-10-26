Read full article on original website
Opinion: The Red Hook Community Justice Center Has a Holistic Approach To JusticeAbdul GhaniRed Hook, NY
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
A 10-year-old Boy in Connecticut was Attacked by a Black Bear While Playing Outsidejustpene50Morris, CT
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Megyn Kelly Returns to Capital Region Hometown Following Sister’s Passing
An unfortunate tragedy struck the family of media personality Megyn Kelly recently. Kelly was born in Champaign, IL, but moved to the Capital Region in her early years, and her family still resides in their hometown of Delmar, New York. Kelly broke the heart-breaking news on her SiriusXM radio show,...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Westport, CT
The town of Westport, Connecticut lies in the southernmost part of the state along the Long Island Sound. Lovingly nicknamed “WePo,” Westport is known within popular culture as a “creative heaven” due to the inspiring arts district as well as the city’s history as a temporary home for F. Scott Fitzgerald and other historical visionaries.
Discover the Best Breakfast Spots in Middletown, New York
I'm sure something popped in your head the moment you read that. When I'm at home, I don't go too crazy. I like a nice bowl of Honey Nut Cheerios with milk, plus some fruit on the side. If I feel like putting in a little more work, I'll make some egg sandwiches on the stove.
New York Man’s Arrest Disrupts Hudson Valley Fentanyl ‘Pipeline’
A New York man's arrest is "believed to have disrupted a pipeline of fentanyl" coming into the Hudson Valley. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reported the arrest of 40-year-old Shawn W. Phillips for criminal possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, in the third degree with intent to sell. Fentanyl...
Rev. Ken Doyle, longtime Albany pastor, passes away
Rev. Ken Doyle, a longtime pastor at the Parish of Mater Christi in Albany, has passed away. The Parish made the announcement on its Facebook page Friday morning.
Halloween curfew begins tonight in New Windsor
Trick-or-treaters in New Windsor will have to keep an eye on the time starting tonight.
Do you Know the Story Behind the “Spy House” in the Hudson Valley?
There is something new to learn in the Hudson Valley every day. Each town has a story of its own to tell. Some locations can date back to as early as the 1600s with settlers. Some pieces of history are hidden in the Hudson Valley while others are in front of us. To name a few, a shocking story changed an upstate town forever. The Anti-Rent War happened in Andes, NY. There's also the Dutchess County, NY town that was once referred to by a different name than it is called now. A post office in the Hudson Valley is known as a National Historic Site where FDR was a part of and Uncle Sam's home is located in Catskill, NY with the basement now being a tiki bar open to the public.
Weird “Illegal” Note Left On Car Divides The Hudson Valley
It's official: comments that used to live on Facebook have come to real-life, and so has the drama. A lengthy note recently left on one New Paltz resident's car has sparked a massive debate as to who exactly is in the wrong. Strange Note in New Paltz, NY. "Why do...
westchesterfamily.com
8 Best Westchester Birthday Party Places
Birthday party planning can be right up there with trying to find the right daycare provider. Ok, fine, they aren’t that stressful. Yet, we want our kids to have a fantastic birthday experience, and if your kids are like ours, they may start bringing up their birthday at least 10 months before the big day. So yes, there is a bit of pressure.
Where to get German food in the Capital Region
German food is made up of many different local and regional cuisines around Germany. Popular dishes include Schnitzel, a thin slice of breaded meat, and Sauerbraten, a roast of heavily marinated meat.
Halloween in Poughkeepsie: World Famous Lobster, Live Music & Beer
Halloween is actually coming up this Monday, but who wants to celebrate on a Monday? You’ve already worked, you have to get up for work the next day, and it’s Monday. Yuck. In my opinion, it’s much better to celebrate on the weekend if you can. And guess what? There is a great Halloween celebration going on this weekend that I’m going to let you in on.
Need Early Voting Info for Dutchess NY and Ulster NY? Here it is!
Election Day is November 8, 2022. How is the day of Election Day selected? It is always the Tuesday after the first Monday in November. The earliest voting could take place is November 2, the latest would-be November 8. For 2022, the first Monday in November is the 7th, so Election Day is 11/8/2022.
Photos: New York Woman Crashes Into Hudson Valley Creek
Police are trying to determine how a Hudson Valley woman ended up driving into a creek. The Saugerties Police Department responded after a car ended up driving into a creek. Saugerties, New York Police Respond After Car Drives Into Plattekill Creek. On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 4:06 p.m., Saugerties...
Spectacular Rhinebeck Restaurant Reveals New Outdoor Dining Plan
We can't always find something good that came out of the pandemic but one thing I believe that changed for the better was people's willingness to enjoy a meal outdoors and our favorite Hudson Valley restaurants being able to make that happen. I think that a lot of people thought...
Where is The Ultimate Hudson Valley Lake House
What I am about to share with you is in my opinion three of the most amazing houses for sale in Ulster County that come with Lake Life. These three estates are not your granny's cabin in the woods. All three are on multiple acres, all three come with a...
Goodnight Kenny Breaths New Life to Bar Scene on Academy Street in Poughkeepsie, NY
The transformation of Poughkeepsie's Academy Street continues with a new bar opening its doors. Goodnight Kenny announced their grand opening on October 28th, 2022. The bar, located at 27 Academy Street, is just another addition bringing Poughkeepsie back to life. We spoke with Goodnight Kenny owner Davina Thomasula who gave us the inside scoop about Goodnight Kenny's history and it's future in Poughkeepsie.
Huge 4 Day Halloween Celebration in Rhinebeck, NY
How will you celebrate Halloween this year? Dressing up the kids and going out for a couple of hours on a Monday evening? Or, maybe you’d rather be part of a huge 4 day celebration happening in one of the most famous and popular towns in Dutchess County? I’ll take that 4 day celebration, please. Where is this awesome town with the massive Halloween party? In everybody’s favorite town, Rhinebeck.
Alert: Extensive Halloween DWI Crackdown in Dutchess County, NY
Residents are being warned and cautioned to be extra careful while celebrating this Halloween. It's hard to believe, but October has completely flown by and Halloween is just a few days away. Halloween is one of those holidays that is fun for everyone, adults get into it just as much as kids do and there are so many fun ways to celebrate it. There really is something for everyone whether it's a party at a bar, restaurant, or someone throwing their own.
‘Massive’ Facility Coming To Hudson Valley, New York, Many Jobs
It's official, a "massive" facility is being built in the region. Officials say it's "one of the biggest economic opportunities in the Hudson Valley in decades." Cresco Labs is set to break ground on its "massive" cannabis facility in the Hudson Valley on Thursday, Oct. 27. Massive Cannabis Facility Breaking...
Hudson Valley Bakery Wins Award For ‘Hocus Pocus’ Cake
I don't think you learn how to make one of these from any old recipe booooooook. A bakery here in the Hudson Valley is getting some much deserved praise for their stunning cake. I love that show 'Nailed it' on Netflix. It's so much fun to watch amateur bakers attempt...
