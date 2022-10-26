Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cityscenecolumbus.com
Grove City Information| November/December 2022
Grove City prides itself on having a welcoming, inclusive and connected community, where residents can thrive and businesses flourish. This is not something that happens overnight or without effort. We collaborate intentionally with businesses, civic organizations and educational institutions to provide a strong civic foundation. Highlighted by milestone activities, some...
WFMJ.com
Mercer Co. businesses, organizations benefit from $2.85M in grants
The Mercer County economy and local families are getting a boost from four Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grants. According to the release, the grants total $2.85 million and will help four organizations in the area. A $1 million grant was given to Joy Cone for their plant expansion project....
hwy.co
Linesville Spillway: An Unusual Attraction in PA
Few things are more frustrating and defeating than spending an entire day at the water and not seeing a single fish. However, there’s one unusual attraction in Pennsylvania where the fish are so thick that ducks can walk across them on top of the water. You may not be...
Trumbull County program offering winter assistance
The Trumbull Community Action Program is starting its Winter Crisis Program to help eligible households who may need help this winter.
Rescue Mission changing breakfast serving time
Anyone is welcome to take part at no cost.
Grant money is moving several Mercer County projects along
Money is necessary to move projects. Four in Mercer County have received state funding, and it will help them take big steps forward.
WFMJ.com
$3.5M grant awarded to Steelite to expand facility in Neshannock Township
A Lawrence County business has been awarded $3.5 million to fund an expansion of its facility. According to the release, the $3.5 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant will fund a major addition to the Steelite facility in Neshannock Township. Representative Chris Sainato announced the funding Wednesday. “It’s extremely exciting...
WYTV.com
Artman Elementary – Mrs. Reino – 2nd Grade
Watch local students and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy. Thank you to Mrs. Reino, a 2nd grade teacher at Artman Elementary School, for having her class recite the Pledge of Allegiance!. Are you...
wisr680.com
Butler City Condemns Penn Theater
The City of Butler has condemned the Penn Theater. Council took the action at their meeting Thursday night, calling the structure “detrimental to public health”. “I want everyone to be clear about one thing, this is the first step in a very protracted, lengthy, complicated process. But it is the first step and we feel it’s necessary at this time,” Mayor Bob Dandoy said.
Joseph B. Fay awarded monster contract to rebuild Pennsylvania Turnpike bridge in Beaver County
PITTSBURGH — One of the region’s largest construction firms has landed its largest individual project contract ever in the region. Joseph B. Fay, the North Side-based subsidiary of S&B USA, recently was awarded a $270 million contract from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to take on its Beaver River Bridge project.
Ohio and Pennsylvania fishermen plead not guilty to charges in Ohio tournament scandal
Two men accused of stuffing five walleye with lead weights and fish filets during a lucrative fishing tournament on Lake Erie pleaded not guilty to cheating and other charges on Wednesday. Jacob Runyan, 42, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, made no comments during their brief court appearances in Cleveland. […]
wtae.com
A Beaver County bitcoin mine is hiring — no training needed
MIDLAND, Pa. — In the shadow of a former steel mill, the sound of whirring computers is the sound of money. The Midland Bitcoin mine isn't your average mine. "It's digital currency mining," Mawson Enterprises COO Liam Wilson said. "We use our computing power, as opposed to drilling into the ground and looking for oil or gas or what have you. We're using our computing power to mine for Bitcoin."
27 First News
Have you lived through the snowiest Halloween?
(WKBN) – Halloween is October 31, 2022. The holiday is one that is full of costumes, candy, and many other fun fall activities. The blowing leaves and cooler temperatures typically make you notice that the cooler season is on the way and more snow will sweep in as the winter approaches.
Boardman Chick-fil-A to close for 2 weeks
The line at the Boardman Chick-fil-A is going to get shorter. It's closing for two weeks.
Gravity Hill: Is there a scientific explanation?
LEWISBERRY, Pa. — Gravity Hill has attracted hundreds over the years, including YouTubers trying to test out the supposed supernatural phenomenon. The idea here is that you drive downhill on Pleasant View Road in Fairview Township toward the intersection at Wyndemere Road, then stop and put on your four-ways.
New Chipotle restaurant coming to Columbiana County
A popular Mexican fast food restaurant will be making its way to Columbiana County.
Local contractor arrested for allegedly failing to deliver on promised work
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A contractor is facing several felony charges for failing to deliver on promised work at three homes in Forest Hills. He was arrested Friday. “It’s disappointing to say the least,” said Tim Rindt, who owns two properties on Washington Road. He paid to...
One-of-a-kind auction taking place this weekend in Boardman
Saturday morning at 10 a.m., a first-of-its-kind auction will be held around the Youngstown area -- arcade games of all kinds will be sold.
explore venango
PennDOT Stresses Caution After Attenuator Struck in Venango County I-80 Work Zone
OIL CITY, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding motorists to drive safely in work zones as construction and maintenance activities continue as weather permits. PHOTO: The pictured attenuator was one of two struck during crack sealing operations along Interstate 80 in Venango County earlier this...
Aliquippa football player charged after allegedly bringing gun to school, pointing it at teammate
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — As the Aliquippa High School football team gets ready for Friday night’s big game, one of their players is in jail after bringing a loaded gun onto school campus and pointing it at one of his teammates. Eighteen-year-old Jonathan King is behind bars. Aliquippa...
