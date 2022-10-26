Read full article on original website
New Data Says These Are The Top 10 Maine Towns to Shoot a Deer in & Number One Shocks Us All
It's almost time for one of the most popular seasons in the state of Maine's rich hunting history.. Whitetail Deer Season!. Rifle season for Whitetail Deer opens Saturday in the Pine Tree State and hunters from the New Hampshire to Canadian border will be heading out into the woods to try and bag the biggest trophy buck of their lives.
wabi.tv
23 fire departments across Maine get more than $3 million in funding
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 23 fire departments and organizations in Maine are getting more than $3 million to upgrade equipment and support personnel. The federal funding was awarded through the Assistance to Firefighters Grants and the Staffing for Adequate Fire Emergency Response Grants. Bangor Fire Department received $273,021. Belgrade Fire...
themainewire.com
Aroostook Enigma: Mystery Surrounds Maine Potato Matriarch’s Stillborn Senate Bid – Steve Robinson Investigates
It’s a genuine Aroostook County Mystery: What happened to Sue McCrum, the matriarch of the powerful Penobscot McCrum potato empire, that led her to drop out of the District 2 State Senate race just 24 hours after she filed papers to run? On March 5, 2020, McCrum filed to enter the race. Before her paperwork had even appeared on the state ethics website, she’d already terminated her candidacy.
wabi.tv
Bangor’s Homelessness Crisis - Part 1: How is the City responding?
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s ongoing homelessness crisis has affected many in some way. Some Bangor business owners say customers and staff are afraid to be downtown, and they’re calling for action from the city council. In this first of two parts, Tom Krosnowski found out more about...
WPFO
Maine mom wants more body cameras after police shot her son, I-Team tracks their use
STATEWIDE (WGME) -- Body cameras have become almost an essential tool in recent years, as law enforcement across the country has faced increase pressure from the public to increase transparency. In Maine, many departments were early adopters but there's been no research since looking at which agencies are currently using...
WMTW
Maine students choose Mills in mock election
Students from across Maine have selected Democratic incumbent Janet Mills as the winner of the race for Governor. As of Friday, 116 schools submitted results from the Student Mock Election, with more than 19,000 votes cast. More than 150 schools signed up to take part. In the governor's race, Mills...
MaineHousing: No new U.S. Treasury funds for Emergency Rental Assistance Progam
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine State Housing Authority officials do not expect to receive any additional funding from the U.S. Treasury for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The program, known as ERA, came about during the pandemic for people struggling to pay rent or utilities who had been furloughed or laid off. ERA helped landlords recoup unpaid rent as far back as March 13, 2020. The goal was to prevent evictions and avoid extra costs of legal fees.
CAR AND DRIVER
Maine Is Finally Clamping Down on Obscene, Offensive License Plates
Unlike most states, which have a department or committee that approves custom plates, Maine has no approval process. Drivers took advantage, printing out plates with any and all obscenities you could think of. That's about to change, according to the Associated Press. Maine has begun to issue recall notices to...
Autoblog
Maine begins its removal of obscene vanity license plates
The state of Maine is starting its process of removing the vulgarities and obscenities from license plates. The Associated Press reports that Maine began issuing recall letters to folks with newly unapproved license plates this month. Reportedly, a handful of letters are going out each day, and Maine says the whole process of letter sending will take a couple of months.
newscentermaine.com
Fact checking numbers LePage and Mills cited during the Voice of the Voter forum
During our Voice of the Voter forum, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and Republican hopeful Paul LePage cited a lot of statistics. Here's a breakdown of the data.
'This law is going to impact nearly every business in Maine.'
MAINE, Maine — Maine's first-in-the-nation law prohibiting products made with PFAS chemicals doesn't go into effect until 2030, but the law does direct companies to begin reporting whether their products contain PFAS starting this January. The class of chemicals known as PFAS has been linked in studies to health...
foxbangor.com
Maine 207 area code extended
AUGUSTA- It looks like Maine’s signature area code 207 will be staying around for a bit longer. The Maine Public Utilities Commission says that they have found some ways to preserve the single area code for Maine until at least the first quarter of 2027. Originally they thought they...
Ellsworth American
LePage’s short memory
Paul LePage viciously attacked Governor Mills when she pointed out in their Portland debate that the sales tax was increased from 5 percent to 5.5 percent during LePage’s administration. LePage called her a “Pinocchio,” erroneously bragging the sales tax was 5.5 percent when he took office. The...
maine.gov
Governor Mills Announces $5.5 Million Investment in Latest Round of Support for Maine Child Care Providers
American Rescue Plan Act funds build on historic investments to strengthen child care for working families. Governor Janet Mills announced today that the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will award nearly $5.5 million to current and new Maine child care providers in the latest round of investments her administration is making to expand the availability of affordable, high-quality child care for Maine’s working families.
Bangor Will Be Sending Social Workers Instead of Police To Mental Health Calls With New Community Assistance Team
The city of Bangor, Maine recently gave the Bangor Police Department $285,000 in its annual budget to fund the Bangor Community Assistance team. This team will consist of four mental health workers. The idea behind the team is to minimize interactions between those experiencing a mental health crisis and members of law enforcement.
themainewire.com
Yes, Janet Mills and Democrats Softened Maine’s Fentanyl Trafficking Laws
In both of the gubernatorial debates, Republican Gov. Paul LePage has brought up changes to Maine’s fentanyl trafficking laws made under Gov. Janet Mills and the Democrat-controlled state legislature. On Monday, Mills said it was “just a lie” to suggest that fentanyl trafficking rules were softened under her watch....
WMTW
Maine doctor arrested, accused of illegally prescribing opioids
KENNEBUNK, Maine — A doctor from Kennebunk was arrested Wednesday and accused of illegally prescribing and distributing opioids and other controlled substances. This was the first arrest and charges brought by the New England Prescription Opioid Strike Force through the Department of Justice. The Strike Force was launched this summer to combat unlawful prescribing amid the ongoing opioid epidemic.
Person of Interest Admits to Setting Over 20 Roadside Fires in Maine
Investigators with the State Fire Marshal's Office and the Maine Forest Rangers said they have found the individual who set over 20 roadside fires in the state of Maine. Officials said the person setting the fires admitted to it after being interviewed by State Fire Marshal Investigator Kenneth Tabor and Maine Forest Ranger Matt Bennett.
Mills and LePage differ sharply on Maine's economic health
PORTLAND, Maine — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and former two-term Republican Gov. Paul LePage had starkly different views of the state's economy as things got feisty during their fourth debate Thursday evening. LePage went on the attack against the incumbent, suggesting the economy has gone to pot since he...
How Many of These Nasty Nicknames for Maine Towns Have You Heard of?
Maine has over 700 cities and towns, and a brutal sense of humor. Put these two facts together, and I bet Maine has more nasty, tasteless, and hilarious nicknames for our towns than any other state in the nation. We asked you on Facebook for your nasty Maine town nicknames, and you did not disappoint. There were PLENTY that we will not re-print here, but there still is a lot that we can. Well done, Mainers. You never disappoint!
