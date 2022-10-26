Read full article on original website
US School Violence Fast Facts
Read Fast Facts from CNN about elementary, middle and high school (excludes colleges and universities) violence with fatalities, from 1927 to present.
Police claim a 16-year-old confessed on Instagram video chat to killing a girl and asked for help disposing of body
Joshua Cooper was denied bail on several adult charges, including criminal homicide.
Man who beat gunman during mass shooting got a big surprise at his business
Richard Fierro helped take down a mass shooter at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado. People in the community are lining up to support his business and buying t-shirts after his heroic act.
2 weeks after police found 4 slain University of Idaho students, here's where the investigation stands
Two weeks after the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, dozens of local, state and federal investigators are still working to determine who carried out the brutal attack.
Railway union organizer has a message for Biden
President Biden is urging Congress to do something to avert the rail strike that would devastate our economy by causing shortages, spiking prices and halting factory production. Matthew Weaver, an organizer and Ohio's legislative director for the third largest rail union in the US, joins CNN This Morning to discuss.
The man accused of killing a teen's family after 'catfishing' her was hired by a Virginia sheriff's office earlier this month. Here's what we know
Roughly 10 days after a former Virginia state trooper was hired by a sheriff's office in that state, he traveled to Southern California and allegedly killed the family of a teenager he had catfished online, officials said.
Teen who allegedly confessed on Instagram video chat to killing girl told police it was an 'accident,' complaint says
The 16-year-old Pennsylvania boy who allegedly confessed over Instagram video chat to killing a young girl told police when he was taken into custody that "it was an accident," according to a criminal complaint.
Navy petty officer who helped disarm Colorado nightclub shooter speaks out for first time
Thomas James, one of the two men who helped disarm a shooter during last week's mass shooting inside Club Q in Colorado Springs, issued his first statement about his role in the attack on Sunday.
Virginia man accused of 'catfishing' teen before killing her family, police say
A former Virginia police officer, believed to have murdered a teenager's family in Riverside, California, after "catfishing" her online, was killed in a shootout while trying to flee authorities, the city's police department said in a news release.
Michigan Supreme Court delays trial of Oxford High School shooter's parents so appeals can be heard
The Michigan Supreme Court has delayed the start of the involuntary manslaughter trial of Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, so their appeals can be heard by a lower court.
A newly unsealed affidavit details the clues that led investigators to the suspect in Delphi teen girl killings
A .40 caliber unspent round that was found near the bodies of two teen Indiana girls was tied to suspect Richard Allen, who was arrested last month in connection with the killings, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Oath Keepers leader and associates convicted of multiple charges in seditious conspiracy case
A Washington, DC, jury on Tuesday convicted Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and one of his associates of seditious conspiracy for their role around the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, splitting on a number of other charges brought against the five alleged members of the right-wing militia group.
