Halloween stampede in Seoul leaves at least 149 dead
SEOUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - At least 149 people, mostly teenagers and young adults in their 20s, were killed in a crush when a huge crowd celebrating Halloween surged into an alley in a nightlife area of the South Korean capital Seoul on Saturday night, emergency officials said.
UK companies see tough conditions enduring in months ahead: CBI
LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - British businesses think the gloom hanging over their prospects will persist in the coming months, according to an industry survey published on Sunday.
T Rowe Price Reshuffles, Expands Asia Distribution Team
The US-based asset manager has made a number of senior appointments to handle distribution of its funds and services in the Asia region. T Rowe Price, the global investment house, has made several Asia-Pacific appointments for its distribution business. Elsie Chan (pictured) has been appointed head of Asia-Pacific distribution to...
UBS Launches Digital Wealth Offering In Shenzhen
The Swiss bank sees the offering as part of how it builds a wealth management presence in mainland China and the Greater Bay Area, home to a significant number of affluent citizens. UBS has officially launched a wealth management digital app to serve affluent Chinese clients in Shenzhen. The offering...
Rebels makes new advance, and Congo expels Rwandan envoy
Rebels have seized control of two major towns in eastern Congo and doubled the territory they hold after fierce fighting with the Congolese military
Deutsche Bank Names New Asian Head
The latest moves and appointments at Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank appointed this week Nisheet Gupta as managing director and group head of the IPB Global South Asia UK team. Based in London, Gupta reports to Amrit Singh, managing director and head of wealth management of Global South Asia, the German bank said in a statement.
