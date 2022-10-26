Podcast with Danny Ventura (Boston Herald) – Weekend Schedules – All Power Rankings – Player of the Week

Read full article on original website
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
msonewsports.com
Weekend North Shore Scoreboard: Saturday Schedule – MIAA Power Rankings Link
Endicott at Curry College 1 p.m. Video Link Game Notes are posted below. E-Mass Big Game Watch: Xaverian at Catholic Memorial, Saturday 1 p.m. Marblehead 27, Danvers 7 – Details coming on separate post. Masconomet 7, Swampscott 0. Peabody 48, Salem 13 – Tanners are 8-0, D2 playoffs next...
msonewsports.com
Marblehead tops Danvers 27-7, Ryan Conmoss with 2 TD Catches from Miles O’Neill – Post Game Video
DANVERS (Video) Marblehead football (6-1) defeated Danvers (3-5) Friday night 27-7, and will now wait to see where and when they will open the Division 3 state football playoffs. Marblehead quarterback threw two touchdown passes to Ryan Conmoss, (34 yards, 16 yards), Connor Cronin rushed for a 60 touchdown. Danvers...
msonewsports.com
(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with Peabody High School Football Coach Mark Bettencourt – 1st Place at Stake
PEABODY – As the current number 3 seed in the MIAA D2 power rankings, the Peabody Tanners (2-0, 7-0) want to hold onto first place by downing the Salem Witches (2-1, 5-2). Though Salem is seeded at number 21 in the MIAA D4 power rankings, Peabody coach Mark Bettencourt knows better than to think lightly of the Witches.
msonewsports.com
Swampscott Boys Soccer Upsets Marblehead 1-0, Lucas Bereaud with Goal – Regular Season Ends – Videos
SWAMPSCOTT (Video – Photos) The only goal in Friday’s rivalry match-up between Marblehead and Swampscott was scored late in the first half by the big blue’s Lucas Bereaud. Swampscott will not make the playoffs (4-13-1) however they did play one of their best games of the season, while Marblehead will wait for tournament pairings to be announced in the next few days.
msonewsports.com
North Shore Sports Desk: Triton’s Cole Piaseczynski (Football), Football Report, Athlete of the Week, Performance of the Week
Super Sub (Beverly) Performance of the Week: Marblehead boys soccer beats Masconomet (1-0) Moynihan Lumber Student Athlete of the Month: Triton football player Cole Piaseczynski. North Shore Golf Report with Gary Larrabee Brought to you Sun N Air Golf on Conant St. in Danvers, the North Shore’s premier full-service golf...
msonewsports.com
Friday, October 28 – Marblehead Fire Has Police Searching for Man (Photo) – Serious Accident on Route 1 Peabody – Gloucester Photos
Checkout – Gloucester photos and video posted below. Weather – National Weather Service – Plenty of sunshine today with a pleasant but cool afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s. Light winds and mainly clear skies tonight will result in chilly temperatures. Low temps tonight will bottom out mainly in the 20s and 30s, coldest away from the coast.
msonewsports.com
(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with Danvers High School Football Coach Ryan Nolan – Falcons Fighting for Playoff Berth
DANVERS – At 1-2 in the league and 3-4 overall, the Danvers Falcons are hanging on to the 16th seed in the MIAA D4 power rankings. Coach Ryan Nolan has prepared his team for a formidable opponent in the form of the Marblehead Magicians who are 2-0 in the Northeastern Conference, 5-1 overall and are currently seeded number 8 in the D3 power rankings. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. Friday night in Danvers.
msonewsports.com
Podcast: Fall 2022 St. John’s Prep Athletics Updates with AD Jameson Pelkey – Soccer Wraps up Reg. Season Saturday (10 a.m.)
DANVERS (Podcast) It has been a very successful fall season for the athletic programs at St. John’s Prep. In this podcast, athletic director Jameson Pelkey updates our listeners several of this season’s highlights and other athletic department news. Earlier this week the school announced that David Clay has been hired as the school’s new basketball coach.
msonewsports.com
Merrimack Valley Sports Desk: Lawrence Boys Soccer Coach Edgar Escalante – MV Football Report – More
Nic and Nick update listeners with local sports updates from around the Merrimack Valley. Feature Guest: Edgar Escalante – Lawrence Boys Soccer Coach. Merrimack Valley Football Report – Game previews and updates from area schools.
msonewsports.com
Thursday, 10/27 – Concerns About Traffic Safety in Peabody – Improvements Coming to Route 114 – Danvers Tabs New School Committee Member
Weather – National Weather Service – Plenty of sunshine returns today with pleasant afternoon high temps in the 60s despite a bit of a breeze. Turning much chillier tonight as low temps bottom out mainly in the 30s (inland) with lower 40s across the far southeast New England coast.
smartcitiesdive.com
Boston wants to use curb bump-outs to manage flooding, boost resilience
Boston announced its first green infrastructure policy requiring certain small-scale, right-of-way city infrastructure projects to include environmental features that improve resilience to the impacts of climate change, such as flooding. The policy specifically applies to curb extensions, or bump-outs, designed to increase pedestrian safety at crosswalks. The policy has three...
Travis Roy Foundation makes final donation before disbanding
BOSTON, Massachusetts — The Travis Roy Foundation created in the name of a Boston University hockey player who was paralyzed 11 seconds into his first college shift shut down on Friday — but not without a final gift. The foundation is donating more than $4 million to two...
firefighternation.com
Boston (MA) Firefighter Killed by Cancer; Was 38-Year Veteran
Boston Fire Lieutenant Edward Bergdoll has died of cancer. He was a 38-year veteran of the department assigned to Engine 16, according to Boston Firefighters Local 718 IAFF. Bergdoll had been battling a rare form of lymphoma that led to his death on Wednesday. Visit Legacy.com for his full obituary.
msonewsports.com
(Audio) Salem Expecting Large Crowds This Weekend – Visiting Details & Tips from Kate Fox – Links – How to Stay Informed
SALEM – Destination Salem Executive Director Kate Fox with information and tips on how to navigate “Haunted Happenings” this weekend:. The City of Salem welcomed a total of 185,300 visitors downtown last weekend (Friday October 21 – Sunday October 23): 41,240 on Friday, 99,720 on Saturday, and 44,340 on Sunday. This was 1,600 more downtown visitors than the same Friday-Sunday weekend last October, a 1% increase over the same time period last year.
bcgavel.com
Boston Is Segregated, Not Diverse
Boston has become known as a diverse and welcoming city by many, going so far as being ranked the 5th most liberal city in the United States. And although Boston has become more diverse over the years, according to the U.S. Census, diversity in Boston is not as simple as some imagine it. According to a report based on the 2020 Census, Boston ranked 11th for segregation out of the country's 50 greater metropolitan areas with large Black populations. So how has this happened, and why aren't people more aware of it?
nerej.com
Greater Boston Commercial Properties completes $8m sale of Monahan’s Marine
Weymouth, MA Bret O’Brien and Nishan Papazian of Greater Boston Commercial Properties Inc. of Northborough represented the seller in the portfolio sale of 390, 396, & 396 Rear Washington St. as well as the business Monahan’s Marine for $8 million. The portfolio sale consists of three buildings totaling...
WCVB
The history of Norumbega Park and the Totem Pole Ballroom in Newton's village of Auburndale
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The city of Newtonis actually a collection of small villages, 13 in all. From Chestnut Hill to Newtonville to Waban, each community boasts its own unique characteristics. The village of Auburndale is no exception.
country1025.com
Local Catch Of The Week: Sabrina Ponte From North Reading
With each song Sabrina Ponte releases there is tremendous growth, and understanding of who she is, as an artist. This artist, who grew up in North Reading, comes off as confident and comfortable with what she is writing and singing. There has to be a connect between the singer and the song or else it’s lost on the ears upon which it falls. Sabrina has no problem making these connections.
baystatebanner.com
Faneuil Hall fight: beating a dead horse
Boston is a city of winners. The people rally around successful sports teams and eschew losing projects. It seems that not everyone has read the memo on that Boston character trait. Unfortunately, a group of ministers is trying to generate public interest in a losing issue connected to slavery. Their...
Former Framingham Mayor Spicer Finalist For Town Manager Position
STOUGHTON – Former Framingham Mayor Yvonne Spicer is a finalist for the Town Manager position in Stoughton. She is one four candidates for the leadership position in the community, which is a suburb of Brockton. She is the only woman finalist. Spicer, who easily lost her re-election bid for...
