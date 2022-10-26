ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penobscot County, ME

wabi.tv

23 fire departments across Maine get more than $3 million in funding

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 23 fire departments and organizations in Maine are getting more than $3 million to upgrade equipment and support personnel. The federal funding was awarded through the Assistance to Firefighters Grants and the Staffing for Adequate Fire Emergency Response Grants. Bangor Fire Department received $273,021. Belgrade Fire...
MAINE STATE
themainewire.com

Aroostook Enigma: Mystery Surrounds Maine Potato Matriarch’s Stillborn Senate Bid – Steve Robinson Investigates

It’s a genuine Aroostook County Mystery: What happened to Sue McCrum, the matriarch of the powerful Penobscot McCrum potato empire, that led her to drop out of the District 2 State Senate race just 24 hours after she filed papers to run? On March 5, 2020, McCrum filed to enter the race. Before her paperwork had even appeared on the state ethics website, she’d already terminated her candidacy.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor’s Homelessness Crisis - Part 1: How is the City responding?

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s ongoing homelessness crisis has affected many in some way. Some Bangor business owners say customers and staff are afraid to be downtown, and they’re calling for action from the city council. In this first of two parts, Tom Krosnowski found out more about...
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Maine students choose Mills in mock election

Students from across Maine have selected Democratic incumbent Janet Mills as the winner of the race for Governor. As of Friday, 116 schools submitted results from the Student Mock Election, with more than 19,000 votes cast. More than 150 schools signed up to take part. In the governor's race, Mills...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

MaineHousing: No new U.S. Treasury funds for Emergency Rental Assistance Progam

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine State Housing Authority officials do not expect to receive any additional funding from the U.S. Treasury for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The program, known as ERA, came about during the pandemic for people struggling to pay rent or utilities who had been furloughed or laid off. ERA helped landlords recoup unpaid rent as far back as March 13, 2020. The goal was to prevent evictions and avoid extra costs of legal fees.
AUGUSTA, ME
CAR AND DRIVER

Maine Is Finally Clamping Down on Obscene, Offensive License Plates

Unlike most states, which have a department or committee that approves custom plates, Maine has no approval process. Drivers took advantage, printing out plates with any and all obscenities you could think of. That's about to change, according to the Associated Press. Maine has begun to issue recall notices to...
MAINE STATE
Autoblog

Maine begins its removal of obscene vanity license plates

The state of Maine is starting its process of removing the vulgarities and obscenities from license plates. The Associated Press reports that Maine began issuing recall letters to folks with newly unapproved license plates this month. Reportedly, a handful of letters are going out each day, and Maine says the whole process of letter sending will take a couple of months.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Maine 207 area code extended

AUGUSTA- It looks like Maine’s signature area code 207 will be staying around for a bit longer. The Maine Public Utilities Commission says that they have found some ways to preserve the single area code for Maine until at least the first quarter of 2027. Originally they thought they...
MAINE STATE
Ellsworth American

LePage’s short memory

Paul LePage viciously attacked Governor Mills when she pointed out in their Portland debate that the sales tax was increased from 5 percent to 5.5 percent during LePage’s administration. LePage called her a “Pinocchio,” erroneously bragging the sales tax was 5.5 percent when he took office. The...
MAINE STATE
maine.gov

Governor Mills Announces $5.5 Million Investment in Latest Round of Support for Maine Child Care Providers

American Rescue Plan Act funds build on historic investments to strengthen child care for working families. Governor Janet Mills announced today that the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will award nearly $5.5 million to current and new Maine child care providers in the latest round of investments her administration is making to expand the availability of affordable, high-quality child care for Maine’s working families.
MAINE STATE
themainewire.com

Yes, Janet Mills and Democrats Softened Maine’s Fentanyl Trafficking Laws

In both of the gubernatorial debates, Republican Gov. Paul LePage has brought up changes to Maine’s fentanyl trafficking laws made under Gov. Janet Mills and the Democrat-controlled state legislature. On Monday, Mills said it was “just a lie” to suggest that fentanyl trafficking rules were softened under her watch....
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine doctor arrested, accused of illegally prescribing opioids

KENNEBUNK, Maine — A doctor from Kennebunk was arrested Wednesday and accused of illegally prescribing and distributing opioids and other controlled substances. This was the first arrest and charges brought by the New England Prescription Opioid Strike Force through the Department of Justice. The Strike Force was launched this summer to combat unlawful prescribing amid the ongoing opioid epidemic.
KENNEBUNK, ME
103.7 WCYY

How Many of These Nasty Nicknames for Maine Towns Have You Heard of?

Maine has over 700 cities and towns, and a brutal sense of humor. Put these two facts together, and I bet Maine has more nasty, tasteless, and hilarious nicknames for our towns than any other state in the nation. We asked you on Facebook for your nasty Maine town nicknames, and you did not disappoint. There were PLENTY that we will not re-print here, but there still is a lot that we can. Well done, Mainers. You never disappoint!
MAINE STATE

