World Cup 2022 Group D fixtures, teams and tournament venues

France are the heavyweights of Group D and are the overwhelming favourites to progress to the knockout rounds, but their bruising experience in the recent Nations League shows they are not quite the imperious force that won the World Cup in Russia four years ago.

Didier Deschamps’ side lost both of their fixtures with Denmark in a disappointing Nations League campaign, and they meet the Danes again here in a group also containing Australia and Tunisia. Deschamps has key injuries to N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba while Raphael Varane is a doubt, so young French stars like Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga will be required to step up.

Denmark reached the semi-finals at Euro 2020 and have continued that momentum in the interim, and they will not be overawed when they meet the reigning world champions in Qatar. Christian Eriksen returns to a major tournament for the first time since collapsing at the Euros.

A Tunisian team featuring Manchester United’s Hannibal Mejbri are, on paper, the weakest of the five African nations in the tournament and any win in Group D would be a significant achievement. That is most likely to come against the Socceroos, who squeezed through the play-offs via a penalty shootout to reach the World Cup.

Here is everything you need to know about Group D:

Which teams are in Group D?

France, Denmark, Australia and Tunisia make up Group D.

What are the venues?

Al Rayyan (Education City Stadium), Al Wakrah (Al Janoub Stadium), Doha (Stadium 974)

What are the fixtures and when are they?

All times GMT.

Tuesday 22 November

Denmark vs Tunisia - 13:00

France vs Australia - 19:00

Saturday 26 November

Tunisia vs Australia - 10:00

France vs Denmark - 16:00

Wednesday 30 November

Tunisia vs France - 15:00

Australia vs Denmark - 15:00

How do the teams shape up?

France will be difficult to beat despite their shaky form this year. They have quality all over the pitch and incredible strength in depth, and the reigning world champions could conceivably win this group without ever reaching top gear. They will need to be wary, however: Denmark’s success over the French in the Nations League means they will have no fear and Kasper Hjulmand has plenty of talent at his disposal too, while Australia and Tunisia are underdogs with nothing to lose – the beauty of the World Cup format is that one win changes everything.

Who is going to win the group?

France – 4/11

Denmark – 3/1

Tunisia – 14/1

Australia – 19/1

All odds via Betfair .