suntimesnews.com
Illinois high schoolers record the highest graduation rate 10 years
SPRINGFIELD – Illinois high schoolers notched their highest graduation rate in a decade, as students’ academic growth outpaced pre-pandemic levels, under ISBE’s nationally acclaimed Learning Renewal Guide. The statistics are being released as part of the state’s annual Illinois Report Card. Additionally, every demographic group experienced...
suntimesnews.com
Drought reports requested
JEFFERSON CITY – Drought conditions across the state are worsening under continued warm, dry and sometimes windy conditions and are not expected to improve soon, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR). DNR is asking for the public’s assistance, encouraging people to submit reports about drought conditions...
suntimesnews.com
Governor Parson announces $1 Million ‘Missouri Blue Scholarship’ Fund to assist law enforcement academy recruits￼
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson Friday announced the launch of the $1 million “Missouri Blue Scholarship” fund to help attract more Missourians to law enforcement careers and address officer shortages in law enforcement agencies across Missouri. The Missouri Blue Scholarship pays $5,000 toward the cost of a Missouri resident attending a law enforcement academy in the state. Missouri Blue Scholarships are now available and will be awarded on a first come, first served basis.
suntimesnews.com
MoDOT extends over width hauling permit to aid hay movement￼
JEFFERSON CITY – Continued drought conditions through much of the state have prompted the Missouri Department of Transportation to extend the special overwidth hauling permit for hay at no cost through Dec. 1, 2022. Loads must be of legal height, length and weight. Permits can be requested online using the MoDOT Carrier Express online service. To have the fee waived, customers can write a comment on the application about the fee waiver or call in when submitting their application to have the agent waive the fee.
suntimesnews.com
BOAC Grants Available
JEFFERSON CITY – The Building our American Communities Grant Program provides $12,000 annually to Missouri 4-H clubs and FFA chapters for projects aimed at developing and advancing Missouri’s rural communities. Twelve $500 4-H BOAC grants and 12 $500 FFA BOAC grants are awarded annually, two per each of...
suntimesnews.com
Illinois AG asks residents to be on alert for scam student loan debt relief and debt consolidation companies
CHICAGO — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is warning student loan borrowers to be on the lookout for scammers posing as debt relief and debt consolidation companies to steal personal information and money. Attorney General Raoul is urging borrowers to be vigilant, particularly as federal loan payments paused under the CARES Act will restart Jan. 1, 2023.
suntimesnews.com
Statement on Raoul’s claim during debate that FOP ‘thanked’ him for involvement in SAFE-T Act discussions
SPRINGFIELD – Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) State Lodge President Chris Southwood and Chicago FOP Lodge 7 President John Catanzara issued the following statements regarding Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s assertion that the FOP “thanked” him for including the organization in discussions while the SAFE-T Act was making its way through the Illinois General Assembly in 2021. Raoul made the assertion during the Attorney General debate on October 25 with Republican candidate Tom Devore:
suntimesnews.com
Missouri Sheriffs United say ‘Vote No On Amendment 3’
JEFFERSON CITY – Sheriffs across Missouri stand united to protect the citizens of Missouri and oppose Amendment 3 as it is written. Amendment 3 contains more than thirty pages of constitutionally created rights, with several sections creating dangerous threats to our citizens. Amendment 3 goes far beyond legalizing recreational...
suntimesnews.com
Missouri Attorney General charges six defendants with conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that, through the Safer Streets Initiative, his office has secured a 13 count indictment against six defendants in the United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri, which include counts of Conspiracy to Distribute 500 grams or more of Methamphetamine, Distribution of 5 grams or more of Actual Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime. The list of defendants includes Donald “Andy” Nolen, Gregory M. Singleton, Jr., Justin T. Padgett, Eric M. Stilley, Devin E. Lawson, and Eric S. Sheridan.
suntimesnews.com
The late Curt Vogel is inducted in the the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame
JEFFERSON CITY – On Friday, October 28, 2022, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe and the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame inducted the 2022 Class of the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame. The class includes six Missouri veterans, including Curt Vogel of Perryville who was honored posthumously. Curt M. Vogel (posthumous),...
suntimesnews.com
Missouri’s Cold Weather Rule takes effect Tuesday
JEFFERSON CITY—The Missouri Public Service Commission’s Cold Weather Rule, designed to help customers with heat-related utility bills, begins on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The rule will remain in effect through March 31, 2023. It has been a part of the Commission’s rules and regulations since 1977. The Cold Weather Rule applies to natural gas and electric utilities under PSC jurisdiction that provide heat-related service. Municipally operated systems, cooperatives and those that provide propane delivered by truck are not under PSC jurisdiction.
suntimesnews.com
SEMO-NASV earns re-accreditation from National Children’s Alliance
JACKSON – Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV) has been awarded reaccreditation by National Children’s Alliance (NCA) following an extensive application and site review process. As the accrediting agency for Children’s Advocacy Centers (CAC) across the country, National Children’s Alliance awards various levels of accreditation and membership...
suntimesnews.com
Aldermen name Jasen Crump to succeed Eric Bennett as police chief
STE. GENEVIEVE — The Ste. Genevieve Board of Aldermen has approved the appointment of Jasen Crump to succeed Eric Bennett as police chief. The action came during last night’s regular meeting. The aldermen approved the appointment unanimously without discussion. The approval was followed by a round of applause...
suntimesnews.com
October 27 River Region Sports Wrap
STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste Genevieve High School volleyball team plays in a sectional match with Notre Dame of Cape Girardeau tonight at 7 p.m. The school released this ticket information: “We have just been informed that admission into the sectional volleyball game will be digital tickets only. You’ll have to pre-purchase your ticket before the game tonight and present it on your cell phone. We will send out more info on how to purchase those tickets ASAP.”
suntimesnews.com
Ste. Genevieve Planning and Zoning meets Thursday
STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. in the city hall board room. The meeting is open to the public and will be shown live SteGenTV Channel 991 on the Spectrum Cable system and on the SteGenTV You Tube Channel. Afterwards the video will be archived on the SteGenTV You Tube Channel.
suntimesnews.com
Project Pioneer To Meet Nov. 12
STE. GENEVIEVE – Ste. Genevieve Project Pioneer will meet with the Le Clere and Wehner families, who were named the honored families for 2023 at Opening Ceremonies of the recent Jour de Fete, on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m. in the upstairs meeting room at the Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center, 360 Market St.
