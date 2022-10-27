ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

World Cup 2022 Group D fixtures, teams and tournament venues

By Lawrence Ostlere
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aGAzj_0inKAJ7X00

France are the heavyweights of Group D and are the overwhelming favourites to progress to the knockout rounds, but their bruising experience in the recent Nations League shows they are not quite the imperious force that won the World Cup in Russia four years ago.

Didier Deschamps’ side lost both of their fixtures with Denmark in a disappointing Nations League campaign, and they meet the Danes again here in a group also containing Australia and Tunisia. Deschamps has key injuries to N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba while Raphael Varane is a doubt, so young French stars like Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga will be required to step up.

Denmark reached the semi-finals at Euro 2020 and have continued that momentum in the interim, and they will not be overawed when they meet the reigning world champions in Qatar. Christian Eriksen returns to a major tournament for the first time since collapsing at the Euros.

A Tunisian team featuring Manchester United’s Hannibal Mejbri are, on paper, the weakest of the five African nations in the tournament and any win in Group D would be a significant achievement. That is most likely to come against the Socceroos, who squeezed through the play-offs via a penalty shootout to reach the World Cup.

Here is everything you need to know about Group D:

Which teams are in Group D?

France, Denmark, Australia and Tunisia make up Group D.

What are the venues?

Al Rayyan (Education City Stadium), Al Wakrah (Al Janoub Stadium), Doha (Stadium 974)

What are the fixtures and when are they?

All times GMT.

Tuesday 22 November

Denmark vs Tunisia - 13:00

France vs Australia - 19:00

Saturday 26 November

Tunisia vs Australia - 10:00

France vs Denmark - 16:00

Wednesday 30 November

Tunisia vs France - 15:00

Australia vs Denmark - 15:00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KKt9S_0inKAJ7X00

How do the teams shape up?

France will be difficult to beat despite their shaky form this year. They have quality all over the pitch and incredible strength in depth, and the reigning world champions could conceivably win this group without ever reaching top gear. They will need to be wary, however: Denmark’s success over the French in the Nations League means they will have no fear and Kasper Hjulmand has plenty of talent at his disposal too, while Australia and Tunisia are underdogs with nothing to lose – the beauty of the World Cup format is that one win changes everything.

Who is going to win the group?

France – 4/11

Denmark – 3/1

Tunisia – 14/1

Australia – 19/1

All odds via Betfair .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man City’s style of play deserves Champions League success, says Sevilla boss

Veteran Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli believes Manchester City have long deserved to win the Champions League.Sampaoli, newly-installed at the struggling Spanish club, will measure his side up against Pep Guardiola’s Premier League winners in their final Group G game of this year’s competition on Wednesday.City, beaten finalists in 2021, have already secured their place in the last 16 for a 10th successive season and are among the favourites to finally claim the top prize.“In the project of Guardiola I think City have made great achievements,” said former Argentina boss Sampaoli in his pre-match press conference at the Etihad Stadium.“I think...
The Independent

South Korea: At least 153 dead after crowd crush during Halloween festivities in Seoul

At least 153 people have been killed and 133 others injured after crowds celebrating Halloween were crushed in an alleyway in the South Korean capital of Seoul.Bodies were pictured lining the streets in Itaewon, a popular nightlife district, while footage showed first responders and bystanders desperately providing CPR to unconscious victims in scenes described as “like a hell”.Emergency officials said most of the dead were teenagers or adults in their 20s who had been caught up in a crowd surge as they celebrated Halloween for the first time in three years following the lifting of Covid restrictions.Many of those...
The Independent

Wolves close to appointing Julen Lopetegui as new manager after fresh talks

Wolves are closing in on the appointment of Julen Lopetegui as their new manager after reopening talks with the former Spain boss.The 56-year-old had initially turned down a move to Molineux last month due to his father being ill.But Lopetegui is now back in the frame and Wolves are increasingly confident of landing their man after three attempts, the PA news agency understands.The former Real Madrid and Sevilla boss is not expected to be in charge before the World Cup break but Wolves look set to finally end their chase with Lopetegui having originally been close to moving to Molineux...
The Independent

Marseille vs Tottenham Champions League latest score after Mbemba goal and Son injury - live

Tottenham are the only English club yet to qualify for the Champions League knockout rounds and face a shootout with French side Marseille this evening to see who will progress. Coming into the final game week, Spurs sit top of Group D with eight points from their five matches. Just behind them are Sporting CP and Eintracht Frankfurt with seven and finally Marseille on six. Any two of these four sides could qualify depending on how the results go tonight.Antonio Conte’s men should be the favourites to go through and will be buoyed by their 3-2 Premier League...
The Independent

Is Rangers vs Ajax on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Rangers bring a close to a testing Champions League group stage when they welcome Ajax to Ibrox.Without a point from five games, Rangers were thrashed last time out by Napoli, yet there is still a very small chance they could qualify for the Europa League with a third-place finish. Ajax are just three points ahead, but due to an inferior goal difference, Rangers would also need to win by five goals to reverse the head-to-head record after going down 4-0 in Amsterdam.The Dutch side were humbled at home to Liverpool last time out and will hope to build momentum heading...
The Independent

Finn Russell absence not affecting Scotland camp – John Dalziel

Forwards coach John Dalziel is adamant the ongoing furore surrounding Finn Russell’s absence from the squad is having no adverse impact on Scotland’s Autumn Series.There has been intense debate over the past fortnight about Gregor Townsend’s contentious decision not to select the Racing 92 fly-half, with the head coach citing “form and consistency” as the reason for his omission ahead of the narrow 16-15 defeat to Australia.Russell – widely deemed one of Scotland’s most gifted players – has shone in each of his last two matches for his club and former captain John Barclay said on Tuesday that “external noise”...
The Independent

Invasive mosquitoes could unravel malaria progress in Africa

Scientists say an invasive mosquito species was likely responsible for a large malaria outbreak in Ethiopia earlier this year, a finding that experts called a worrying sign that progress against the disease is at risk of unraveling.The mosquito species, known as Anopheles stephensi, has mostly been seen in India and the Persian Gulf. In 2012, it was discovered in Djibouti and it has since been found in Sudan, Somalia, Yemen and Nigeria. The mosquitoes are suspected to be behind a recent rise in malaria in Djibouti, prompting the World Health Organization to try to stop the insects from spreading...
The Independent

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson repeats claim heart surgeries were delayed by protocol

The leader of the DUP has repeated a claim the protocol delayed some heart surgeries from going ahead in Northern Ireland.In response, the Southern Health and Social Care Trust said 20 patients were transferred to the care of the Belfast Trust in August after it could not secure needed replacement kit in the UK or Ireland due to its size.Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was speaking after meeting with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris about the looming threat of a December election after a six-month stalemate at Stormont since May’s election.The DUP has prevented an assembly and executive from being formed in...
The Independent

The Independent

903K+
Followers
293K+
Post
449M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy