Perryville, MO

Two Vergennes, Illinois residents hurt in Highway 32 crash

JEFFERSON CITY — Two Vergennes, Illinois residents suffered minor injuries in a traffic crash on Highway 32 in Ste. Genevieve County Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 56-year-old Rodger A. Miller and 55-year-old Annabell F. Miller were taken to Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital by ambulance. The...
VERGENNES, IL
Tuesday traffic crash on Highway 32 injures two

JEFFERSON CITY — Two persons were hurt, one of them seriously, in a traffic crash on Highway 32 in Ste. Genevieve County Tuesday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 50-year-old Billy M. Lankford of St. Mary suffered serious injuries and 42-year-old Julie W. Klinkhardt of Ste. Genevieve suffered moderate injuries. Both were taken to Mercy Hospital South by ambulance.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
Farmington teenager injured in two-vehicle crash

A Farmington teenager was injured in a two-vehicle accident on northbound Highway 67 at Baisch Drive Tuesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Emily Keener of Farmington was driving a 2006 Ford 500, lost control, and struck the rear of a vehicle being towed by a tow truck. While Kenner was not injured, a passenger in the vehicle a 13-year-old female juvenile was taken by ambulance to St. Louis Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The accident took place at 7 o’clock Tuesday night.
FARMINGTON, MO
Ironton Residents Sustain Injuries

(Ozark County, MO) Two people from Ironton, 31 year old Shannon E Ross, and 29 year old Dalton C. West, are recovering form moderate injuries after they were involved in a one car wreck in Ozark County Tuesday morning just before 8 o'clock. Highway Patrol records show Ross was driving south on Highway 181, two miles south of Dora, when the car ran off the right side of the road, struck a driveway, and rolled over. West, who was a passenger in the vehicle was not wearing his seat belt while Ross was wearing hers. They were taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.
IRONTON, MO
Northeast Missouri to expect its first diverging diamond interchange

MISSOURI — The public is invited to an open-house style meeting on Thursday, November 3 at the Cuivre River Electric Cooperative Community Room in Troy between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to view displays and learn more about the upcoming replacement of the U.S. Highway 61 and Missouri Route 47 interchange in Troy. The location of the meeting is 1112 E. Cherry Street, Troy, MO 63379.
TROY, MO
Perryville’s Legion Lake to be stocked with rainbow trout

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) annual winter trout program will soon begin with the stocking of nearly 9,000 rainbow trout in four southeast Missouri waters – Perryville’s Legion Lake, Jackson’s Rotary Lake, Farmington’s Giessing Lake, and Sikeston Recreation Complex Pond.
PERRYVILLE, MO
Man injured in early morning shooting in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Thursday, October 27. Officers responded at 1:25 a.m. to the intersection of William Street and West End Boulevard after hearing gunfire nearby. When they arrived, officer found a man had been shot. The victim was...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Farmington Power Outage

(Farmington) Portions of Farmington are experiencing a power outage. Workers have identified power out form the north portion of the city to the south. They think there was a problem with an Ameren substation between 1:30 and 1:45. Crews are working to restore the power. Monitor the Farmington city public works facebook or the Farmington emergency management page for updates.
FARMINGTON, MO
Sheriff’s Office warns residents to be on lookout for scam calls

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is warning county residents about a recent phone scam that numerous local residents have reported. According to those reports, the scammer calls and claims to be a current Jefferson County deputy and demands people pay a fine for missing a court date. The Sheriff’s...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
House Springs man charged for allegedly starting shed fire

A House Springs man has been charged with two felonies for allegedly setting fire to a large shed in the 6800 block of Meadow Lane in Byrnes Mill. Both the shed and a garage next to it were damaged in the fire, which was reported early Sunday morning, Oct. 23, authorities reported.
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO

