suntimesnews.com
The late Curt Vogel is inducted in the the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame
JEFFERSON CITY – On Friday, October 28, 2022, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe and the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame inducted the 2022 Class of the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame. The class includes six Missouri veterans, including Curt Vogel of Perryville who was honored posthumously. Curt M. Vogel (posthumous),...
suntimesnews.com
SG Library to replace Bloomsdale facility with ‘lockbox’
STE. GENEVIEVE – After four years and deliberation between the board, commissioners, and patrons the difficult decision has been made to vacate the current Bloomsdale Library location effective January 1, 2023. “After looking at the numbers, we noticed that more residents were picking up their holds over any other service we offered,” Library Director Shawn Long said. “That got me to start looking at how we can be more effective with both our staff and our budget. After discussing options with other libraries, a 24/7 locker made the most sense for our Bloomsdale area.”
suntimesnews.com
Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri and Dot Transportation Partner to inspire and educate girls About the trucking industry
ST. LOUI S – The Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri is teaming up with Women in Trucking through a partnership with Dot Transportation to give girls in grades 6-12 an up-close and personal look at the world of truck driving from a female perspective. During this innovative program, girls will participate in fun, hands-on activities related to supply chain, and even climb inside a real 18-wheeler while meeting a female Dot Transportation driver and hearing first-hand about her experiences in the industry. Dot Transportation is the trucking affiliate of Dot Foods, North America’s largest food industry redistributor.
suntimesnews.com
VetBiz receives $60,000 grant from Berges Family Foundation
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – VetBiz has been awarded a $60,000 Berges Family Foundation grant to support program and service expansion for veteran and military affiliated entrepreneurs. Funding will be used to impact the St. Louis region in the following ways:. Increase the number of veteran and military affiliated owned...
suntimesnews.com
Perryville Chamber of Commerce has four new board members
PERRYVILLE — The Perryville Chamber of Commerce has elected four new members of the Chamber’s board of directors. The Chamber announced Friday the election results. The new board members are Annie Bauwens of Citizens Electric Corp., Melissa Hoehn of First State Community Bank, Shannon Miesner of The Bank of Missouri and Conner Stark of SMC Electric.
suntimesnews.com
Perryville’s Legion Lake to be stocked with rainbow trout
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) annual winter trout program will soon begin with the stocking of nearly 9,000 rainbow trout in four southeast Missouri waters – Perryville’s Legion Lake, Jackson’s Rotary Lake, Farmington’s Giessing Lake, and Sikeston Recreation Complex Pond.
suntimesnews.com
St. Vincent de Paul is growing to meet new demand
PERRYVILLE – The Perryville Conference of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVDP) has purchased the Colonnade Building including 1.3 acres of land at 312 N. Jackson Street. SVDP is an international Catholic lay organization of women and men who grow spiritually by helping the needy and suffering.
suntimesnews.com
Jacob Hennemann is St. Vincent Elks Student of the Month
PERRYVILLE – The St. Vincent High School Elks Student of the Month Award goes to Jacob Hennemann for the month of October. Jacob is the son of Jim and Sarah Hennemann of Perryville. He is a four-year athlete on the football and baseball teams. He shows leadership as St....
mymoinfo.com
Jeffco 9-1-1 Dispatch trunk or treat event
(Cedar Hill) Several 1st responders will be taking part in the Jeffco 9-1-1 Trunk or Treat tonight in Cedar Hill. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says they will have a lot going on for those wanting to come out for some fun. The Jeffco 9-1-1 Trunk or...
suntimesnews.com
October 29 River Region Sports Wrap
PERRYVLLE – Fifth seed Perryville fell to fourth seed Farmington 49-0 last night. STE. GENEVIEVE – Third seed Ste. Genevieve topped sixth seed Dexter 56-17 last night. The Dragons will play at Park Hills Central Friday night as the Class 3 District 1 Tournament continues. CHESTER – Chester...
suntimesnews.com
Chester School Board to meet in special session Tuesday
CHESTER – A special meeting of the Chester School District Board of Education will be held Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 6 p.m. in the High School Family & Consumer Science Classroom (217B) located at 1901 Swanwick Street, Chester, IL. AGENDA. 1. Call to Order and Roll Call. 2....
Family of missing Missouri paraglider is asking for help
MISSOURI – A Missouri paraglider, while traveling with a friend and an instructor, was recently reported missing after not showing up at the checkpoint in Hermann, Missouri. The missing person, Kenny Loudermilk is described as a white male, 35 years old, six feet tall, with a full reddish-brown beard and hazel eyes.
theijnews.com
PUBLIC AUCTION For Estate of Denzel Jennings Sr. in Farmington
Huge selection of items to be offered Saturday, Oct. 29th and Sunday, Oct. 30th, 2022. Sale begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday. The auctioneer's note says that Mr. Jennings was a collector for many years and enjoyed going to auctions. The house and buildings are full of antiques and collectibles. Lots of items that weren't pictured online and still lots of things to go through until auction time. Don't miss this one!
advantagenews.com
Small but exceptional new hotspot
This newer establishment in northwestern Madison County is hot both in spice level and popularity. You can’t miss it at a major intersection through the uptown portion of this community. It’s housed inside a building which was the previous home of a staple food establishment for this city.
suntimesnews.com
Two Vergennes, Illinois residents hurt in Highway 32 crash
JEFFERSON CITY — Two Vergennes, Illinois residents suffered minor injuries in a traffic crash on Highway 32 in Ste. Genevieve County Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 56-year-old Rodger A. Miller and 55-year-old Annabell F. Miller were taken to Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital by ambulance. The...
suntimesnews.com
Civil War exhibit Saturday at PHEC
PERRYVILLE — The Perryville Higher Education Center will host a special Civil War exhibit Saturday. The exhibit is being presented by the J. Felix St. James Camp No. 326 of the Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War. The exhibit will be open 10 a.m. to 2...
Schnucks newly-acquired Fricks Market stores open this week
This week marks the opening of two newly-acquired Schnucks stores located in Sullivan and Union, Missouri.
stlmag.com
15 ways to winterize a home in St. Louis
Despite the warm weather this week, cooler temperatures will be here soon. Be ready for winter by considering your home's maintenance needs and then make a plan for getting them done. Doing so today may be the difference between an unexpected purchase or costly repair later on this season. So, take a minute to scroll through the following list and ask yourself what you can scratch off your to-do list today.
myleaderpaper.com
Park Hills man, Potosi woman hurt in crash north of De Soto
A Park Hills man and a Potosi woman were injured Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, in a three-vehicle accident at highways 21 and 110 north of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:32 p.m., Jesse M. Brawley, 47, of Farmington was driving a southbound 1998 Dodge Dakota and...
