Clark Connors On His NJPW Contract: I Love NJPW, My Allegiances Are Here, But I'm Also A Businessman

Clark Connors comments on his NJPW contract and emphasizes that he loves the company. Connors has gradually risen to stardom in NJPW. He came up through the NJPW LA Dojo, and he had a breakout performance at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, where he unsuccessfully competed for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Connors has been sidelined with a herniated disc, but he will return to the ring and face Minoru Suzuki at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street on October 28.
Arn Anderson On Scissoring: If Billy Gunn Decides That It’s A Cool Thing, Who Am I To Argue?

Arn Anderson has no room to argue about one of the hottest acts in pro wrestling. The Acclaimed have taken weekly AEW programming by storm in recent weeks, as the duo, alongside 'Daddy Ass' Billy Gunn, have become massive crowd favorites. After losing to Swerve In Our Glory at the All Out pay-per-view in their first chance at the AEW World Tag Team Championships, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens went on to get a rematch for the Tag Team Titles at Dynamite: Grand Slam. In that match, Gunn assisted The Acclaimed in their victory.
Adam Cole Comments On DaParty Teases

During the pandemic, Xavier Woods, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, and Claudio Castagnoli got together every Wednesday to battle it out in Uno. The group became known as DaParty and the high-stakes Uno games became must-watch for many fans who stayed inside and had little else to do. The group left...
Uncle Howdy Reveals Himself To Bray Wyatt And The WWE Universe

Bray Wyatt closed the October 28 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown by addressing his demons. Bray Wyatt once again addressed the audience in his most human form, saying that he no longer had any masks to hide behind. Suddenly, he was interrupted by the familiar demon on the screen.
MJF Fires Stokely Hathaway And The Firm After They Attack Jon Moxley On 10/26 AEW Dynamite

MJF has been conflicted in recent weeks and unhappy that Stokely Hathaway has inserted himself into things with him and Jon Moxley. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, MJF told Hathaway that he wanted Moxley at 100% for AEW Full Gear and if The Firm (Lee Moriarty, The Gunn Club, W. Morrissey, & Ethan Page) disobeyed him, then he'd fire Hathaway and The Firm. Durig the segment, MJF also stated that he would not use the Dynamite Diamond Ring against Moxley at AEW Full Gear.
AEW Officials Spoke With Athena And Jody Threat After Their AEW Dark Match

A match on AEW Dark from Toronto went awry, and caught the eye of many fans. The match between Athena and local standout Jody Threat got a lot of attention for reasons that weren't evident at the start of the match. Threat got a great ovation, and Athena ended up working heel opposite Threat, but ended up getting too aggressive in the ring for AEW management.
Matt Hardy Would Like To Have Been WWE Intercontinental Champion, But Timing Never Allowed For It

Matt Hardy would like to have been WWE Intercontinental Champion but he was never in the right place at the right time. Matt Hardy held many different titles in WWE. In addition to the multiple Tag Team Championships he's held, he was also WWE European champion, WWE Hardcore Champion, WWE Cruiserweight Champion, WWE United States Champion, and ECW Champion. Matt Hardy, however, never had the pleasure of being the WWE Intercontinental Champion.
Kurt Angle Names Three TNA Wrestlers He Believes Should've Had Runs In WWE

Kurt Angle names TNA Wrestling stars he believes could have become WWE Superstars. When Kurt Angle left WWE for TNA Wrestling in 2006, his defection went a long way in taking TNA Wrestling to the next level. As it turns out, Kurt Angle would wind up spending more years of his career as an active wrestler with TNA than he did in WWE. Throughout that time, Kurt Angle wrestled many unique competitors oh, some of whom made it to WWE such as AJ Styles and Samoa Joe. However, there were also a handful of competitors who never got to have major runs in WWE.
More On CM Punk, AEW Buyout Talks, WWE Reaction, More

CM Punk is back in the news after things have been quiet. With the uncharacteristic movement on the Brawl Out Situation on Tuesday, October 18 -- Ace Steel being fired, Elite being referenced and being in commercials, and some overall discussion, CM Punk news also emerged. Wrestling Observer noted that...
Cody Rhodes Says He Didn't Leave AEW Over Issues With CM Punk

Cody Rhodes says there were no issues with CM Punk in AEW. Since Cody left AEW in February and officially returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38, many have commented and speculated about the reasons Cody decided to leave the company he helped start. Rhodes has stated many times that he...
