Sharon, PA

cityscenecolumbus.com

Grove City Information| November/December 2022

Grove City prides itself on having a welcoming, inclusive and connected community, where residents can thrive and businesses flourish. This is not something that happens overnight or without effort. We collaborate intentionally with businesses, civic organizations and educational institutions to provide a strong civic foundation. Highlighted by milestone activities, some...
GROVE CITY, PA
WFMJ.com

Mercer Co. businesses, organizations benefit from $2.85M in grants

The Mercer County economy and local families are getting a boost from four Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grants. According to the release, the grants total $2.85 million and will help four organizations in the area. A $1 million grant was given to Joy Cone for their plant expansion project....
MERCER COUNTY, PA
hwy.co

Linesville Spillway: An Unusual Attraction in PA

Few things are more frustrating and defeating than spending an entire day at the water and not seeing a single fish. However, there’s one unusual attraction in Pennsylvania where the fish are so thick that ducks can walk across them on top of the water. You may not be...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMJ.com

$3.5M grant awarded to Steelite to expand facility in Neshannock Township

A Lawrence County business has been awarded $3.5 million to fund an expansion of its facility. According to the release, the $3.5 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant will fund a major addition to the Steelite facility in Neshannock Township. Representative Chris Sainato announced the funding Wednesday. “It’s extremely exciting...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Artman Elementary – Mrs. Reino – 2nd Grade

Watch local students and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy. Thank you to Mrs. Reino, a 2nd grade teacher at Artman Elementary School, for having her class recite the Pledge of Allegiance!. Are you...
HERMITAGE, PA
wisr680.com

Butler City Condemns Penn Theater

The City of Butler has condemned the Penn Theater. Council took the action at their meeting Thursday night, calling the structure “detrimental to public health”. “I want everyone to be clear about one thing, this is the first step in a very protracted, lengthy, complicated process. But it is the first step and we feel it’s necessary at this time,” Mayor Bob Dandoy said.
BUTLER, PA
wtae.com

A Beaver County bitcoin mine is hiring — no training needed

MIDLAND, Pa. — In the shadow of a former steel mill, the sound of whirring computers is the sound of money. The Midland Bitcoin mine isn't your average mine. "It's digital currency mining," Mawson Enterprises COO Liam Wilson said. "We use our computing power, as opposed to drilling into the ground and looking for oil or gas or what have you. We're using our computing power to mine for Bitcoin."
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
27 First News

Have you lived through the snowiest Halloween?

(WKBN) – Halloween is October 31, 2022. The holiday is one that is full of costumes, candy, and many other fun fall activities. The blowing leaves and cooler temperatures typically make you notice that the cooler season is on the way and more snow will sweep in as the winter approaches.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
FOX 43

Gravity Hill: Is there a scientific explanation?

LEWISBERRY, Pa. — Gravity Hill has attracted hundreds over the years, including YouTubers trying to test out the supposed supernatural phenomenon. The idea here is that you drive downhill on Pleasant View Road in Fairview Township toward the intersection at Wyndemere Road, then stop and put on your four-ways.
FAIRVIEW, PA

