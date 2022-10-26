ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast with Danny Ventura (Boston Herald) – Weekend Schedules – All Power Rankings – Player of the Week

msonewsports.com

Swampscott Boys Soccer Upsets Marblehead 1-0, Lucas Bereaud with Goal – Regular Season Ends – Videos

SWAMPSCOTT (Video – Photos) The only goal in Friday’s rivalry match-up between Marblehead and Swampscott was scored late in the first half by the big blue’s Lucas Bereaud. Swampscott will not make the playoffs (4-13-1) however they did play one of their best games of the season, while Marblehead will wait for tournament pairings to be announced in the next few days.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
msonewsports.com

North Shore Sports Desk: Triton’s Cole Piaseczynski (Football), Football Report, Athlete of the Week, Performance of the Week

Super Sub (Beverly) Performance of the Week: Marblehead boys soccer beats Masconomet (1-0) Moynihan Lumber Student Athlete of the Month: Triton football player Cole Piaseczynski. North Shore Golf Report with Gary Larrabee Brought to you Sun N Air Golf on Conant St. in Danvers, the North Shore’s premier full-service golf...
MARBLEHEAD, MA
msonewsports.com

Friday, October 28 – Marblehead Fire Has Police Searching for Man (Photo) – Serious Accident on Route 1 Peabody – Gloucester Photos

Checkout – Gloucester photos and video posted below. Weather – National Weather Service – Plenty of sunshine today with a pleasant but cool afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s. Light winds and mainly clear skies tonight will result in chilly temperatures. Low temps tonight will bottom out mainly in the 20s and 30s, coldest away from the coast.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
msonewsports.com

(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with Danvers High School Football Coach Ryan Nolan – Falcons Fighting for Playoff Berth

DANVERS – At 1-2 in the league and 3-4 overall, the Danvers Falcons are hanging on to the 16th seed in the MIAA D4 power rankings. Coach Ryan Nolan has prepared his team for a formidable opponent in the form of the Marblehead Magicians who are 2-0 in the Northeastern Conference, 5-1 overall and are currently seeded number 8 in the D3 power rankings. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. Friday night in Danvers.
DANVERS, MA
msonewsports.com

Podcast: Fall 2022 St. John’s Prep Athletics Updates with AD Jameson Pelkey – Soccer Wraps up Reg. Season Saturday (10 a.m.)

DANVERS (Podcast) It has been a very successful fall season for the athletic programs at St. John’s Prep. In this podcast, athletic director Jameson Pelkey updates our listeners several of this season’s highlights and other athletic department news. Earlier this week the school announced that David Clay has been hired as the school’s new basketball coach.
DANVERS, MA
smartcitiesdive.com

Boston wants to use curb bump-outs to manage flooding, boost resilience

Boston announced its first green infrastructure policy requiring certain small-scale, right-of-way city infrastructure projects to include environmental features that improve resilience to the impacts of climate change, such as flooding. The policy specifically applies to curb extensions, or bump-outs, designed to increase pedestrian safety at crosswalks. The policy has three...
BOSTON, MA
firefighternation.com

Boston (MA) Firefighter Killed by Cancer; Was 38-Year Veteran

Boston Fire Lieutenant Edward Bergdoll has died of cancer. He was a 38-year veteran of the department assigned to Engine 16, according to Boston Firefighters Local 718 IAFF. Bergdoll had been battling a rare form of lymphoma that led to his death on Wednesday. Visit Legacy.com for his full obituary.
BOSTON, MA
msonewsports.com

(Audio) Salem Expecting Large Crowds This Weekend – Visiting Details & Tips from Kate Fox – Links – How to Stay Informed

SALEM – Destination Salem Executive Director Kate Fox with information and tips on how to navigate “Haunted Happenings” this weekend:. The City of Salem welcomed a total of 185,300 visitors downtown last weekend (Friday October 21 – Sunday October 23): 41,240 on Friday, 99,720 on Saturday, and 44,340 on Sunday. This was 1,600 more downtown visitors than the same Friday-Sunday weekend last October, a 1% increase over the same time period last year.
SALEM, MA
bcgavel.com

Boston Is Segregated, Not Diverse

Boston has become known as a diverse and welcoming city by many, going so far as being ranked the 5th most liberal city in the United States. And although Boston has become more diverse over the years, according to the U.S. Census, diversity in Boston is not as simple as some imagine it. According to a report based on the 2020 Census, Boston ranked 11th for segregation out of the country's 50 greater metropolitan areas with large Black populations. So how has this happened, and why aren't people more aware of it?
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

Local Catch Of The Week: Sabrina Ponte From North Reading

With each song Sabrina Ponte releases there is tremendous growth, and understanding of who she is, as an artist. This artist, who grew up in North Reading, comes off as confident and comfortable with what she is writing and singing. There has to be a connect between the singer and the song or else it’s lost on the ears upon which it falls. Sabrina has no problem making these connections.
NORTH READING, MA
baystatebanner.com

Faneuil Hall fight: beating a dead horse

Boston is a city of winners. The people rally around successful sports teams and eschew losing projects. It seems that not everyone has read the memo on that Boston character trait. Unfortunately, a group of ministers is trying to generate public interest in a losing issue connected to slavery. Their...
BOSTON, MA

