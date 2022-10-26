Read full article on original website
First MarinTrust Improver Program member achieves full certification
The Panama small-pelagic fishery, the first fishery improvement project (FIP) to enter the MarinTrust Improver Program in 2015, has now passed the full MarinTrust fishery assessment and the fishmeal and fish oil production sites that have been sourcing from the fishery have achieved MarinTrust certification. “This recognition is the result...
Former Espersen’s Russian unit renamed Aurora Borealis
Kastrup, Denmark-based Espersen, one of the world’s leading seafood processors, has completed the sale of its plant in Velikiy Novgorod, Russia, to the unit’s local management. Espersen launched its Russian subsidiary, A. Espersen, in April 2014, with the project touted at the time by local authorities as a...
New Zealand company planning 1,000-MT king salmon RAS
A prototype for New Zealand’s first sustainable, land-based salmon farm is in the early stages of development. Queenstown-based Mt Cook Alpine Salmon’s USD 9.7 million (EUR 9.7 million) recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) project, which has received significant government financial support, aims to create a 1000 metric ton (MT) “hybrid” facility that partially emulates its existing glacial-fed canal system for farming salmon, according to a company press release. Mt Cook Alpine Salmon Chief…
Russian seafood firms finding workarounds to Western sanctions
Despite facing a slew of international sanctions, Russian seafood exports increased year-over-year first seven months of 2022 in both value and volume. However, a slowing of its seafood trade in recent months could be a warning sign trouble lies ahead. During the first half of 2022, Russia sold 1.1 million...
Ecuador's production, US demand key drivers of global shrimp market
Ecuador’s push to implement technology to drive efficiency while focusing on sustainable production may lead it to take the top spot in the global shrimp market as soon as this year, according to Allan Cooper, director of business and value creation at Lima, Peru-based aquafeed company Vitapro. Speaking at...
Women-led Tanzania fish workers organization striving to safeguard fishing resources
On 30 September, 2022, the Tanzania Women Fish Workers Association (TAWFA) held a Lake Zone Consultative Meeting with more than 3,000 of its members to discuss the future of fishing in the country. Held at the Nyakhoja Conference Center in Mwanza City, Tanzania, the meeting was sponsored by the Environmental...
WCPFC to vote on skipjack harvest strategy, PNA wants it to be non-binding
The Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission (WCPFC) will consider adopting a management procedure (MP) for skipjack tuna, but members of the Parties to the Nauru Agreement (PNA) are hesitant to commit to them. The measure will be taken up at the WCPFC’s 19th regular session, taking place 27 November...
UK companies see tough conditions enduring in months ahead: CBI
LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - British businesses think the gloom hanging over their prospects will persist in the coming months, according to an industry survey published on Sunday.
Stutts Armstrong named US East Coast sales manager for Ocean Beauty Seafoods
Seattle, Washington, U.S.A.-based Ocean Beauty Seafoods has hired Stutts Armstrong as its U.S. East Coast sales manager, the company announced 25 October. Nathan Rice, who previously served in the position, will move into the newly created position of national foodservice sales manager for Ocean Beauty. “We are very pleased to...
USDA to buy up to USD 25 million of wild-caught shrimp
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is purchasing up to USD 25 million (EUR 25.1 million) of Gulf of Mexico and South Atlantic wild shrimp, U.S. Representative Garret Graves (R-Louisiana) said in a press release. Graves said the move will provide relief to Louisiana’s shrimp industry, which has faced several...
Young’s launches mussels, cod Gastro products
Grimsby, United Kingdom-based Young’s Seafood is launching two garlic-themed products: Scottish Mussels in Creamy Garlic and White Wine Sauce and Creamy Garlic Topped Cod Fillets. The mussels product will launch in Iceland stores this month, while the cod item will launch in Tesco stores, it said in a press...
NOAA awards USD 18.9 million towards research in harmful algal bloom across the US
NOAA has announced it will be allocating USD 18.9 million (EUR 18.9 million) toward research projects and monitoring activities surrounding harmful algal bloom (HAB) across the coastal United States and Great Lakes. Investments in the effort are being coordinated by the NOAA National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science (NCCOS) and...
China slaps COVID-related bans on Ecuadorian, Russian, Indian exporters
Ecuadorian, Indian, and Russian seafood exporters have been hit with export bans to China after falling foul of that country’s customs rules on preventing the spread of COVID-19. Guayaquil, Ecuador-based firm Frigopesca as well as Pedernales, Ecuador-based Camar-Expo were given bans of unspecified lengths by Chinese customs for failing...
Aminor, Buena Vista Seafood tout little-known species as next big thing
A new, one-of-a-kind aquaculture operation in Norway is developing farming techniques for a new species, and Buena Vista Seafood is seeing success in the U.S. with imported fillets of the fish. The spotted wolffish, Anarchichas minor, is a species being developed under the name “Arcticas” by Halsa, Norway-based Aminor. The...
