Nicaraguan seafood exports gain duty-free status in China
China has signed an agreement that will allow imports, including seafood, from Nicaragua to enter the country duty-free. Beijing promised Nicaragua a free-trade deal in return for it switching diplomatic recognition from Taiwan in December 2021. Nicaragua exported USD 180 million (EUR 179 million) worth of seafood in the ...
China slaps COVID-related bans on Ecuadorian, Russian, Indian exporters
Ecuadorian, Indian, and Russian seafood exporters have been hit with export bans to China after falling foul of that country’s customs rules on preventing the spread of COVID-19. Guayaquil, Ecuador-based firm Frigopesca as well as Pedernales, Ecuador-based Camar-Expo were given bans of unspecified lengths by Chinese customs for failing...
Russian seafood firms finding workarounds to Western sanctions
Despite facing a slew of international sanctions, Russian seafood exports increased year-over-year first seven months of 2022 in both value and volume. However, a slowing of its seafood trade in recent months could be a warning sign trouble lies ahead. During the first half of 2022, Russia sold 1.1 million...
Ecuador's production, US demand key drivers of global shrimp market
Ecuador’s push to implement technology to drive efficiency while focusing on sustainable production may lead it to take the top spot in the global shrimp market as soon as this year, according to Allan Cooper, director of business and value creation at Lima, Peru-based aquafeed company Vitapro. Speaking at...
Indonesian energy company buys trawlers, seeks foreign partners for tuna venture
Indonesian energy company PT Ratu Praba Energy is looking for partners to set up a tuna-fishing operation, having purchased 15 secondhand trawlers from an Italian supplier. Formerly a furniture maker, in the past decade, PT Ratu Praba Energy switched focus to providing services for oil, gas, and mining companies. Company...
