Read full article on original website
Related
seafoodsource.com
Russian seafood firms finding workarounds to Western sanctions
Despite facing a slew of international sanctions, Russian seafood exports increased year-over-year first seven months of 2022 in both value and volume. However, a slowing of its seafood trade in recent months could be a warning sign trouble lies ahead. During the first half of 2022, Russia sold 1.1 million...
seafoodsource.com
Ecuador's production, US demand key drivers of global shrimp market
Ecuador’s push to implement technology to drive efficiency while focusing on sustainable production may lead it to take the top spot in the global shrimp market as soon as this year, according to Allan Cooper, director of business and value creation at Lima, Peru-based aquafeed company Vitapro. Speaking at...
seafoodsource.com
Nicaraguan seafood exports gain duty-free status in China
China has signed an agreement that will allow imports, including seafood, from Nicaragua to enter the country duty-free. Beijing promised Nicaragua a free-trade deal in return for it switching diplomatic recognition from Taiwan in December 2021. Nicaragua exported USD 180 million (EUR 179 million) worth of seafood in the ...
seafoodsource.com
Fujian Zhengguan building China’s largest krill-fishing vessel, processing plant
Fujian Zhengguan Fishery Development Co. has announced construction on its new krill fishing and processing vessel has begun. In recent years, a number of Chinese fishing companies have announced the construction of new vessels to target the Antarctic krill fishery. But a rise in shipbuilding costs and a struggle to staff the technically demanding vessels has stalled the plans of several of those firms to move into the fishery.
seafoodsource.com
China slaps COVID-related bans on Ecuadorian, Russian, Indian exporters
Ecuadorian, Indian, and Russian seafood exporters have been hit with export bans to China after falling foul of that country’s customs rules on preventing the spread of COVID-19. Guayaquil, Ecuador-based firm Frigopesca as well as Pedernales, Ecuador-based Camar-Expo were given bans of unspecified lengths by Chinese customs for failing...
Nearly 150 killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul
At least 149 people were killed and scores more were injured in a stampede at a packed Halloween event in central Seoul late Saturday, officials said, in one of South Korea's worst peacetime accidents. The fire department told AFP that at least 149 people, including two foreigners, had been killed in the stampede, which occurred around 10:00 pm (1300 GMT).
seafoodsource.com
Indonesian energy company buys trawlers, seeks foreign partners for tuna venture
Indonesian energy company PT Ratu Praba Energy is looking for partners to set up a tuna-fishing operation, having purchased 15 secondhand trawlers from an Italian supplier. Formerly a furniture maker, in the past decade, PT Ratu Praba Energy switched focus to providing services for oil, gas, and mining companies. Company...
seafoodsource.com
USDA to buy up to USD 25 million of wild-caught shrimp
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is purchasing up to USD 25 million (EUR 25.1 million) of Gulf of Mexico and South Atlantic wild shrimp, U.S. Representative Garret Graves (R-Louisiana) said in a press release. Graves said the move will provide relief to Louisiana’s shrimp industry, which has faced several...
seafoodsource.com
Cell-cultured seafood startup Foresea Foods raises USD 5.2 million for replicated eel meat
With increasing demand for sushi and kabayki, Forsea Foods is working to replicate eel meat using cell-cultured organoid technology. The Rehovot, Israel-based start-up recently raised USD 5.2 million (EUR 5.2 million) in a seed funding round led by Berlin, Germany-based Target Global. “We are eager to take part in Forsea’s quest to create sustainable, better-for-you seafood products that do not disrupt the biodiversity of the oceans,” Target Global Founder and Executive Chairman Shmuel Chafets…
seafoodsource.com
New Zealand company planning 1,000-MT king salmon RAS
A prototype for New Zealand’s first sustainable, land-based salmon farm is in the early stages of development. Queenstown-based Mt Cook Alpine Salmon’s USD 9.7 million (EUR 9.7 million) recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) project, which has received significant government financial support, aims to create a 1000 metric ton (MT) “hybrid” facility that partially emulates its existing glacial-fed canal system for farming salmon, according to a company press release. Mt Cook Alpine Salmon Chief…
Cuba says at least 5 dead after boat heading to US crashes
Cuba'sInterior Ministry says at least five people died when a boat off northern Cuba traveling north toward the United States sank after a collision with a Cuban coast guard ship
seafoodsource.com
Stutts Armstrong named US East Coast sales manager for Ocean Beauty Seafoods
Seattle, Washington, U.S.A.-based Ocean Beauty Seafoods has hired Stutts Armstrong as its U.S. East Coast sales manager, the company announced 25 October. Nathan Rice, who previously served in the position, will move into the newly created position of national foodservice sales manager for Ocean Beauty. “We are very pleased to...
seafoodsource.com
Former Espersen’s Russian unit renamed Aurora Borealis
Kastrup, Denmark-based Espersen, one of the world’s leading seafood processors, has completed the sale of its plant in Velikiy Novgorod, Russia, to the unit’s local management. Espersen launched its Russian subsidiary, A. Espersen, in April 2014, with the project touted at the time by local authorities as a...
seafoodsource.com
New call launched for Scottish aquaculture innovation projects
The Sustainable Aquaculture Innovation Centre (SAIC) in Scotland is granting GBP 500,000 (USD 578,492, EUR 577,327) in new funding for collaborative innovation projects to help Scotland’s aquaculture sector continue research and development amid rising cost-of-living pressures. Funds will be split between successful project proposals designed to future-proof and support...
seafoodsource.com
Women-led Tanzania fish workers organization striving to safeguard fishing resources
On 30 September, 2022, the Tanzania Women Fish Workers Association (TAWFA) held a Lake Zone Consultative Meeting with more than 3,000 of its members to discuss the future of fishing in the country. Held at the Nyakhoja Conference Center in Mwanza City, Tanzania, the meeting was sponsored by the Environmental...
seafoodsource.com
NOAA awards USD 18.9 million towards research in harmful algal bloom across the US
NOAA has announced it will be allocating USD 18.9 million (EUR 18.9 million) toward research projects and monitoring activities surrounding harmful algal bloom (HAB) across the coastal United States and Great Lakes. Investments in the effort are being coordinated by the NOAA National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science (NCCOS) and...
Comments / 0