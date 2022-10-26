Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
suntimesnews.com
Two Vergennes, Illinois residents hurt in Highway 32 crash
JEFFERSON CITY — Two Vergennes, Illinois residents suffered minor injuries in a traffic crash on Highway 32 in Ste. Genevieve County Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 56-year-old Rodger A. Miller and 55-year-old Annabell F. Miller were taken to Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital by ambulance. The...
myleaderpaper.com
Three-vehicle accident leaves House Springs man in critical condition
Richard L. Lalk Jr., 41, of House Springs was seriously injured Thursday, Oct. 27, in a three-vehicle accident on Antire Road south of Brookside Drive between Eureka and High Ridge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:47 p.m., Lalk was riding south on a 2013 Yamaha FZ1-SC when he...
suntimesnews.com
Tuesday traffic crash on Highway 32 injures two
JEFFERSON CITY — Two persons were hurt, one of them seriously, in a traffic crash on Highway 32 in Ste. Genevieve County Tuesday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 50-year-old Billy M. Lankford of St. Mary suffered serious injuries and 42-year-old Julie W. Klinkhardt of Ste. Genevieve suffered moderate injuries. Both were taken to Mercy Hospital South by ambulance.
1 teen dead, 2 injured after car crashes into pole Saturday in Sappington
SAPPINGTON, Mo. — One teen died and two others were injured early Saturday morning in Sappington after their car crashed into a utility pole. According to the St. Louis County Police Department, a Lexus sedan was traveling eastbound on Gravois Road at a high speed. Police said there were...
KFVS12
Police: Driver arrested after hitting pole, man in wheelchair
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a man in a wheelchair in Cape Girardeau. The crash happened Friday, October 28 at 1:21 a.m. on the 1000 block of Broadway Street. According to Cape Girardeau Police, a vehicle went...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington teenager injured in two-vehicle crash
A Farmington teenager was injured in a two-vehicle accident on northbound Highway 67 at Baisch Drive Tuesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Emily Keener of Farmington was driving a 2006 Ford 500, lost control, and struck the rear of a vehicle being towed by a tow truck. While Kenner was not injured, a passenger in the vehicle a 13-year-old female juvenile was taken by ambulance to St. Louis Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The accident took place at 7 o’clock Tuesday night.
kfmo.com
Ironton Residents Sustain Injuries
(Ozark County, MO) Two people from Ironton, 31 year old Shannon E Ross, and 29 year old Dalton C. West, are recovering form moderate injuries after they were involved in a one car wreck in Ozark County Tuesday morning just before 8 o'clock. Highway Patrol records show Ross was driving south on Highway 181, two miles south of Dora, when the car ran off the right side of the road, struck a driveway, and rolled over. West, who was a passenger in the vehicle was not wearing his seat belt while Ross was wearing hers. They were taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.
kjfmradio.com
Northeast Missouri to expect its first diverging diamond interchange
MISSOURI — The public is invited to an open-house style meeting on Thursday, November 3 at the Cuivre River Electric Cooperative Community Room in Troy between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to view displays and learn more about the upcoming replacement of the U.S. Highway 61 and Missouri Route 47 interchange in Troy. The location of the meeting is 1112 E. Cherry Street, Troy, MO 63379.
suntimesnews.com
Perryville’s Legion Lake to be stocked with rainbow trout
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) annual winter trout program will soon begin with the stocking of nearly 9,000 rainbow trout in four southeast Missouri waters – Perryville’s Legion Lake, Jackson’s Rotary Lake, Farmington’s Giessing Lake, and Sikeston Recreation Complex Pond.
KFVS12
Man injured in early morning shooting in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Thursday, October 27. Officers responded at 1:25 a.m. to the intersection of William Street and West End Boulevard after hearing gunfire nearby. When they arrived, officer found a man had been shot. The victim was...
KFVS12
Domestic situation, person in custody in Cape Girardeau County
Record low water levels on the Mississippi River have unearthed some hidden treasures, as well as created a popular tourist attraction. But that's about to change. Winter is right around the corner, but it looks like a seasonal surge in viruses is already here. Illinois seeing increased high school graduation...
KFVS12
Mo. Dept. of Conservation to stock more than 9,000 rainbow trout in 4 southeast Mo. waters
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) -The Missouri Department of Conservation’s annual winter trout program will soon begin with the stocking of nearly 9,000 rainbow trout. According to the MDC, the four southeast Missouri waters are Perryville’s Legion Lake, Jackson’s Rotary Lake, Farmington’s Giessing Lake and Sikeston Recreation Complex Pond.
KFVS12
Piece by Piece: Murder victim’s remains identified more than 40 years later
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 40 years after a murder victim’s remains are found in Cape Girardeau County, a family in Texas can finally grieve and say goodbye. The story is not a murder mystery. The family of 26-year-old Everette Guy Travis knew he was killed...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man facing several felony charges after traffic stop
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man faces several felony charges after a traffic stop on October 23. Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle near Broadway and Clark Street. Kaydence Kyler Robertson, 20, Cape Girardeau faces charges of a Class D felony of unlawful...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Power Outage
(Farmington) Portions of Farmington are experiencing a power outage. Workers have identified power out form the north portion of the city to the south. They think there was a problem with an Ameren substation between 1:30 and 1:45. Crews are working to restore the power. Monitor the Farmington city public works facebook or the Farmington emergency management page for updates.
Ex-St. Louis Co. nurse obtained fentanyl for personal use
A former St. Louis County nurse pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges and admitted to fraudulently obtaining fentanyl for her own personal use.
myleaderpaper.com
Sheriff’s Office warns residents to be on lookout for scam calls
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is warning county residents about a recent phone scam that numerous local residents have reported. According to those reports, the scammer calls and claims to be a current Jefferson County deputy and demands people pay a fine for missing a court date. The Sheriff’s...
St. Charles County have armed officers in every school following school shooting in St. Louis and Uvalde, Texas
St. Charles County has armed officers in every school to protect kids from situations like an active shooter.
myleaderpaper.com
House Springs man charged for allegedly starting shed fire
A House Springs man has been charged with two felonies for allegedly setting fire to a large shed in the 6800 block of Meadow Lane in Byrnes Mill. Both the shed and a garage next to it were damaged in the fire, which was reported early Sunday morning, Oct. 23, authorities reported.
Comments / 0