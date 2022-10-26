Read full article on original website
Indonesian energy company buys trawlers, seeks foreign partners for tuna venture
Indonesian energy company PT Ratu Praba Energy is looking for partners to set up a tuna-fishing operation, having purchased 15 secondhand trawlers from an Italian supplier. Formerly a furniture maker, in the past decade, PT Ratu Praba Energy switched focus to providing services for oil, gas, and mining companies. Company...
Cell-cultured seafood startup Foresea Foods raises USD 5.2 million for replicated eel meat
With increasing demand for sushi and kabayki, Forsea Foods is working to replicate eel meat using cell-cultured organoid technology. The Rehovot, Israel-based start-up recently raised USD 5.2 million (EUR 5.2 million) in a seed funding round led by Berlin, Germany-based Target Global. “We are eager to take part in Forsea’s quest to create sustainable, better-for-you seafood products that do not disrupt the biodiversity of the oceans,” Target Global Founder and Executive Chairman Shmuel Chafets…
New Zealand company planning 1,000-MT king salmon RAS
A prototype for New Zealand’s first sustainable, land-based salmon farm is in the early stages of development. Queenstown-based Mt Cook Alpine Salmon’s USD 9.7 million (EUR 9.7 million) recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) project, which has received significant government financial support, aims to create a 1000 metric ton (MT) “hybrid” facility that partially emulates its existing glacial-fed canal system for farming salmon, according to a company press release. Mt Cook Alpine Salmon Chief…
Fujian Zhengguan building China’s largest krill-fishing vessel, processing plant
Fujian Zhengguan Fishery Development Co. has announced construction on its new krill fishing and processing vessel has begun. In recent years, a number of Chinese fishing companies have announced the construction of new vessels to target the Antarctic krill fishery. But a rise in shipbuilding costs and a struggle to staff the technically demanding vessels has stalled the plans of several of those firms to move into the fishery.
Russian seafood firms finding workarounds to Western sanctions
Despite facing a slew of international sanctions, Russian seafood exports increased year-over-year first seven months of 2022 in both value and volume. However, a slowing of its seafood trade in recent months could be a warning sign trouble lies ahead. During the first half of 2022, Russia sold 1.1 million...
Ecuador's production, US demand key drivers of global shrimp market
Ecuador’s push to implement technology to drive efficiency while focusing on sustainable production may lead it to take the top spot in the global shrimp market as soon as this year, according to Allan Cooper, director of business and value creation at Lima, Peru-based aquafeed company Vitapro. Speaking at...
USDA to buy up to USD 25 million of wild-caught shrimp
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is purchasing up to USD 25 million (EUR 25.1 million) of Gulf of Mexico and South Atlantic wild shrimp, U.S. Representative Garret Graves (R-Louisiana) said in a press release. Graves said the move will provide relief to Louisiana’s shrimp industry, which has faced several...
First MarinTrust Improver Program member achieves full certification
The Panama small-pelagic fishery, the first fishery improvement project (FIP) to enter the MarinTrust Improver Program in 2015, has now passed the full MarinTrust fishery assessment and the fishmeal and fish oil production sites that have been sourcing from the fishery have achieved MarinTrust certification. “This recognition is the result...
China slaps COVID-related bans on Ecuadorian, Russian, Indian exporters
Ecuadorian, Indian, and Russian seafood exporters have been hit with export bans to China after falling foul of that country’s customs rules on preventing the spread of COVID-19. Guayaquil, Ecuador-based firm Frigopesca as well as Pedernales, Ecuador-based Camar-Expo were given bans of unspecified lengths by Chinese customs for failing...
WCPFC to vote on skipjack harvest strategy, PNA wants it to be non-binding
The Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission (WCPFC) will consider adopting a management procedure (MP) for skipjack tuna, but members of the Parties to the Nauru Agreement (PNA) are hesitant to commit to them. The measure will be taken up at the WCPFC’s 19th regular session, taking place 27 November...
Former Espersen’s Russian unit renamed Aurora Borealis
Kastrup, Denmark-based Espersen, one of the world’s leading seafood processors, has completed the sale of its plant in Velikiy Novgorod, Russia, to the unit’s local management. Espersen launched its Russian subsidiary, A. Espersen, in April 2014, with the project touted at the time by local authorities as a...
Aminor, Buena Vista Seafood tout little-known species as next big thing
A new, one-of-a-kind aquaculture operation in Norway is developing farming techniques for a new species, and Buena Vista Seafood is seeing success in the U.S. with imported fillets of the fish. The spotted wolffish, Anarchichas minor, is a species being developed under the name “Arcticas” by Halsa, Norway-based Aminor. The...
